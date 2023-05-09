Exactly. Get the money in. Then spend it, and hopefully more on top of the £52M. The Saudis, for all their wealth, havent demonstrated that they are on top of things administratively in the football world, and there have been issues with non payment.
Lock it down, get the money, free up the minutes, and the wages, and replenish.
I think we will be stronger for it on the pitch, although like most others, it doesnt feel right doing business with a repressive regime. Still, it seems naive to expect football to be the one industry to draw the line, when assorted companies and governments are entrenched.