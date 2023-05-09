Christ this thread has been a ruff read the last few pages. With this lack of transfer activity we could do with someone taking the lead on matters and bring some new midfielders in with real pedigree.I too prefer cats though, help you feel much better when you are feline a bit down.
Agree. Still think it's Lavia or Kone as well as Thuram or Gravenberch.
Really hope we don't go after Palhinha. Feels like a Downing type signing
Palhinha injury didnt look good apparently.Thats the end of that one then! On to the next.
Kone is still injured, isn't he? Not ideal to go for for injured players. The last time I remember us doing that was when we signed Aquilani.
Good. Nothing about that transfer made sense.
Only out for about another 2 weeks now though.
Yeah. It's 3 hours long though.
Palhinha signing would have okay 12 months ago. £20mil, would have been on peanuts at Lisbon so we could have bought him in on a modest wage. Would have been a much better option than spending £10mil on Melo for the season.
Although he'll miss the Singapore trip in that case, so I guess that's him ruled out. Maybe there are some options already in Singapore, which will make it all a bit easier.
LOL
50m for a 28 year old who is only linked to West Ham makes no sense but maybe we see something in him.
Ffs put him on ignore if you don't like him, you seem to love telling everyone you did the same to Peter so just do it!!And calling people adolescents when you threaten someone to watch out because you've been on football boards for 20 years kind of comes across the same way 'lad' 😂
If we dont expect him to do anything remotely meaningful with the ball, I could maybe understand it.
But you need 11 players who can play the with ball at a high level that a problem then.
Agreed. Thats why I initially said the transfer didnt make any sense.
But you did tell him to "be careful"
if I put him on Ignore I'll miss all the good preseason pics he posts. the only reason I mentioned the 20 years is coz he kept banging on about his 10 years on RAWK. not that any of that matters of course. (for the record btw I never told him to watch out)
Ok not 'watch out' but 'be careful lad' ain't far off. Honestly I've no idea why Samie has gone down this weird insult everyone road he's currently on but he's definitely not really being serious when he does it, daft fucker thinks it's funny for some reason 🙄😂 Just put each other on ignore 👍🏻
Palhinha subbed off with a shoulder injury.
believe it or not, but I kinda like him (in a roll yer eyes sort of way maybe ). except for the over-the-top gratuitous insults that come out of the blue aimed at ppl who done eff-all to deserve it.anyhow maybe tomorrow we'll have some good transfer news to occupy us.
Only mention going to us and you get injured
