LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Rob Dylan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #29400 on: Today at 04:20:55 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 03:57:06 pm
People expecting us to sign replacement for Fabinho while he hasn't even gone yet... Be patient. Could very well have deal or 2 lined up. One thing is for sure that we will be working on them as Hendo and Fab were important players for the manager.

I don't expect them to have signed someone yet but it's weird that we aren't even being linked with anyone.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #29401 on: Today at 04:21:39 pm
We have.
Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #29402 on: Today at 04:27:22 pm
Quote
Sky Sports News
@SkySportsNews
Southampton are interested in a deal for Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury

Lavia replacement.
Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #29403 on: Today at 04:29:35 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 04:27:22 pm
Lavia replacement.

I dont understand how he keeps getting jobs at such a good level. Hes a terrible footballer. Choudhary has absolutely no talent. He can only kick people.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #29404 on: Today at 04:32:40 pm
See you in Singapore Romeo.
Egyptian36

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #29405 on: Today at 04:33:08 pm
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 04:06:21 pm
Right now, that would be literal lunacy.

Is it ?
He is an 18 years old kid who can't train normally now because we had to use him too soon.
What is good for his development? playing regularly with less pressure or keeping him as a backup and who knows maybe we will be forced to depend on him again when he isn't ready physically yet.
Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #29406 on: Today at 04:40:53 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 04:20:37 pm
We definitely need another MF who could play deep, I dont think that is in question. Discounting Thiago we only have Bajcetic, or Jones who can play there at the moment. But I disagree with the need for a 6 when we play four forwards, if anything we need two midfielders who can play as 8s so we dont lose the connection between the defense and the forwards. But away to City for example we probably need that dominant 6 who can play in a midfield 3.

I think if we play four forwards then in possession it will become a 3-2-2-3 with the fourth forward dropping in to become the second 8/10.

Something like

                                                             Diaz             Nunez         Mo


                                                                 Gakpo            Szob/Mac

                                                                 DM                   Trent


                                                 new CB/LB            VVD          Konate

 
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #29407 on: Today at 04:43:11 pm
Lavia is a must but we we need another MF and a LCB I'd argue a right back too.
Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #29408 on: Today at 04:43:49 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 04:33:08 pm
Is it ?
He is an 18 years old kid who can't train normally now because we had to use him too soon.
What is good for his development? playing regularly with less pressure or keeping him as a backup and who knows maybe we will be forced to depend on him again when he isn't ready physically yet.

The only way I could see Baj going in loan is if it allows us to bring in Lavia + an experienced DM.

If we sign Lavia then I think it would be a big gamble to have Lavia + Baj as the only recognised DM's. I think it is unlikely to happen though.
Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #29409 on: Today at 04:44:15 pm
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #29410 on: Today at 04:49:21 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 04:20:55 pm
I don't expect them to have signed someone yet but it's weird that we aren't even being linked with anyone.

Lavia, Doucoure and Palhinha have all been strongly linked, including by Joycey.
Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #29411 on: Today at 05:00:54 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:43:11 pm
Lavia is a must but we we need another MF and a LCB I'd argue a right back too.
And a keeper if Kelleher is going because Adrian is shite.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #29412 on: Today at 05:06:09 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 05:00:54 pm
And a keeper if Kelleher is going because Adrian is shite.

I wonder if Kelleher will actually go, no real sign of it - seems he only didn't play today because Klopp wants to rotate his keepers. He's probably been told h'll get the Europa games, which might encourage him to stay another year.
lamonti

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #29413 on: Today at 05:07:09 pm
Hope we stop playing this stupid formation with three at the back that doesn't suit pretty much anyone in our defence.
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #29414 on: Today at 05:09:04 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:06:09 pm
I wonder if Kelleher will actually go, no real sign of it - seems he only didn't play today because Klopp wants to rotate his keepers. He's probably been told h'll get the Europa games, which might encourage him to stay another year.

Spurs, Brighton, and Brentford, have all bought keepers so his options have been narrowed down. Maybe Wolves or a drop down to the Championship. If the options aren't great maybe he'll stay if Klopp says he'll get all the games in the EL, FA Cup, and League Cup, regardless of how far we go in the competitions.
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #29415 on: Today at 05:10:51 pm
Globo :

In contact with people close to Fabinho, ge found out that the trip of his two dogs to Saudi Arabia is not a concern. And it was never an obstacle in the transfer. The Brazilian is agreed with Al-Ittihad , but the operation has not yet been completed due to bureaucratic details.

On Sunday, representatives of the Saudi club were in London. The government of the Asian nation, owner of the money for the investment , released the funds. Bank proof is missing. Fabinho is expected to travel to Saudi Arabia and sign the contract next week.
...

Seems like the dog thing isn't an issue. Assume that next week means this week as it was published in the early hours. Get it done!!!!
Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #29416 on: Today at 05:12:08 pm
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 05:07:09 pm
Hope we stop playing this stupid formation with three at the back that doesn't suit pretty much anyone in our defence.

Sort out the midfield replace Matip and playing with an inverted fullback will work.

When were in our pomp we actually played with fewer defenders because we regularly pushed both Robbo and Trent really high.

Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #29417 on: Today at 05:13:22 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:10:51 pm
Globo :

In contact with people close to Fabinho, ge found out that the trip of his two dogs to Saudi Arabia is not a concern. And it was never an obstacle in the transfer. The Brazilian is agreed with Al-Ittihad , but the operation has not yet been completed due to bureaucratic details.

On Sunday, representatives of the Saudi club were in London. The government of the Asian nation, owner of the money for the investment , released the funds. Bank proof is missing. Fabinho is expected to travel to Saudi Arabia and sign the contract next week.
...

Seems like the dog thing isn't an issue. Assume that next week means this week as it was published in the early hours. Get it done!!!!

Unless the dog ate the money.

It used to happen with my homework all the time.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #29418 on: Today at 05:13:27 pm
PSG have accepted Saudis offer for Mbappe lads.

#Mbappe 2023 is over.
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #29419 on: Today at 05:14:23 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:10:51 pm
Globo :

In contact with people close to Fabinho, ge found out that the trip of his two dogs to Saudi Arabia is not a concern. And it was never an obstacle in the transfer. The Brazilian is agreed with Al-Ittihad , but the operation has not yet been completed due to bureaucratic details.

On Sunday, representatives of the Saudi club were in London. The government of the Asian nation, owner of the money for the investment , released the funds. Bank proof is missing. Fabinho is expected to travel to Saudi Arabia and sign the contract next week.
...

Seems like the dog thing isn't an issue. Assume that next week means this week as it was published in the early hours. Get it done!!!!

Things seem to go at a slower pace in the Arab world. I can't imagine the Saudi's are rushing around to get the paperwork sorted.

Quote
Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
Al Ittihad president is in London to seal Fabinho deal with Liverpool. Talks are at final stages but still some details to sort between clubs 🟡⚫️🇸🇦

Documents not ready yet  #LFC want to check it asap.

Saudi club hope for deal done next week to avoid any last minute hijack.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1683143747134017538
careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #29420 on: Today at 05:15:47 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:13:27 pm
PSG have accepted Saudis offer for Mbappe lads.

#Mbappe 2023 is over.
Mbappe won't accept though
disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #29421 on: Today at 05:16:16 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:13:27 pm
PSG have accepted Saudis offer for Mbappe lads.

#Mbappe 2023 is over.

This won't stop me planning for #Mbappe2024
Sonofthewind

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #29422 on: Today at 05:17:55 pm
Given how we pissed of Southamption previously, I wouldn't be surprised if the club is especially trying to keep Lavia quiet.
