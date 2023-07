Why? Our DM now has half the pitch to cover rather than the entire width.



I'd say that's a massive difference in what we are asking from them and one of the main reasons I wasn't aghast at Fabinho (originally) staying.



It also strengthens the point that any no.6 doesn't need to be a copy of Fabinho as we are now playing with a double pivot and a left back tucking in (who it looks like we want a center half in the Colwill mould for) meaning less emphasis on aerial ability and more in picking up second balls.



Because inverting a fullback doesnít leave you with more players behind the ball, it just changes whos likely to be behind the ball. Our 8s are now much more like 10s than they were before which means the 6 has fewer bodies around him. This is only partly mitigated by Trent inverting in possession. Our LCM used to play pretty close to Fabinho in possession too. It didnít help him.