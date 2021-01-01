I think Liverpool have a number of things they are waiting on before pulling the trigger on some more attainable targets. Could be something like telling Real Madrid that we'd take Valverde if they are going for Mbappe. That's just an example but waiting for official transfers of Henderson and Fabinho will also likely feature as they can't just expect it if they've not sold to them before. They need things to fall into place and they may need to see if scenario A, B or C plays out before they go for it. They are in a good position with salaries and I think they'll have the capability to go big if they want to.