Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 979340 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29240 on: Yesterday at 10:47:33 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 08:21:31 pm
Christ this thread has been a ruff read the last few pages. With this lack of transfer activity we could do with someone taking the lead on matters and bring some new midfielders in with real pedigree.

I too prefer cats though, help you feel much better when you are feline a bit down.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29241 on: Yesterday at 10:49:49 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 10:40:56 pm
Agree. Still think it's Lavia or Kone as well as Thuram or Gravenberch.
Kone is still injured, isn't he? Not ideal to go for for injured players. The last time I remember us doing that was when we signed Aquilani.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29242 on: Yesterday at 10:58:38 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 10:01:06 pm
Really hope we don't go after Palhinha. Feels like a Downing type signing

I feel the same about him aswell, something seems off with him, to bewcome a liverpool plaer i just dont feel he is it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29243 on: Yesterday at 11:00:10 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 10:27:24 pm
Palhinha injury didnt look good apparently.

Thats the end of that one then! On to the next.
Good. Nothing about that transfer made sense.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29244 on: Yesterday at 11:02:23 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:49:49 pm
Kone is still injured, isn't he? Not ideal to go for for injured players. The last time I remember us doing that was when we signed Aquilani.

Only out for about another 2 weeks now though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29245 on: Yesterday at 11:04:04 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 11:00:10 pm
Good. Nothing about that transfer made sense.

50m for a 28 year old who is only linked to West Ham makes no sense but maybe we see something in him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29246 on: Yesterday at 11:07:43 pm »
Palhinha signing would have okay 12 months ago. £20mil, would have been on peanuts at Lisbon so we could have bought him in on a modest wage. Would have been a much better option than spending £10mil on Melo for the season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29247 on: Yesterday at 11:09:28 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 11:02:23 pm
Only out for about another 2 weeks now though.

Although he'll miss the Singapore trip in that case, so I guess that's him ruled out. Maybe there are some options already in Singapore, which will make it all a bit easier.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29248 on: Yesterday at 11:12:18 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 08:40:26 pm
Yeah. It's 3 hours long though.

Not as long as it feels reading through the last 12 pages of this thread to find some genuine news😂
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29249 on: Yesterday at 11:12:24 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 11:07:43 pm
Palhinha signing would have okay 12 months ago. £20mil, would have been on peanuts at Lisbon so we could have bought him in on a modest wage. Would have been a much better option than spending £10mil on Melo for the season.
It shows that there's value in the market.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29250 on: Yesterday at 11:14:58 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 11:07:43 pm
Palhinha signing would have okay 12 months ago. £20mil, would have been on peanuts at Lisbon so we could have bought him in on a modest wage. Would have been a much better option than spending £10mil on Melo for the season.
Hindsight is 20/20 vision though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29251 on: Yesterday at 11:14:59 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 11:02:23 pm
Only out for about another 2 weeks now though.
There's no point risking 40 odd million because we need someone to come in NOW. Preferably, who we get is match fit because we don't have the luxury of bedding him in due to Hendo and Fab leaving.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29252 on: Yesterday at 11:17:32 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:09:28 pm
Although he'll miss the Singapore trip in that case, so I guess that's him ruled out. Maybe there are some options already in Singapore, which will make it all a bit easier.

Great point actually. Gravenberch?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29253 on: Yesterday at 11:25:39 pm »
LOL
LOL
Ffs put him on ignore if you don't like him, you seem to love telling everyone you did the same to Peter so just do it!!

And calling people adolescents when you threaten someone to watch out because you've been on football boards for 20 years kind of comes across the same way 'lad' 😂
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29254 on: Yesterday at 11:26:17 pm »
Thing with Lavia is that other clubs are starting to show thier hand and Southampton might need to lower the price once it becomes a one horse race. It seems like we've spoken to his camp and if the groundwork has been done there and the path becomes clear such as Arsenal and Chelsea aren't really in for him the Liverpool get a much better chance at getting a fair price for him. Southampton might play ball when they reach the point where we become the main option on the table with the player and no real competition is in play.

I think he's the one that plays v Chelsea and then another midfielder comes in with more time to settle and share the load. His status as someone who's played in the league albeit for a short time and his home grown status just makes him the obvious choice. Especially when the Colwill deal looks fairly impossible.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29255 on: Yesterday at 11:33:59 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 11:04:04 pm
50m for a 28 year old who is only linked to West Ham makes no sense but maybe we see something in him.
If we dont expect him to do anything remotely meaningful with the ball, I could maybe understand it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29256 on: Yesterday at 11:39:31 pm »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Yesterday at 11:25:39 pm
Ffs put him on ignore if you don't like him, you seem to love telling everyone you did the same to Peter so just do it!!

And calling people adolescents when you threaten someone to watch out because you've been on football boards for 20 years kind of comes across the same way 'lad' 😂
if I put him on Ignore I'll miss all the good preseason pics he posts. :)

the only reason I mentioned the 20 years is coz he kept banging on about his 10 years on RAWK.  not that any of that matters of course.

(for the record btw I never told him to watch out)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29257 on: Yesterday at 11:42:53 pm »
It really feels like the Henderson and Fabinho transfers need to get resolved one way or the other before it becomes more obvious what the clubs plans are.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29258 on: Yesterday at 11:43:36 pm »
But you did tell him to "be careful" ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29259 on: Yesterday at 11:45:39 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 11:33:59 pm
If we dont expect him to do anything remotely meaningful with the ball, I could maybe understand it.
But you need 11 players who can play the with ball at a high level that a problem then.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29260 on: Yesterday at 11:47:54 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:45:39 pm
But you need 11 players who can play the with ball at a high level that a problem then.
Agreed. Thats why I initially said the transfer didnt make any sense.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29261 on: Yesterday at 11:49:54 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 11:47:54 pm
Agreed. Thats why I initially said the transfer didnt make any sense.
Yea I dont think he a target.
Idk who is but they going have be around what Fabinho was passing wise which was 60th percentile range or the club thinks they can do that and can project that out, along with develop it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29262 on: Yesterday at 11:58:11 pm »
Quote from: Jambo Power on Yesterday at 11:43:36 pm
But you did tell him to "be careful" ;D
oh yeah I forgot that - not my finest moment. :butt
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29263 on: Today at 12:05:41 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:39:31 pm
if I put him on Ignore I'll miss all the good preseason pics he posts. :)

the only reason I mentioned the 20 years is coz he kept banging on about his 10 years on RAWK.  not that any of that matters of course.

(for the record btw I never told him to watch out)
Ok not 'watch out' but 'be careful lad' ain't far off. Honestly I've no idea why Samie has gone down  this weird insult everyone road he's currently on but he's definitely not really being serious when he does it, daft fucker thinks it's funny for some reason 🙄😂 Just put each other on ignore 👍🏻
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29264 on: Today at 12:17:02 am »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 12:05:41 am
Ok not 'watch out' but 'be careful lad' ain't far off. Honestly I've no idea why Samie has gone down  this weird insult everyone road he's currently on but he's definitely not really being serious when he does it, daft fucker thinks it's funny for some reason 🙄😂 Just put each other on ignore 👍🏻
believe it or not, but I kinda like him (in a roll yer eyes sort of way maybe :) ).   except for the over-the-top gratuitous insults that come out of the blue aimed at ppl who done eff-all to deserve it.

anyhow maybe tomorrow we'll have some good transfer news to occupy us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29265 on: Today at 12:17:03 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:47:27 pm
Palhinha subbed off with a shoulder injury.

Only mention going to us and you get injured
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29266 on: Today at 12:28:51 am »
feels like we need a banger, ideally from Ornie, tomorrow

(fair play to you DelTrotter, in a sea of other nonsense I think you managed to start a meme and got it to stick!)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29267 on: Today at 12:29:15 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:17:02 am
believe it or not, but I kinda like him (in a roll yer eyes sort of way maybe :) ).   except for the over-the-top gratuitous insults that come out of the blue aimed at ppl who done eff-all to deserve it.

anyhow maybe tomorrow we'll have some good transfer news to occupy us.
2 out and 2 in would be great way to start the week, the former definitely needs to happen in next couple of days 🤞🏻
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29268 on: Today at 12:30:48 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 12:17:03 am
Only mention going to us and you get injured
I hear we're after Bernardo Silva, Jordan Pickford, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Robbie Savage, Rio Ferdinand, Gary Neville and Bernardo Silva
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29269 on: Today at 12:35:37 am »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 12:29:15 am
2 out and 2 in would be great way to start the week, the former definitely needs to happen in next couple of days 🤞🏻

I'm bracing myself for the arrival of Gvardiol and Wieffer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29270 on: Today at 12:37:18 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:30:48 am
I hear we're after Bernardo Silva, Jordan Pickford, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Robbie Savage, Rio Ferdinand, Gary Neville and Bernardo Silva

Sounds like the cast of Ratatouille
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29271 on: Today at 12:39:30 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:30:48 am
I hear we're after Bernardo Silva, Jordan Pickford, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Robbie Savage, Rio Ferdinand, Gary Neville and Bernardo Silva
don't be daft.  we can't afford Pickford?!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29272 on: Today at 12:52:40 am »
The club has an idea what they want to do. The problem is other clubs need for things to happen for them before they allow a transfer out.

So, we're all waiting for the domino's. And not the pizza variety.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29273 on: Today at 12:54:49 am »
Im pretty damn sure that we are just making sure the cheques clear. They apparently love a good unmet deferred payment this dodgy govt league.  52 mill, focus is required. You don't spend it before you get it. MBS may need to issue a special "Fabhino's bulldogs" Decree before its all over.

Once that cash hits the table we'll buy who we want.   
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29274 on: Today at 01:00:08 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:30:48 am
I hear we're after Bernardo Silva, Jordan Pickford, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Robbie Savage, Rio Ferdinand, Gary Neville and Bernardo Silva

And Longstaff.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29275 on: Today at 01:05:10 am »
Exactly. Get the money in. Then spend it, and hopefully more on top of the £52M. The Saudis, for all their wealth, havent demonstrated that they are on top of things administratively in the football world, and there have been issues with non payment.

Lock it down, get the money, free up the minutes, and the wages, and replenish.

I think we will be stronger for it on the pitch, although like most others, it doesnt feel right doing business with a repressive regime. Still, it seems naive to expect football to be the one industry to draw the line, when assorted companies and governments are entrenched.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29276 on: Today at 03:25:37 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:30:48 am
I hear we're after Bernardo Silva, Jordan Pickford, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Robbie Savage, Rio Ferdinand, Gary Neville and Bernardo Silva

You really want Silva to get injured. Youre making doubly sure.
