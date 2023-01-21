« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 729 730 731 732 733 [734]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 983667 times)

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29320 on: Today at 10:21:11 am »
2 great signings in but release clauses so easy deals to do. Ward likely done all the ground work.
We need our new DoF to get some deals done.
Nearly a month since we last bought a player.
We need 3 more players in the next 6 weeks. 2 CMs & a CB.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,074
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29321 on: Today at 10:25:34 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 10:19:07 am
Are people really criticising the club for not having replaced Fabinho or Henderson before theyve even left and with them having a couple of weeks since it all started?

Fabinho and Henderson leaving has blown apart any plans we may have had, theyll be recalibrating and looking at the best next moves to replace them both and hopefully still get a CB in too. Its not easy in a wild market.

Now now, down with this sort of sensibility.. The sky is falling don't ya know.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29322 on: Today at 10:25:51 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 10:19:07 am
Are people really criticising the club for not having replaced Fabinho or Henderson before theyve even left and with them having a couple of weeks since it all started?

Fabinho and Henderson leaving has blown apart any plans we may have had, theyll be recalibrating and looking at the best next moves to replace them both and hopefully still get a CB in too. Its not easy in a wild market.
Been obvious for 6 months both way past their best.
Obvious we need a new #6 for months. We wantred Tchouameni a year ago.

Maybe we are near some deals but we need players in asap. We have a tough start to the season & injuries in midfield.
Logged

Online robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,824
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29323 on: Today at 10:27:09 am »
One Kimmich is all it takes, possibilities.
Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,631
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29324 on: Today at 10:37:07 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 10:19:07 am
Are people really criticising the club for not having replaced Fabinho or Henderson before theyve even left and with them having a couple of weeks since it all started? Fabinho and Henderson leaving has blown apart any plans we may have had, theyll be recalibrating and looking at the best next moves to replace them both and hopefully still get a CB in too. Its not easy in a wild market.

Not really.
Most are just saying we are very thin and have a shitload of work left to do.
We'll judge the outcome when the window shuts. At the moment we have neither quality, reliability nor numbers required.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,587
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29325 on: Today at 10:37:11 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:25:34 am
Now now, down with this sort of sensibility.. The sky is falling don't ya know.

 ;)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,587
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29326 on: Today at 10:37:52 am »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 10:27:09 am
One Kimmich is all it takes, possibilities.

 :D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,404
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29327 on: Today at 10:38:50 am »
Do think the club have been blindsided by the impending sales of Henderson and Fabinho. Doubt anyone would have envisaged either leaving, let alone both. If the interest was in Lavia to provide competition for Fabinho, then we've probably had to rethink that and look for someone with more games under their belt.

Both were clearly past their prime but there wasn't any talk of them leaving until it suddenly transpired the Saudi clubs are interested. The club's probably deep into the process of rattling through a shortlist and seeing who's available and how much they're going to cost. Doesn't help that the fees for others in that position, such as Fernandez and Rice, have completely distorted the market to a point where we're being quoted stupid money for unproven players.

Hopefully it's a case of waiting for the Henderson and Fabinho deals to be confirmed and we've got replacements already lined up, but it does feel like it might drag.
 
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,378
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29328 on: Today at 10:39:24 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 10:19:07 am
Are people really criticising the club for not having replaced Fabinho or Henderson before theyve even left and with them having a couple of weeks since it all started?

Fabinho and Henderson leaving has blown apart any plans we may have had, theyll be recalibrating and looking at the best next moves to replace them both and hopefully still get a CB in too. Its not easy in a wild market.

The midfield has needed addressing since Gini left five transfer windows ago. As for allowing Henderson and Fabinho to go, we are doing that because they simply aren't athletic enough. We knew they needed replacing but have neglected the midfield for years. A cut-price deal for Thiago three years ago illustrates there has been no forward planning and no refreshing of the squad.

The Henderson-Fabinho situation is indicative of a Club run from the till with no investment.

We are reactive instead of pro-active. Anyone who watched us last season could see the six role needed addressing.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,805
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29329 on: Today at 10:39:54 am »
Trent in midfield again is it? So curious whether that's just a pre-season quirk (multiple injuries/absences) or the actual plan.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29330 on: Today at 10:41:22 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:25:51 am
Been obvious for 6 months both way past their best.
Obvious we need a new #6 for months. We wantred Tchouameni a year ago.

Maybe we are near some deals but we need players in asap. We have a tough start to the season & injuries in midfield.
I don't think Tchouameni would have been signed with a view to playing as a 6 much. Fabinho had signed a new deal less than 12 months before, we didn't seem to be pushing Fabinho out and out next midfield signings were to play as 8s. Also linked in seaosn to Bellingham and Mount but not a 6. Would have been a lot of money to have two players sharing minutes
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,378
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29331 on: Today at 10:41:53 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:39:54 am
Trent in midfield again is it? So curious whether that's just a pre-season quirk (multiple injuries/absences) or the actual plan.

We are literally struggling to field a midfield.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,570
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29332 on: Today at 10:42:05 am »
Kelleher not involved 🤔
Logged
@paulair

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,321
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29333 on: Today at 10:43:01 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:01:33 am
It can though.

Last season the midfield lacked athleticism but at least it was capable of  performing as a unit at times. The midfield was at least bedded in and understood the triggers even if it did get over run at times.

We may have made a couple of good signings and have more mobility but we need to get the midfield bedded in during training and the pre season games. We could start the season with effectively three strangers trying to wing it away to Chelsea.

When you rely on a highline and three midfield players getting pressure on the ball then when things go wrong things can spiral out of control really quickly.

I don't think the midfield was capable of doing anything last season until Bajcetic at least offered something and then Trent and Jones in the run in. Thiago also tried manfully when he was actually fit.

Trent, Thiago and/or Jones will probably be pencilled in for Chelsea along with the 2 new lads so it won't be all new signings. We still need 2 more.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29334 on: Today at 10:43:09 am »
Where is Nat Phillips?
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,587
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29335 on: Today at 10:43:16 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:39:24 am
Anyone who watched us last season could see the six role needed addressing.

Last season? Or the season we were within minutes of an historic quadruple?
« Last Edit: Today at 10:45:33 am by A Red Abroad »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29336 on: Today at 10:43:40 am »
Seems like a plan which was maybe why we were not looking for a #6. We must have huge faith in Bradley. Timber would have been a good signing if Trent in midfield in our plan.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,587
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29337 on: Today at 10:43:59 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:43:09 am
Where is Nat Phillips?

Injured, I believe.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Jono69

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,103
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29338 on: Today at 10:44:56 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:41:53 am
We are literally struggling to field a midfield.

Relax about it , no point worrying about something that's completely out of you're control
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29339 on: Today at 10:45:40 am »
The Henderson/Fabinho deals do seem to be taking ages, but I'm not sure that's really the club's fault frustrating as it may be - seems to be the Saudi clubs/players dragging their heels, as well some unforseen snags. It does seem like we've had to pivot a little with them leaving (more Fabinho I assume) as it's probably changed the profile of player we were planning to bring in (I think otherwise it would have been just Lavia and done).

If we have replacements lined up and ready to go and are just waiting on Fabinho/Henderson moving on to pull the trigger then I don't think there is much to be concerned about. The worry is we're still not sure who we want, or we're waiting to see how things in the market play out before making any moves - i.e. will Tchouameni be available if Madrid want M'bappe, will Caicedo be available if Chelsea can't agree a deal. You can see why the club might want to wait in case we can get those kinds of players as they'd obviously be first choice if available to us, but it's all very reminiscent of last summer when we basically said Tchouameni/Bellingham or bust, waited around all summer then ended up with nothing. Inaction is not an acceptable resolution to the dream target not being available/difficult to get, and certainly not in our current situation.

It's CB that's the especially weird one - it seems obvious by now that Colwill isn't available, and the only seriously mooted other targets (VDV, Inacio) are either heavily linked elsewhere or have easy to activiate release clauses, but we've had no serious movement there whatsoever. Which makes me think we either haven't identified our preferred target, or we're waiting on the off-chance we can talk Chelsea round - what we don't want is to leave it to the end of the window and end up panicking and getting in the wrong player (see: Arthur last summer). I did wonder if it was because of the HG issues, but if we assume that Lavia will be one of the midfield additions, then we have room for both the CB and second midfielder to be non-HG, so I can't really see why it's gone quiet.
Logged

Online Jono69

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,103
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29340 on: Today at 10:46:10 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:43:09 am
Where is Nat Phillips?

Word on the streets in Leeds is he's very close to joining them
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Online Andy

  • short fingered vulgarian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,218
  • Form is temporary, class is permanent.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29341 on: Today at 10:46:47 am »
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 10:44:56 am
Relax about it , no point worrying about something that's completely out of you're control

Jono69, meet Al 666... ;)
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,321
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29342 on: Today at 10:47:20 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:39:24 am
The midfield has needed addressing since Gini left five transfer windows ago. As for allowing Henderson and Fabinho to go, we are doing that because they simply aren't athletic enough. We knew they needed replacing but have neglected the midfield for years. A cut-price deal for Thiago three years ago illustrates there has been no forward planning and no refreshing of the squad.

The Henderson-Fabinho situation is indicative of a Club run from the till with no investment.

We are reactive instead of pro-active. Anyone who watched us last season could see the six role needed addressing.

Henderson and Fabinho is exactly the kind of business we should be doing though. Moving players on who are past it and getting money in, rather than let them meander about for 180k a week for the next 2 or 3 seasons.

It's the mistakes of previous years that we're paying for (and January this year where it was just as nonsensical not to sign a midfielder as it was in the windows prior).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,859
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29343 on: Today at 10:48:33 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 10:19:07 am
Are people really criticising the club for not having replaced Fabinho or Henderson before theyve even left and with them having a couple of weeks since it all started?

Fabinho and Henderson leaving has blown apart any plans we may have had, theyll be recalibrating and looking at the best next moves to replace them both and hopefully still get a CB in too. Its not easy in a wild market.
a sensible outlook

I think after the outlay on Dominik and McAllister it was going to be more buys once we sold someone

Once those moves go through (if in the case of fabinho) then i think we will see movement again with a buy
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,378
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29344 on: Today at 10:49:46 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:43:16 am
Last season? Or the season we were within minutes of an historic quadruple?

A quadruple we failed to win because we completely ran out of legs in midfield on the run-in.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,321
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29345 on: Today at 10:50:33 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:43:40 am
Seems like a plan which was maybe why we were not looking for a #6. We must have huge faith in Bradley. Timber would have been a good signing if Trent in midfield in our plan.

It'd be Gomez starting the season there. It'd be showing faith in him but then he's a) got to stay fit and b) we'd have to buy another CB.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29346 on: Today at 10:52:53 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:50:33 am
It'd be Gomez starting the season there. It'd be showing faith in him but then he's a) got to stay fit and b) we'd have to buy another CB.
Bradley is now starting both games with our 1st choice back 4.
I think it is his shirt to lose.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,378
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29347 on: Today at 10:54:53 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 10:48:33 am
a sensible outlook

I think after the outlay on Dominik and McAllister it was going to be more buys once we sold someone

Once those moves go through (if in the case of fabinho) then i think we will see movement again with a buy

It is not sensible it is an example of being completely brainwashed. It is an example of falling for the wait until next season for the window when we spend big. It is about our revenues being channeled into buying FSG assets instead of refreshing the squad.

How many hundreds of millions a season do we need in revenues before we actually compete in the market. £600m, £700m or how about a billion.

Even then some would still fall for the have to sell before we can buy nonsense.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,587
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29348 on: Today at 10:56:58 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:49:46 am
A quadruple we failed to win because we completely ran out of legs in midfield on the run-in.

I'm happy that Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain have been replaced with Mac Allister and Szoboszlai. That's not a thing to complain about for me.

I'll also be happy if Henderson and Fabinho are replaced with younger players too. But they haven't even left yet.

But yeah, '#FSG out' or whatever way you want to spin it.

Enjoy today's friendly (if you can). :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29349 on: Today at 11:00:24 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:52:53 am
Bradley is now starting both games with our 1st choice back 4.
I think it is his shirt to lose.

I think far too much is being read into these line-ups - there's no chance we go into the season having moved Trent permanently into midfield and having Bradley as our only natural RB. Nor do I think Bradley would be ahead of Gomez for a PL game if we did move Trent (just like Doak won't be playing ahead of Salah...).

It looks like we're playing Gakpo in midfield today and whilst - like Trent - it's an option for us, I don't expect him to be playing there during the season very often. I think it really is as simple as, we're light on midfielders at the moment and we're making do with what we have.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,587
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29350 on: Today at 11:01:22 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:54:53 am
It is not sensible it is an example of being completely brainwashed. It is an example of falling for the wait until next season for the window when we spend big. It is about our revenues being channeled into buying FSG assets instead of refreshing the squad.

How many hundreds of millions a season do we need in revenues before we actually compete in the market. £600m, £700m or how about a billion.

Even then some would still fall for the have to sell before we can buy nonsense.

Seriously, unless you have a few billion to buy the club, FSG are the owners - and will remain the owners -  and they don't spend 'big'. It's not like it's news.

A gazillion posts moaning about them isn't gonna change anything. It really isn't.

Maybe PSG or MCFC would suit you better? They spend loads.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:08:37 am by A Red Abroad »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,859
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29351 on: Today at 11:01:59 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:54:53 am
It is not sensible it is an example of being completely brainwashed. It is an example of falling for the wait until next season for the window when we spend big. It is about our revenues being channeled into buying FSG assets instead of refreshing the squad.

How many hundreds of millions a season do we need in revenues before we actually compete in the market. £600m, £700m or how about a billion.

Even then some would still fall for the have to sell before we can buy nonsense.
did you even read what I was replying too?

A month ago no one expected Henderson and Fabinho to be leaving, certainly not after we had already released three midfielders

There is still a few weeks until the season starts too
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29352 on: Today at 11:04:16 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:49:46 am
A quadruple we failed to win because we completely ran out of legs in midfield on the run-in.

We won 6 of our last 7 league games. We won 16 and drew 3 of 19 games in the 2nd half of that season ffs.

And yeah, Courtois having the match of his life in Paris was definitely the midfield's fault.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,587
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29353 on: Today at 11:07:45 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 11:01:59 am
did you even read what I was replying too?

A month ago no one expected Henderson and Fabinho to be leaving, certainly not after we had already released three midfielders

There is still a few weeks until the season starts too

 :thumbup

It's fairly obvious that the original plan was to add another 'project' player to a midfield that included Henderson and Fabinho. The 'left-field' bids for both of them will have changed LFC's plans massively.

:)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,587
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29354 on: Today at 11:08:10 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:04:16 am
We won 6 of our last 7 league games. We won 16 and drew 3 of 19 games in the 2nd half of that season ffs.

And yeah, Courtois having the match of his life in Paris was definitely the midfield's fault.

 :thumbup
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,321
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29355 on: Today at 11:08:12 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:52:53 am
Bradley is now starting both games with our 1st choice back 4.
I think it is his shirt to lose.

Now is the time to test him. With Ramsey out the picture Bradley is our only other natural RB and we can no longer throw Milner there.

Gomez is the other option but we can't play him a run of games there without getting a CB in.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 729 730 731 732 733 [734]   Go Up
« previous next »
 