Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,057
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28920 on: Today at 01:14:29 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 01:09:27 pm
I'm reluctant with him having to go to the AFCON in Jan along with Salah
Missing 3/4 games every 2 years shouldn't really come in to our thinking when we're looking to sign someone. They'd miss longer with a pulled hamstring.
Online Adeemo

  • surreally arsed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,677
  • A.W.E.S.O.M.-O
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28921 on: Today at 01:15:54 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 01:05:35 pm
Is this week gonna be the big week?

Feels like it needs to be.

Its got to be.
Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,793
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28922 on: Today at 01:16:13 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 01:14:29 pm
Missing 3/4 games every 2 years shouldn't really come in to our thinking when we're looking to sign someone. They'd miss longer with a pulled hamstring.
... and then there's the times when they have both to deal with ....
Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,804
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28923 on: Today at 01:22:51 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 01:09:27 pm
I'm reluctant with him having to go to the AFCON in Jan along with Salah

That is annoying but if hes seen as the right guy for us then that shouldnt stop us.
Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28924 on: Today at 01:27:19 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:22:51 pm
That is annoying but if hes seen as the right guy for us then that shouldnt stop us.

Hence I would like two DM's so we're not having to rely on  Bajcetic as cover whilst he's gone.
Online False9

  • Took the oil money!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28925 on: Today at 01:28:17 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 01:13:48 pm
But the more established options are super expensive and probably not available.
Someone like Koopmeiers would have to change to a bigger and faster league, which in itself is a pretty big risk.

Indeed. But then it doesn't seem to be a problem for other clubs when they sign Tonali for record fees, or want to sign Kvara, Osimhen, Rafael Leão or Barella. Serie A isn't much different from any other league. It's more about how the players profile will fit in the plans than anything else.

Jorginho is slower and less talented than Koopmeiners, but he has been mostly a starter since his debut in the Premier League in 2018, winning a Champions League and a Europa League in the process. If Jorginho had no problem adapting to the Premier League, I'm inclined to believe someone like Koopmeiners wouldn't, either.
Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,793
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28926 on: Today at 01:30:33 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 01:27:19 pm
Hence I would like two DM's so we're not having to rely on  Bajcetic as cover whilst he's gone.
that idea doesn't concern me in the slightest.  it's exactly why we have super-talented young players like Baj on the books.  if they don't get used when more senior guys are unavailable, why do we have them?  why would they stay?

plus: he was magnificent last season, for a player of any age.
Online False9

  • Took the oil money!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28927 on: Today at 01:31:15 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 01:14:29 pm
Missing 3/4 games every 2 years shouldn't really come in to our thinking when we're looking to sign someone. They'd miss longer with a pulled hamstring.

It's not only 3 or 4 games. AFCON might have a pretty big impact, both mentally and phisically. Think about Salah. He lost a final for his home nation, the comparison to what would be winning a World Cup for other teams, and had to comeback to deal with the rest of the season. It's clear how big of a impact the AFCON results had on him that time.
Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,645
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28928 on: Today at 01:31:51 pm »
I like Lavia a lot think he has a lot of potential and will be a world class Dm eventually. The truth is though seldom do you win a league with a 19 year old DM with less than 50 games, it simply hasnt happened in the PL. In fact in recent years Busquets is probably the outlier in winning big trophies with a DM under 21, and he had all time great game intelligence to supplement for his lack of experience.

We have a squad on the cusp of being great again, we shouldnt only be thinking about the 3-5 years ahead because as weve seen things can change drastically in just a season, everybody remembers the Arsenal side of the late 00s who used to use the idea of buying young players who werent ready but had huge potential as a crutch to why they werent winning things immediately, problem is if you dont have immediate success most of those young players get older and move on to better clubs who are more well placed to win trophies at the end of it all anyways.

The signing makes even less sense because he would be in direct competition with another young DM from our academy who is only some months younger than him, Klopp has said in the past about not wanting to block the pathway of our most talented youth and you get the feeling that only one of Bajcetic and Lavia can truly make it into the first team as a mainstay here, the 8 position is covered with similarly talented but more experience young players also in Macallister, Jones Elliott and Szboszlai so something has to give.

I really wouldnt mind a 25-28 year old DM for the meanwhile, and if were looking at younger player at least go for one with more experience in that position and in top flight football in general, Kone, Caicedo are just two options with the former not having a huge price either as well.
Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,435
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28929 on: Today at 01:32:16 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 01:05:35 pm
Is this week gonna be the big week?

Feels like it needs to be.
Yes, but it's also felt like that for the last three weeks :D

Feels like something will happen tomorrow out of nowhere. Hopefully.
Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,505
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28930 on: Today at 01:32:31 pm »
Dunno why but got a hunch something happens today or tomorrow.
Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28931 on: Today at 01:32:35 pm »
Why don't some of you become scouts. With the efforts and dedication you put into researching and analysing players for this thread, why not apply for a job as one?
Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28932 on: Today at 01:34:07 pm »
Jurgen Klopp to lose another first-team Liverpool star bringing summer exodus to nine
Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is considering a move back to his native Spain with a number of LaLiga clubs having been made aware that he is ready to leave Anfield

By John Richardson Sports Correspondent
21:00, 22 Jul 2023UPDATED08:10, 23 Jul 2023

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could be about to lose another Kop star with Spanish international Thiago Alcantara nearing the exit door.

The 32-year-old is considering a move back to his native Spain with a number of LaLiga clubs having been made aware that he is ready to leave Anfield. He just has 12 months left on his current deal, a similar situation to the summer of 2020 when he left Bayern Munich for Merseyside in a cut-price £20million transfer.

The Spanish international has become a firm favourite with Liverpool fans although injuries saw him make just 18 Premier League appearances last season. But as in the cases of skipper Jordan Henderson and Brazilian international Fabinho who are both heading to Saudi Arabia, Klopp ideally doesnt want to lose Thiago as well.

Klopp though has never kept a player against his will and if Thiago forces through a move Klopp will reluctantly stand aside. It will though accelerate Liverpool's push to add to the midfield signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Liverpool have baulked at the £70million price tag Crystal Palace have placed on Cheick Doucoure while Real Madrid have insisted another Anfield target Aurelien Tchouameni is not for sale.

Klopp is also interested in Bayern Munichs Ryan Gravenberch, Southampton's Romeo Lavia and Fiorentinas Sofyan Amrabat while Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips has been mentioned. With Thiago now also set for the exit door the need to bring in new signings has reached a critical level.

Jurgen Klopp had a spring in his step after the quick-fire signings of midfield stars Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. World Cup winner Mac Allister and Hungary skipper Szoboszlai were brought to Merseyside for less than £100 million and with plenty of time to bed the duo into the pre-season programme appeared heaven scent for the Liverpool boss still smarting from last seasons failure to qualify for the Champions League.

With hopes of landing another top-quality operator for the Anfield engine room, it seemed that the departures of Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain would be more than compensated for.

A reboot complete with younger energy and knowhow to back up a forward line brimming with goal potential in the shape of Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo had The Kop willing the season to start now.

Klopp was said to be well over his end-of-season depression. His beaming smile had returned at the training ground and having won his battle with the Anfield bean counters over a slimmed-down sequence of friendlies as opposed to running up the air miles with games all around the globe, the die was cast for a new campaign.

But then came the Saudi Arabia factor to suddenly throw a spoke into the Liverpool wheel as the squad headed off to their training camp in Germany encompassing a couple of friendlies.

Fabinho who made 53 appearances for Liverpool and Brazil last season was left behind on Merseyside to discuss a £40million move to join up with former Wolves and Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo at Al Ittihad.

Meanwhile, skipper Jordan Henderson was involved in Germany despite negotiations over a £700,000 a week switch to Steven Gerrards Al Ettifaq on-going.

Klopps worst fears were realised in his homeland on the eve of Wednesdays friendly against Bundesliga II side Karlsruher when he was forced to pull his long-time captain out of the game after a £12 million transfer fee had been agreed between the two clubs.

And if Klopp didnt now have enough distractions on the eve of an important season he was informed that Al Hilal had launched a £45 million bid for Luis Diaz. It was promptly knocked back but with the colossal salaries on offer, Diaz cant be blamed if his head had been turned.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/jurgen-klopp-lose-another-first-30529339


Honestly, at this point I would be really annoyed if we lost Thiago in the same window that we are losing Henderson and Fabinho. That is just too much upheaval. I don't care if it means we bring someone else in. Losing 3 experienced first team players from your midfield is taking the biscuit. On the other hand, Klopp won't keep a player if he wishes to leave.
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,769
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28933 on: Today at 01:36:42 pm »
Who's John Richardson? Never heard of him when it comes to LFC related news.
Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,645
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28934 on: Today at 01:37:25 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 01:32:35 pm
Why don't some of you become scouts. With the efforts and dedication you put into researching and analysing players for this thread, why not apply for a job as one?

You make the assumption some people arent. :D
Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28935 on: Today at 01:37:38 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:36:42 pm
Who's John Richardson? Never heard of him when it comes to LFC related news.

He is often on The Press Box on LFCTV
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,769
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28936 on: Today at 01:39:49 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 01:37:38 pm
He is often on The Press Box on LFCTV

Thanks. Will see how this one plays out but for now, I'm skeptical that Thiago's 'nearing the exit door'. Will wait until someone more reliable confirms it.
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,252
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28937 on: Today at 01:41:24 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 01:34:07 pm
Jurgen Klopp to lose another first-team Liverpool star bringing summer exodus to nine
Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is considering a move back to his native Spain with a number of LaLiga clubs having been made aware that he is ready to leave Anfield

By John Richardson Sports Correspondent
21:00, 22 Jul 2023UPDATED08:10, 23 Jul 2023

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could be about to lose another Kop star with Spanish international Thiago Alcantara nearing the exit door.

The 32-year-old is considering a move back to his native Spain with a number of LaLiga clubs having been made aware that he is ready to leave Anfield. He just has 12 months left on his current deal, a similar situation to the summer of 2020 when he left Bayern Munich for Merseyside in a cut-price £20million transfer.

The Spanish international has become a firm favourite with Liverpool fans although injuries saw him make just 18 Premier League appearances last season. But as in the cases of skipper Jordan Henderson and Brazilian international Fabinho who are both heading to Saudi Arabia, Klopp ideally doesnt want to lose Thiago as well.

Klopp though has never kept a player against his will and if Thiago forces through a move Klopp will reluctantly stand aside. It will though accelerate Liverpool's push to add to the midfield signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Liverpool have baulked at the £70million price tag Crystal Palace have placed on Cheick Doucoure while Real Madrid have insisted another Anfield target Aurelien Tchouameni is not for sale.

Klopp is also interested in Bayern Munichs Ryan Gravenberch, Southampton's Romeo Lavia and Fiorentinas Sofyan Amrabat while Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips has been mentioned. With Thiago now also set for the exit door the need to bring in new signings has reached a critical level.

Jurgen Klopp had a spring in his step after the quick-fire signings of midfield stars Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. World Cup winner Mac Allister and Hungary skipper Szoboszlai were brought to Merseyside for less than £100 million and with plenty of time to bed the duo into the pre-season programme appeared heaven scent for the Liverpool boss still smarting from last seasons failure to qualify for the Champions League.

With hopes of landing another top-quality operator for the Anfield engine room, it seemed that the departures of Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain would be more than compensated for.

A reboot complete with younger energy and knowhow to back up a forward line brimming with goal potential in the shape of Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo had The Kop willing the season to start now.

Klopp was said to be well over his end-of-season depression. His beaming smile had returned at the training ground and having won his battle with the Anfield bean counters over a slimmed-down sequence of friendlies as opposed to running up the air miles with games all around the globe, the die was cast for a new campaign.

But then came the Saudi Arabia factor to suddenly throw a spoke into the Liverpool wheel as the squad headed off to their training camp in Germany encompassing a couple of friendlies.

Fabinho who made 53 appearances for Liverpool and Brazil last season was left behind on Merseyside to discuss a £40million move to join up with former Wolves and Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo at Al Ittihad.

Meanwhile, skipper Jordan Henderson was involved in Germany despite negotiations over a £700,000 a week switch to Steven Gerrards Al Ettifaq on-going.

Klopps worst fears were realised in his homeland on the eve of Wednesdays friendly against Bundesliga II side Karlsruher when he was forced to pull his long-time captain out of the game after a £12 million transfer fee had been agreed between the two clubs.

And if Klopp didnt now have enough distractions on the eve of an important season he was informed that Al Hilal had launched a £45 million bid for Luis Diaz. It was promptly knocked back but with the colossal salaries on offer, Diaz cant be blamed if his head had been turned.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/jurgen-klopp-lose-another-first-30529339


Honestly, at this point I would be really annoyed if we lost Thiago in the same window that we are losing Henderson and Fabinho. That is just too much upheaval. I don't care if it means we bring someone else. Losing 3 experienced first team players from your midfield is taking the biscuit. On the other hand, Klopp won't keep a player if he wishes to leave.
Wouldn't be surprised if he leaves.
Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,586
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28938 on: Today at 01:41:54 pm »
Can't see any Spanish club other than RM or Barca affording his wages and a fee. Or why he would even want to go and not see out his final year then collect signing on fee etc. BS that one I'd say.
Online False9

  • Took the oil money!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28939 on: Today at 01:44:17 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 01:32:35 pm
Why don't some of you become scouts. With the efforts and dedication you put into researching and analysing players for this thread, why not apply for a job as one?

Because we might have more successful careers doing other things and this is a hobby. In my experience, when something becomes a work, even if it's something you like to do, it becomes boring and stressful.

It's good to have hobbies.
Online PaddyPaned

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28940 on: Today at 01:44:52 pm »
Just a hunch, but reckon at least one CM signing will be confirmed in the next couple of days. If we can get Lavia for around £40m (and certainly no more than 50), Id consider this a reasonable deal. Those saying its too high a price really need to look at how inflated the market is right now - crazy prices become appropriate in this context.
Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,793
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28941 on: Today at 01:45:07 pm »
I hope to God he stays.  another year please Thiago.
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,252
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28942 on: Today at 01:45:35 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 01:41:54 pm
Can't see any Spanish club other than RM or Barca affording his wages and a fee. Or why he would even want to go and not see out his final year then collect signing on fee etc. BS that one I'd say.
Maybe because he's been pushed down the pecking order. Some players don't like being squad players like Gerrard for example.
Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,645
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28943 on: Today at 01:46:45 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:45:35 pm
Maybe because he's been pushed down the pecking order. Some players don't like being squad players like Gerrard for example.

No top player likes being a squad player.
Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,586
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28944 on: Today at 01:48:32 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:45:35 pm
Maybe because he's been pushed down the pecking order. Some players don't like being squad players like Gerrard for example.
I can't see with the departures of JH and Fab that Klopp will be telling him he's down the pecking order..if he stays and he's fit he will get plenty of game time imo. His role has only become more important, just needs to stay fit.
Online False9

  • Took the oil money!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28945 on: Today at 01:51:52 pm »
Yes, for Thiago it makes sense to leave. But I also imagine his heart might be shaken.

I imagine that he doesn't want to leave without winning a major trophy, like Premier League.

But if he feels the team is in no position to compete for it in 2023-24 and he will not have minutes enough during this run, a move would be better for his future.

And a move for Barcelona would make a lot of sense for Xavi. He lost Busquets last season and started to experiment with De Jong in a double 6. If Thiago joins, he could be this double 6 alongside De Jong.

I feel like Thiago might also be on the go.

And if that's the case, Liverpool will have a tought job replacing him.
