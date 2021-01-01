Indeed. But then it doesn't seem to be a problem for other clubs when they sign Tonali for record fees, or want to sign Kvara, Osimhen, Rafael Leão or Barella. Serie A isn't much different from any other league. It's more about how the players profile will fit in the plans than anything else.
Jorginho is slower and less talented than Koopmeiners, but he has been mostly a starter since his debut in the Premier League in 2018, winning a Champions League and a Europa League in the process. If Jorginho had no problem adapting to the Premier League, I'm inclined to believe someone like Koopmeiners wouldn't, either.
I agree with you there..
Adaptability hasn't really been about physicality. It's mostly about the mental adaptability of the player, the mentality of the club he goes to, his new role, injury-profile and the effect of past injuries, as well as the environment.
Plenty of slow AF and soft-like-tissue players have managed to adapt and many even excelled.
ie: It's down to the player.
On that note- one transfer I regret us not using more, was Yago Aspas. Very much a Kuyt/Firmino-type..... a hard-working, strong, rarely injured forward, that liked popping up in space and laying off... but we had Brendan back then and Brendan didn't know how to make use of him or Firmino who, like Yago, seemed to be out the door, until Klopp came in.