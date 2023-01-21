The Henderson/Fabinho deals do seem to be taking ages, but I'm not sure that's really the club's fault frustrating as it may be - seems to be the Saudi clubs/players dragging their heels, as well some unforseen snags. It does seem like we've had to pivot a little with them leaving (more Fabinho I assume) as it's probably changed the profile of player we were planning to bring in (I think otherwise it would have been just Lavia and done).



If we have replacements lined up and ready to go and are just waiting on Fabinho/Henderson moving on to pull the trigger then I don't think there is much to be concerned about. The worry is we're still not sure who we want, or we're waiting to see how things in the market play out before making any moves - i.e. will Tchouameni be available if Madrid want M'bappe, will Caicedo be available if Chelsea can't agree a deal. You can see why the club might want to wait in case we can get those kinds of players as they'd obviously be first choice if available to us, but it's all very reminiscent of last summer when we basically said Tchouameni/Bellingham or bust, waited around all summer then ended up with nothing. Inaction is not an acceptable resolution to the dream target not being available/difficult to get, and certainly not in our current situation.



It's CB that's the especially weird one - it seems obvious by now that Colwill isn't available, and the only seriously mooted other targets (VDV, Inacio) are either heavily linked elsewhere or have easy to activiate release clauses, but we've had no serious movement there whatsoever. Which makes me think we either haven't identified our preferred target, or we're waiting on the off-chance we can talk Chelsea round - what we don't want is to leave it to the end of the window and end up panicking and getting in the wrong player (see: Arthur last summer). I did wonder if it was because of the HG issues, but if we assume that Lavia will be one of the midfield additions, then we have room for both the CB and second midfielder to be non-HG, so I can't really see why it's gone quiet.