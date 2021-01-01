In a vacuum it's pretty poor from the club that we're currently so short on numbers in CM and a new CB given how big this transfer window is for us and how given the significant refresh we obviously want to make as much use of pre season as possible. That's where the 'we want players in by...' shouts come from, not least because we're constantly being told how important pre season is for Klopp.



But I reckon there are understandable reasons for it. My guess is that the club would have been delighted to sell Fabinho and Henderson and get their wages off the books, but thought it impossible and so planned for the season with just 2 new midfielders, with perhaps Lavia as an extra if we could get the fee low enough. When it came out that we could sell them we were up for it, it's just we hadn't planned for it, and are now on the back foot a little bit in terms of bringing in replacements.



The lack of movement on a CB is probbaly explained by wanting Colwill and that needing to go on pause until things become clearer.



So being behind where we'd ideally be is understandable - it's just we need to really motor now.