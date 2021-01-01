« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 720 721 722 723 724 [725]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 969103 times)

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,318
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28960 on: Today at 02:27:47 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 02:23:48 pm
What happens to Samie when this thread gets locked?

Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,612
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28961 on: Today at 02:33:48 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 02:23:48 pm
What happens to Samie when this thread gets locked?
Heroin
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,921
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28962 on: Today at 02:34:35 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 02:23:48 pm
What happens to Samie when this thread gets locked?
gets strapped back into the machine, pumping him full of fresh sources ready to unleash for January

Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,478
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28963 on: Today at 02:34:40 pm »
The rest of RAWK is acquainted with my charms.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,478
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28964 on: Today at 02:35:58 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:34:35 pm
gets strapped back into the machine, pumping him full of fresh sources ready to unleash for January



More like Akuma.  8)
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,771
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28965 on: Today at 02:39:47 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:34:40 pm
The rest of RAWK is acquainted with my charms.

Get another draft sorted. The current one's been going on since the Battle of Waterloo.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,009
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28966 on: Today at 02:41:05 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:41:24 pm
Wouldn't be surprised if he leaves.

 Can't see us allowing another midfielder to go.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,009
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28967 on: Today at 02:42:55 pm »
Almost feels like there has been a deliberate attempt to destabilize Liverpool this summer.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,336
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28968 on: Today at 02:44:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:34:40 pm
The rest of RAWK is acquainted with my charms.
I thought you'd be cowering in the corner of your basement - wailing as your laptop pings latest transfer rumours ;)
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,336
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28969 on: Today at 02:44:49 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:27:47 pm

Doubt his bedsheets are that clean.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,336
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28970 on: Today at 02:45:37 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 02:41:05 pm
Can't see us allowing another midfielder to go.
Hope not and not just cause of Thiago's ability.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,307
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28971 on: Today at 02:46:40 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 02:42:55 pm
Almost feels like there has been a deliberate attempt to destabilize Liverpool this summer.

And the Manc refs haven't started yet.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,771
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28972 on: Today at 02:49:11 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 02:41:05 pm
Can't see us allowing another midfielder to go.

Doubt it. While Klopp is willing to let players go who want to leave, he's said himself it can't happen too late for the club to get a replacement in and we already need at least one more midfielder .

Also, Thiago seems like a player who won't push for a move either (heck, I have some doubts he wants to leave anyway) so fully expect him to be here this season.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,009
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28973 on: Today at 02:50:23 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 02:45:37 pm
Hope not and not just cause of Thiago's ability.

I know he doesn't play a lot, but we're too short on numbers now. We already need two more CMs. Another one going would hit hard. Especially one of that quality and experience.
Logged

Online kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,565
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28974 on: Today at 02:50:54 pm »
I think Liverpool have a number of things they are waiting on before pulling the trigger on some more attainable targets. Could be something like telling Real Madrid that we'd take Valverde if they are going for Mbappe. That's just an example but waiting for official transfers of Henderson and Fabinho will also likely feature as they can't just expect it if they've not sold to them before. They need things to fall into place and they may need to see if scenario A, B or C plays out before they go for it. They are in a good position with salaries and I think they'll have the capability to go big if they want to.
Logged
@paulair

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,009
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28975 on: Today at 02:51:27 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:49:11 pm
Doubt it. While Klopp is willing to let players go who want to leave, he's said himself it can't happen too late for the club to get a replacement in and we already need at least one more midfielder .

Also, Thiago seems like a player who won't push for a move either (heck, I have some doubts he wants to leave anyway) so fully expect him to be here this season.

Yeah, thats what I'm thinking too.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,136
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28976 on: Today at 02:56:57 pm »
Quote from: False9 on Today at 01:28:17 pm
Indeed. But then it doesn't seem to be a problem for other clubs when they sign Tonali for record fees, or want to sign Kvara, Osimhen, Rafael Leão or Barella. Serie A isn't much different from any other league. It's more about how the players profile will fit in the plans than anything else.

Jorginho is slower and less talented than Koopmeiners, but he has been mostly a starter since his debut in the Premier League in 2018, winning a Champions League and a Europa League in the process. If Jorginho had no problem adapting to the Premier League, I'm inclined to believe someone like Koopmeiners wouldn't, either.
I agree with you there..
Adaptability hasn't really been about physicality. It's mostly about the mental adaptability of the player, the mentality of the club he goes to, his new role, injury-profile and the effect of past injuries, as well as the environment.

Plenty of slow AF and soft-like-tissue players have managed to adapt and many even excelled.
ie: It's down to the player.

On that note- one transfer I regret us not using more, was Yago Aspas. Very much a Kuyt/Firmino-type..... a hard-working, strong, rarely injured forward, that liked popping up in space and laying off... but we had Brendan back then and Brendan didn't know how to make use of him or Firmino who, like Yago, seemed to be out the door, until Klopp came in.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:19:42 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,804
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28977 on: Today at 03:00:09 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:27:17 am
I'm not against signing Lavia but I remember Blackpool fans being all in on Charlie Adam.

Some of the lower sides do hype their star players - some make it at the big level, some don't.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,336
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28978 on: Today at 03:01:58 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 02:50:23 pm
I know he doesn't play a lot, but we're too short on numbers now. We already need two more CMs. Another one going would hit hard. Especially one of that quality and experience.
Agreed. I know we needed an overhaul but this would be next level change.

Not even allowing for Thiago being one of our best players when fit. His experience is invaluable & he seemed to have more of a "Milner" type effect towards the end of last season encouraging players coming on as subs etc.
Logged

Offline Rahul21

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28979 on: Today at 03:04:15 pm »
Are we waiting on the Henderson and Fabinho sales to go through before buying anyone else? And if so, why? We need to be getting players in as soon as possible to get working with the squad ahead of the start of the season. Really surprised weve not done atleast one (Lavia?) by now.
Logged

Online GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,601
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28980 on: Today at 03:05:31 pm »
The reds have got no money.
Logged
JFT96

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,804
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28981 on: Today at 03:06:04 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:27:25 pm
Is there a big difference between getting Caicedo or Lavia ? both proved themselves in the Premier League at their positions. Yes Lavia is younger but with bigger potential than Caicedo especially with the ball.

Having seen both a bit, I feel Caicedo's better than Lavia. He just seems smoother on the challenge and on the ball. It's something that stats don't explain.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,136
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28982 on: Today at 03:09:21 pm »
Quote from: GinKop on Today at 03:05:31 pm
The reds have got no money.
Nah, I think we have plenty. It's just that we are "stingy". Our methodical, silent and sudden BOOM! way of signing players is actually admired. We've got efficient American owners AND a German manager... deadly combination - all sticklers for efficiency, which is why our play and business mirror them.

It wasn't long ago, we hosted Taylor Swift and then we still have money from last season, having neglected to spend.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:22:39 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,804
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28983 on: Today at 03:10:18 pm »
The more I think about it, the more it makes sense for us to go for Weiffer. He's Dutch and his Dutch team-mates will help him settle. He's good on the air, defensively good, has a good pass, and wouldn't cost as much as some of the names we're linked with.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28984 on: Today at 03:13:20 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 03:00:09 pm
Some of the lower sides do hype their star players - some make it at the big level, some don't.

Was pretty excited about Charlie at the time like i'm with everyone we sign really,thought he actually was pretty good on the ball,a pity that skill was married with a physique of much like some random bloke from the pub.
Logged

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28985 on: Today at 03:16:41 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 03:10:18 pm
The more I think about it, the more it makes sense for us to go for Weiffer. He's Dutch and his Dutch team-mates will help him settle. He's good on the air, defensively good, has a good pass, and wouldn't cost as much as some of the names we're linked with.

Have we been seriously linked to him? He'd definitely be worth a go imo. He's got a bit of Declan Rice about his play style.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 720 721 722 723 724 [725]   Go Up
« previous next »
 