Hopefully few extremely busy weeks ahead. As it stands, we're comofortably worse off in midfield than we were last season. Five players left, two players in - out of the remaining players we have a child, two young ones who never carried a full season and a perma-injured veteran in Thiago. Other two are fresh off the boat. Yeah, not good as it stands now. For me, at the very minimum, we need two midfielders able to play 30+ PL games each to call our midfield fit for purpose. Honestly, not looking very good right now - but still better to get rid of both Henderson and Fabinho and start from scratch.