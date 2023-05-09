Thing with Lavia is that other clubs are starting to show thier hand and Southampton might need to lower the price once it becomes a one horse race. It seems like we've spoken to his camp and if the groundwork has been done there and the path becomes clear such as Arsenal and Chelsea aren't really in for him the Liverpool get a much better chance at getting a fair price for him. Southampton might play ball when they reach the point where we become the main option on the table with the player and no real competition is in play.



I think he's the one that plays v Chelsea and then another midfielder comes in with more time to settle and share the load. His status as someone who's played in the league albeit for a short time and his home grown status just makes him the obvious choice. Especially when the Colwill deal looks fairly impossible.