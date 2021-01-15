« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 974347 times)

Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29160 on: Today at 06:50:16 pm »
https://youtu.be/iF4F7OGdmuA

Palhinha vs Man Utd
Offline McSquared

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29161 on: Today at 06:50:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:49:23 pm
Seen him play a few times and he looks slow and shite all the time.

United bound then
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29162 on: Today at 06:56:02 pm »
Can't see Palhinha being anything but another decoy name. £50mil on someone in their late 20s who up until last season hadn't played outside of Portugal. His Sporting Lisbon career didn't even get off the ground until 25. Granted he was good last season on the defensive side but doesn't look like he offers a great deal on the ball. Would be mad to drop a big sum of cash on him.
Offline mullyred94

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29163 on: Today at 06:58:41 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:45:31 pm
I'd have been an upgrade on last seasons Fabinho, but I'm guessing Paulinhas stats from last season are nowhere near as good as Fabinho at his best.

last season vs 19/20
https://fbref.com/tiny/czflM

Online HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29164 on: Today at 07:03:15 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 06:56:02 pm
Can't see Palhinha being anything but another decoy name. £50mil on someone in their late 20s who up until last season hadn't played outside of Portugal. His Sporting Lisbon career didn't even get off the ground until 25. Granted he was good last season on the defensive side but doesn't look like he offers a great deal on the ball. Would be mad to drop a big sum of cash on him.

I agree. Not a chance we are signing this fella imo.
Online Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29165 on: Today at 07:04:52 pm »
Losing patience for an Ornstein banger tweet.
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29166 on: Today at 07:05:31 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 06:01:51 pm
That's all very well and good - but what is that in dog years?

;)

;D
Offline StevoHimself

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29167 on: Today at 07:06:00 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:44:50 pm
Koopmeiners is rubbish. On the eye and by the numbers.

Swear people just mention him because he's played for Milan (as if that means anything these days) and has been about for a while. Bang average.
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29168 on: Today at 07:07:53 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 07:04:52 pm
Losing patience for an Ornstein banger tweet.
Nothing happening till fabinho and Henderson are official
Offline Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29169 on: Today at 07:08:38 pm »
Quote from: T.Mills on Today at 05:04:50 pm
700k a week though?! Itll be a sacrifice ill be willing to make



😂😂
Online Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29170 on: Today at 07:11:31 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:07:53 pm
Nothing happening till fabinho and Henderson are official

So our transfer business is on hold whilst Fabinho dresses his dogs like mini horses, sound.
Offline elsewhere

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29171 on: Today at 07:12:00 pm »
Is there a formula/calculation for release clauses? Can a club pay a talent minimum amount but put an insane relese clause or it has to be somewhat parallel and x times the salary?
Offline rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29172 on: Today at 07:12:13 pm »
Quote from: T.Mills on Today at 05:04:50 pm
700k a week though?! Itll be a sacrifice ill be willing to make


:lmao
Online Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29173 on: Today at 07:14:20 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:12:00 pm
Is there a formula/calculation for release clauses? Can a club pay a talent minimum amount but put an insane relese clause or it has to be somewhat parallel and x times the salary?

Not sure if it varies per league but there are some insane release clauses in Spain (think its mandatory to have them there, so they just put stupid ones in?).
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29174 on: Today at 07:17:48 pm »
I can just imagine when his mother in law visits


Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29175 on: Today at 07:25:54 pm »
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29176 on: Today at 07:26:31 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 07:06:00 pm
Swear people just mention him because he's played for Milan (as if that means anything these days) and has been about for a while. Bang average.

When did he play for Milan?
Online fredfrop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29177 on: Today at 07:28:46 pm »
Keeping the pride background up too! Message sent.
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29178 on: Today at 07:31:56 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:16:45 pm
That's disappointing.

Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:25:54 pm
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1683179210469265411

If it were a cat, the pun would have been the 'purr-fect selfie' which would have been much better.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29179 on: Today at 07:34:18 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 07:26:31 pm
When did he play for Milan?
He didn't.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29180 on: Today at 07:35:03 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 07:11:31 pm
So our transfer business is on hold whilst Fabinho dresses his dogs like mini horses, sound.
well yes because if both deals fall through, we are stuck with two players who's legs are gone and with high wages to continue absorbing plus no transfer fees to reinvest
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29181 on: Today at 07:38:13 pm »
Online Jean Girard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29182 on: Today at 07:38:28 pm »
At least we've found Fab's red line. Sorry the gays, the dissenters, the other religions and the climate.

Dogs.

My mam is delighted and feels very vindicated. Ffs.
Online False9

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29183 on: Today at 07:50:18 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 07:06:00 pm
Swear people just mention him because he's played for Milan (as if that means anything these days) and has been about for a while. Bang average.

Koopmeiners has never played for Milan.
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29184 on: Today at 07:52:06 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 07:06:00 pm
Swear people just mention him because he's played for Milan (as if that means anything these days) and has been about for a while. Bang average.

Are you sure you haven't got him confused with Alexis Saelemaekers? Another fun name to say.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29185 on: Today at 07:53:02 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:31:56 pm
If it were a cat, the pun would have been the 'purr-fect selfie' which would have been much better.
It'd have been a Catastrophic signing surely?
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29186 on: Today at 07:53:51 pm »
Online Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #29187 on: Today at 07:57:19 pm »
I dont want Paulinha I dont know why but something feels wrong about it, i know thats odd but just does not feel right to me
