Villa capitulating and losing a 2 goal lead in the space of 5 minutes was 100% FSGs fault. If we had bought more midfielders Villa would've held on.



We lost the League for me against Spurs at home with probably the most low-energy performance of Klopp's tenure. Villareal away and Wolves at home were the same. We were out on our feet. Time and time again during the run in we conceded the first goal and then refused to buckle and won games on experience.