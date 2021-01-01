« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: False9 on Today at 05:12:44 am
Well, taking into consideration that we rarely sign the name that is being the most commented, I will keep with my guess that we are looking for a deal in regards of Koopmeiners, Zubimendi or Wieffer. Particularly, I can't imagine Klopp and Pep looking Wieffer scout and don't get interested.

Having seen approximately zero minutes of Wieffer playing football, I'm entirely sold and will be baffled if we don't try to sign him. Seriously though, his stats are very good, his YT videos are good and he's likely to be pretty cheap -- I'm sure he's on the radar, even if we haven't heard anything about it.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 06:19:49 am
Probably rule him out now. Just dislocated his shoulder. Oorrr bring him in! He's made for us!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66286241

Kone. Palhinha. Even links to Liverpool is enough to get you injured. Lavia is doomed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:09:28 pm
Although he'll miss the Singapore trip in that case, so I guess that's him ruled out. Maybe there are some options already in Singapore, which will make it all a bit easier.

Were limiting ourselves to buying only players who can make our pre-season tour?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 06:59:23 am
Were limiting ourselves to buying only players who can make our pre-season tour?


If possible youd want to give the new signings as much of a preseason as possible.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Hopefully we will get confirmation today or tomorrow that Henderson and Fabinho have been sold.

Still think we are in for a surprise and that either Caicedo or Tchouameni will sign for us. I think it was a couple of weeks ago where LFC journo's were trying to run with the narrative that we won't be making a move for Caicedo as we believe he will join Chelsea. Well, that will no longer wash as it's clear that Caicedo isn't close to joining Chelsea. If we slap enough money on the table we will sign him. Over to you FSG.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:15:18 am
If possible youd want to give the new signings as much of a preseason as possible.

Thats defo the ideal.

But you dont sign someone on a 4 year deal on the basis of if they can make preseason tour or not. Suspect there will be very little training on the Singapore tour anyway. Itll be some light training, media duties and low intensity games. Well spend as little time there as possible. Training after Singapore is likely to be more beneficial for any new signing.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 07:37:41 am
Thats defo the ideal.

But you dont sign someone on a 4 year deal on the basis of if they can make preseason tour or not. Suspect there will be very little training on the Singapore tour anyway. Itll be some light training, media duties and low intensity games. Well spend as little time there as possible. Training after Singapore is likely to be more beneficial for any new signing.
At this Point get the player the team wants. I doubt they ready for game 1 either way.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
As much as I appreciate what Hendo and Fabinho have done for the club, they need to go in the next day or so now. Can't be doing with these long goodbyes. Hope they're not pissing about doing these farewell videos either. I'm not interested.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 06:59:23 am
Were limiting ourselves to buying only players who can make our pre-season tour?

Some posters seem to think so, yes. My post wasn't entirely sincere  ;D
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Avens on Today at 06:25:18 am
Having seen approximately zero minutes of Wieffer playing football, I'm entirely sold and will be baffled if we don't try to sign him. Seriously though, his stats are very good, his YT videos are good and he's likely to be pretty cheap -- I'm sure he's on the radar, even if we haven't heard anything about it.
HIs stats are good for Eredivise he had one season there. He played in Europa for them too. Im not sure he the guy you want buy for the #6 here, i would love more stats like passing under pressure etc. He feels like the type of signing that Liverpool normally wait to make a move before signing etc.
I would prefer getting players from top 5 leagues(and Portugal).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
In a vacuum it's pretty poor from the club that we're currently so short on numbers in CM and a new CB given how big this transfer window is for us and how given the significant refresh we obviously want to make as much use of pre season as possible. That's where the 'we want players in by...' shouts come from, not least because we're constantly being told how important pre season is for Klopp.

But I reckon there are understandable reasons for it. My guess is that the club would have been delighted to sell Fabinho and Henderson and get their wages off the books, but thought it impossible and so planned for the season with just 2 new midfielders, with perhaps Lavia as an extra if we could get the fee low enough. When it came out that we could sell them we were up for it, it's just we hadn't planned for it, and are now on the back foot a little bit in terms of bringing in replacements.

The lack of movement on a CB is probbaly explained by wanting Colwill and that needing to go on pause until things become clearer.

So being behind where we'd ideally be is understandable - it's just we need to really motor now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:28:51 am
feels like we need a banger, ideally from Ornie, tomorrow

(fair play to you DelTrotter, in a sea of other nonsense I think you managed to start a meme and got it to stick!)

 ;D Definitely well overdue one!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:59:17 am
In a vacuum it's pretty poor from the club that we're currently so short on numbers in CM and a new CB given how big this transfer window is for us and how given the significant refresh we obviously want to make as much use of pre season as possible. That's where the 'we want players in by...' shouts come from, not least because we're constantly being told how important pre season is for Klopp.

But I reckon there are understandable reasons for it. My guess is that the club would have been delighted to sell Fabinho and Henderson and get their wages off the books, but thought it impossible and so planned for the season with just 2 new midfielders, with perhaps Lavia as an extra if we could get the fee low enough. When it came out that we could sell them we were up for it, it's just we hadn't planned for it, and are now on the back foot a little bit in terms of bringing in replacements.

The lack of movement on a CB is probbaly explained by wanting Colwill and that needing to go on pause until things become clearer.

So being behind where we'd ideally be is understandable - it's just we need to really motor now.
It always preferred if it in before the start of preseason but doesnt have be.
I expect movement for a 6 faster after fabinho/Henderson are offically sold. CB maybe they fine with numbers if cant get Cowill or want see more from Quansah.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:54:24 am
HIs stats are good for Eredivise he had one season there. He played in Europa for them too. Im not sure he the guy you want buy for the #6 here, i would love more stats like passing under pressure etc. He feels like the type of signing that Liverpool normally wait to make a move before signing etc.
I would prefer getting players from top 5 leagues(and Portugal).

That's true but maybe it's the type of signing that would cost us £20m now or £60m in a year's time. It just doesn't feel like many of the options that are going to be £50-60m right now are sure fire hits anyway. The DM market is chaos so might need a slightly different approach right now.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:59:17 am
In a vacuum it's pretty poor from the club that we're currently so short on numbers in CM and a new CB given how big this transfer window is for us and how given the significant refresh we obviously want to make as much use of pre season as possible. That's where the 'we want players in by...' shouts come from, not least because we're constantly being told how important pre season is for Klopp.

But I reckon there are understandable reasons for it. My guess is that the club would have been delighted to sell Fabinho and Henderson and get their wages off the books, but thought it impossible and so planned for the season with just 2 new midfielders, with perhaps Lavia as an extra if we could get the fee low enough. When it came out that we could sell them we were up for it, it's just we hadn't planned for it, and are now on the back foot a little bit in terms of bringing in replacements.

The lack of movement on a CB is probbaly explained by wanting Colwill and that needing to go on pause until things become clearer.

So being behind where we'd ideally be is understandable - it's just we need to really motor now.

Very reasonable post. I'd say the Klopp comments before about getting players in early is being slightly misappropriated by some at the moment. I don't think he means lesser players early over quality players later - he will absolutely wait if it means he gets a preferred option, over panicking and signing anyone that might be available earlier. That's why the 'get them in before Singapore' shouts are being maligned - ideal if we can? Yes. Absolutely crucial? No.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Avens on Today at 08:02:04 am
That's true but maybe it's the type of signing that would cost us £20m now or £60m in a year's time. It just doesn't feel like many of the options that are going to be £50-60m right now are sure fire hits anyway. The DM market is chaos so might need a slightly different approach right now.
Yea we find out shortly I think.
I feel like coaching staff why is going want more of a sure thing.
Feels like that type of 6 signing would have made sense if the plan was move on from fabinho next summer but he leaving now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:31:04 am
Hopefully we will get confirmation today or tomorrow that Henderson and Fabinho have been sold.

Still think we are in for a surprise and that either Caicedo or Tchouameni will sign for us. I think it was a couple of weeks ago where LFC journo's were trying to run with the narrative that we won't be making a move for Caicedo as we believe he will join Chelsea. Well, that will no longer wash as it's clear that Caicedo isn't close to joining Chelsea. If we slap enough money on the table we will sign him. Over to you FSG.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
I won't mind Fabinho staying now actually. Not conviced we'll bring in what's required. Henderson out Lavia in would do.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:52:09 am
I won't mind Fabinho staying now actually. Not conviced we'll bring in what's required. Henderson out Lavia in would do.

Fabinho shouldnt stay even if we dont sign anyone. He is not good enough now so having the money for further down the line is more useful.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:52:09 am
I won't mind Fabinho staying now actually. Not conviced we'll bring in what's required.Henderson out Lavia in would do.

Any particular reason why you think this? We have done so far this summer with Mac and Szoboszlai. But I would admit the DM market is pretty slim atm seemingly
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:55:48 am
Any particular reason why you think this? We have done so far this summer with Mac and Szoboszlai. But I would admit the DM market is pretty slim atm seemingly

And Jurgen has said we are going to bring more players in.
"Has Anyone Really Been Far Even as Decided to Use Even Go Want to do Look More Like?"

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 05:21:27 am
What about André? Hes in your backyard. Could he possibly fit the requirements?

Motherfuckers act like they forgot about Dre.

(Sorry SamLad)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Hopefully few extremely busy weeks ahead. As it stands, we're comofortably worse off in midfield than we were last season. Five players left, two players in - out of the remaining players we have a child, two young ones who never carried a full season and a perma-injured veteran in Thiago. Other two are fresh off the boat. Yeah, not good as it stands now. For me, at the very minimum, we need two midfielders able to play 30+ PL games each to call our midfield fit for purpose. Honestly, not looking very good right now - but still better to get rid of both Henderson and Fabinho and start from scratch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
It's weird, we were being linked with far more players a couple of weeks ago before we knew Henderson and Fabinho were leaving. But now everyone agrees that we need to bring in more players, it's gone very quiet.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yeah the whole thing makes me more nervous by the day. I'm hoping we spring in to life this week, and I'm hoping we're not just waiting for Fabinho and Henderson to complete what feels like the slowest transfers in history.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:55:48 am
Any particular reason why you think this? We have done so far this summer with Mac and Szoboszlai. But I would admit the DM market is pretty slim atm seemingly

This reason. There's no obvious replacement. If there was we'd have signed them. People will say we might do and have someone lined up as soon as Fab goes but I'm not sure and believe we're still trying to decide who's the best fit.

Players like Doucoure who looks okay but £70m!!
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:03:38 am
Yeah the whole thing makes me more nervous by the day. I'm hoping we spring in to life this week, and I'm hoping we're not just waiting for Fabinho and Henderson to complete what feels like the slowest transfers in history.

I thought Macs transfer was pretty slow. I think his dad took 2 weeks to get to the UK as everyday a ITK was saying his dad is on the way to finalise the deal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:04:05 am
This reason. There's no obvious replacement. If there was we'd have signed them. People will say we might do and have someone lined up as soon as Fab goes but I'm not sure and believe we're still trying to decide who's the best fit.

Players like Doucoure who looks okay but £70m!!

There are obvious replacements but at ludicrous prices.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:05:57 am
I thought Macs transfer was pretty slow. I think his dad took 2 weeks to get to the UK as everyday a ITK was saying his dad is on the way to finalise the deal.
Yeah that was slow. I think part of the issue was that the season hadn't ended yet. But at least we got it done early. Saudis are fucking about during a crucial period for us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:07:31 am
Yeah that was slow. I think part of the issue was that the season hadn't ended yet. But at least we got it done early. Saudis are fucking about during a crucial period for us.

Blame the dogs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:01:38 am
Hopefully few extremely busy weeks ahead. As it stands, we're comofortably worse off in midfield than we were last season. Five players left, two players in - out of the remaining players we have a child, two young ones who never carried a full season and a perma-injured veteran in Thiago. Other two are fresh off the boat. Yeah, not good as it stands now. For me, at the very minimum, we need two midfielders able to play 30+ PL games each to call our midfield fit for purpose. Honestly, not looking very good right now - but still better to get rid of both Henderson and Fabinho and start from scratch.

Id prefer this seasons midfield than last seasons. We had a lot of players last year but several of them got barely any minutes and some of those who did were mid table standard. Were not in a good place at the moment either but lets not forget just how bad the midfield was last year. Theres a reason were losing 6 senior midfielders this summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:10:31 am
Id prefer this seasons midfield than last seasons. We had a lot of players last year but several of them got barely any minutes and some of those who did were mid table standard. Were not in a good place at the moment either but lets not forget just how bad the midfield was last year. Theres a reason were losing 6 senior midfielders this summer.


I'd prefer neither.

This midfield is just as much of a hail mary, like we've done many times before. Entering the season in hope that people stay fit, adjust well, develop beyond their years etc. If we buy one more midfielder, it needs to be a high quality starter. If we buy two more, they could be more on the project side, but still capable of playing high volume of games. And either scenario would still really be just the bare minimum in my opinion. Just enough to call it a midfield fit for purpose of a PL+EL season. Lot of work to be done.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Injuries are a genuine question but this group, With the exception of Thiago, have good injury records. In terms of quality its miles ahead of last year. Partly because of the additions and partly because the youngsters are another year of development on. We now know Jones is good enough to be top 4 midfielder both offensively and defensively for example.
