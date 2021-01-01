« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 06:25:18 am
Quote from: False9 on Today at 05:12:44 am
Well, taking into consideration that we rarely sign the name that is being the most commented, I will keep with my guess that we are looking for a deal in regards of Koopmeiners, Zubimendi or Wieffer. Particularly, I can't imagine Klopp and Pep looking Wieffer scout and don't get interested.

Having seen approximately zero minutes of Wieffer playing football, I'm entirely sold and will be baffled if we don't try to sign him. Seriously though, his stats are very good, his YT videos are good and he's likely to be pretty cheap -- I'm sure he's on the radar, even if we haven't heard anything about it.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 06:45:45 am
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 06:19:49 am
Probably rule him out now. Just dislocated his shoulder. Oorrr bring him in! He's made for us!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66286241

Kone. Palhinha. Even links to Liverpool is enough to get you injured. Lavia is doomed.
Wingman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 06:59:23 am
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:09:28 pm
Although he'll miss the Singapore trip in that case, so I guess that's him ruled out. Maybe there are some options already in Singapore, which will make it all a bit easier.

Were limiting ourselves to buying only players who can make our pre-season tour?
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:15:18 am
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 06:59:23 am
Were limiting ourselves to buying only players who can make our pre-season tour?


If possible youd want to give the new signings as much of a preseason as possible.
HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:31:04 am
Hopefully we will get confirmation today or tomorrow that Henderson and Fabinho have been sold.

Still think we are in for a surprise and that either Caicedo or Tchouameni will sign for us. I think it was a couple of weeks ago where LFC journo's were trying to run with the narrative that we won't be making a move for Caicedo as we believe he will join Chelsea. Well, that will no longer wash as it's clear that Caicedo isn't close to joining Chelsea. If we slap enough money on the table we will sign him. Over to you FSG.
Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:37:41 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:15:18 am
If possible youd want to give the new signings as much of a preseason as possible.

Thats defo the ideal.

But you dont sign someone on a 4 year deal on the basis of if they can make preseason tour or not. Suspect there will be very little training on the Singapore tour anyway. Itll be some light training, media duties and low intensity games. Well spend as little time there as possible. Training after Singapore is likely to be more beneficial for any new signing.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:47:28 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 07:37:41 am
Thats defo the ideal.

But you dont sign someone on a 4 year deal on the basis of if they can make preseason tour or not. Suspect there will be very little training on the Singapore tour anyway. Itll be some light training, media duties and low intensity games. Well spend as little time there as possible. Training after Singapore is likely to be more beneficial for any new signing.
At this Point get the player the team wants. I doubt they ready for game 1 either way.
Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:50:16 am
As much as I appreciate what Hendo and Fabinho have done for the club, they need to go in the next day or so now. Can't be doing with these long goodbyes. Hope they're not pissing about doing these farewell videos either. I'm not interested.
Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:50:20 am
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 06:59:23 am
Were limiting ourselves to buying only players who can make our pre-season tour?

Some posters seem to think so, yes. My post wasn't entirely sincere  ;D
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:54:24 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 06:25:18 am
Having seen approximately zero minutes of Wieffer playing football, I'm entirely sold and will be baffled if we don't try to sign him. Seriously though, his stats are very good, his YT videos are good and he's likely to be pretty cheap -- I'm sure he's on the radar, even if we haven't heard anything about it.
HIs stats are good for Eredivise he had one season there. He played in Europa for them too. Im not sure he the guy you want buy for the #6 here, i would love more stats like passing under pressure etc. He feels like the type of signing that Liverpool normally wait to make a move before signing etc.
I would prefer getting players from top 5 leagues(and Portugal).
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:59:17 am
In a vacuum it's pretty poor from the club that we're currently so short on numbers in CM and a new CB given how big this transfer window is for us and how given the significant refresh we obviously want to make as much use of pre season as possible. That's where the 'we want players in by...' shouts come from, not least because we're constantly being told how important pre season is for Klopp.

But I reckon there are understandable reasons for it. My guess is that the club would have been delighted to sell Fabinho and Henderson and get their wages off the books, but thought it impossible and so planned for the season with just 2 new midfielders, with perhaps Lavia as an extra if we could get the fee low enough. When it came out that we could sell them we were up for it, it's just we hadn't planned for it, and are now on the back foot a little bit in terms of bringing in replacements.

The lack of movement on a CB is probbaly explained by wanting Colwill and that needing to go on pause until things become clearer.

So being behind where we'd ideally be is understandable - it's just we need to really motor now.
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:00:59 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:28:51 am
feels like we need a banger, ideally from Ornie, tomorrow

(fair play to you DelTrotter, in a sea of other nonsense I think you managed to start a meme and got it to stick!)

 ;D Definitely well overdue one!
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:01:43 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:59:17 am
In a vacuum it's pretty poor from the club that we're currently so short on numbers in CM and a new CB given how big this transfer window is for us and how given the significant refresh we obviously want to make as much use of pre season as possible. That's where the 'we want players in by...' shouts come from, not least because we're constantly being told how important pre season is for Klopp.

But I reckon there are understandable reasons for it. My guess is that the club would have been delighted to sell Fabinho and Henderson and get their wages off the books, but thought it impossible and so planned for the season with just 2 new midfielders, with perhaps Lavia as an extra if we could get the fee low enough. When it came out that we could sell them we were up for it, it's just we hadn't planned for it, and are now on the back foot a little bit in terms of bringing in replacements.

The lack of movement on a CB is probbaly explained by wanting Colwill and that needing to go on pause until things become clearer.

So being behind where we'd ideally be is understandable - it's just we need to really motor now.
It always preferred if it in before the start of preseason but doesnt have be.
I expect movement for a 6 faster after fabinho/Henderson are offically sold. CB maybe they fine with numbers if cant get Cowill or want see more from Quansah.
Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:02:04 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:54:24 am
HIs stats are good for Eredivise he had one season there. He played in Europa for them too. Im not sure he the guy you want buy for the #6 here, i would love more stats like passing under pressure etc. He feels like the type of signing that Liverpool normally wait to make a move before signing etc.
I would prefer getting players from top 5 leagues(and Portugal).

That's true but maybe it's the type of signing that would cost us £20m now or £60m in a year's time. It just doesn't feel like many of the options that are going to be £50-60m right now are sure fire hits anyway. The DM market is chaos so might need a slightly different approach right now.
Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:05:48 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:59:17 am
In a vacuum it's pretty poor from the club that we're currently so short on numbers in CM and a new CB given how big this transfer window is for us and how given the significant refresh we obviously want to make as much use of pre season as possible. That's where the 'we want players in by...' shouts come from, not least because we're constantly being told how important pre season is for Klopp.

But I reckon there are understandable reasons for it. My guess is that the club would have been delighted to sell Fabinho and Henderson and get their wages off the books, but thought it impossible and so planned for the season with just 2 new midfielders, with perhaps Lavia as an extra if we could get the fee low enough. When it came out that we could sell them we were up for it, it's just we hadn't planned for it, and are now on the back foot a little bit in terms of bringing in replacements.

The lack of movement on a CB is probbaly explained by wanting Colwill and that needing to go on pause until things become clearer.

So being behind where we'd ideally be is understandable - it's just we need to really motor now.

Very reasonable post. I'd say the Klopp comments before about getting players in early is being slightly misappropriated by some at the moment. I don't think he means lesser players early over quality players later - he will absolutely wait if it means he gets a preferred option, over panicking and signing anyone that might be available earlier. That's why the 'get them in before Singapore' shouts are being maligned - ideal if we can? Yes. Absolutely crucial? No.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:09:11 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 08:02:04 am
That's true but maybe it's the type of signing that would cost us £20m now or £60m in a year's time. It just doesn't feel like many of the options that are going to be £50-60m right now are sure fire hits anyway. The DM market is chaos so might need a slightly different approach right now.
Yea we find out shortly I think.
I feel like coaching staff why is going want more of a sure thing.
Feels like that type of 6 signing would have made sense if the plan was move on from fabinho next summer but he leaving now.
