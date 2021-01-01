« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 964538 times)

Offline mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28800 on: Today at 08:36:21 am »
Weve not reliably been linked with a defender all summer have we? Not seen strong Colwill links from anyone reputable.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28801 on: Today at 08:41:38 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:36:21 am
Weve not reliably been linked with a defender all summer have we? Not seen strong Colwill links from anyone reputable.

Too much fucking about over the midfield, which should have been done much earlier, when the defence is now ready for a rebuild.

Fabinho and Henderson sagas not helping but they both needed replacing anyway. It's taking all summer to sort the midfield and we'll have to see what's left after that for the defence (availability of targets, non-HG slots, budgets).
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28802 on: Today at 08:44:48 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:36:21 am
Weve not reliably been linked with a defender all summer have we? Not seen strong Colwill links from anyone reputable.

Think the idea was to get the midfield targets boxed off first and then we were going to focus on a left-sided defender. That's why we haven't been heavily linked with anyone yet. Hendo and Fabinho have complicated things for us as well.
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28803 on: Today at 08:46:07 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:29:00 am
I dont think Thiago going kick a fuss up.

You'd hope not, unless Xavi is really in his ear over Barca and turning his head.

He needs a good last season here for his legacy as a Liverpool player. Last season and his first season were wash outs with injuries and a broken team.
Offline RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28804 on: Today at 08:51:16 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:46:07 am
You'd hope not, unless Xavi is really in his ear over Barca and turning his head.

He needs a good last season here for his legacy as a Liverpool player. Last season and his first season were wash outs with injuries and a broken team.
Barca is broke they going have a tough time buying anybody.
I think he does enjoy helping the younger players and being mentors(him coming from the player box(injuried) to give Darwin tips sticks out). Like cant be sure of anything fully but more then happy stay around.
Offline L.Suarez

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28805 on: Today at 08:52:07 am »
I think it's time to move on from Cowill, Big Jorg should push for Piero Hincapié, exactly what we need.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mmlKb1q4Tfo
Offline RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28806 on: Today at 08:54:31 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:44:48 am
Think the idea was to get the midfield targets boxed off first and then we were going to focus on a left-sided defender. That's why we haven't been heavily linked with anyone yet. Hendo and Fabinho have complicated things for us as well.
I agree  with this.
A Midfield process of getting up to speed going probably take longer and also more a need imo. So earlier for MF then Defense.
Like 2 games a week not happening till September, that probably the first time Cbs are going be rotated much easier for a CB to come into the team generally then a MFer.
Seems the staff also wants to take a look at Quansah too.
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28807 on: Today at 08:56:00 am »
Lukeba, RB want him, and they know their onions.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28808 on: Today at 08:59:03 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:56:00 am
Lukeba, RB want him, and they know their onions.

He was mentioned yesterday. The problem is Jurgen tends to like really tall CBs. Lubeka is only 6 foot.
Online Draex

« Reply #28809 on: Today at 09:01:08 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:59:03 am
He was mentioned yesterday. The problem is Jurgen tends to like really tall CBs. Lubeka is only 6 foot.

The left center back role may have less of a requirement and we might need to compromise. Thats why Colwill was great he was also fantastic in the air.

Saying that Quansah has been getting shouts from Klopp and he could be ideal.
Offline RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28810 on: Today at 09:01:34 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:59:03 am
He was mentioned yesterday. The problem is Jurgen tends to like really tall CBs. Lubeka is only 6 foot.
And good in the Air.
If they not 6'3 I dont think their a target unless they good in the air also. I know Colwill shorter then that but he also really good in the air and about the same size as Gomez.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28811 on: Today at 09:10:11 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:01:08 am
The left center back role may have less of a requirement and we might need to compromise. Thats why Colwill was great he was also fantastic in the air.

Saying that Quansah has been getting shouts from Klopp and he could be ideal.

Colwill is 6' 2"
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:01:34 am
And good in the Air.
If they not 6'3 I dont think their a target unless they good in the air also. I know Colwill shorter then that but he also really good in the air and about the same size as Gomez.

I'm not disagreeing with you. I'm just saying historically Jurgen tends to go for really tall CBs.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28812 on: Today at 09:15:11 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:01:08 am
The left center back role may have less of a requirement and we might need to compromise. Thats why Colwill was great he was also fantastic in the air.

Saying that Quansah has been getting shouts from Klopp and he could be ideal.

Quansah is a bit headstrong to be honest, he's good on the ball but is prone to doing some crazy shit.  I saw him once get sent off for an absolute horror show of a tackle and then headbutt someone on the way off, even Joey Barton said he needed to calm down.  He settled down eventually though and was probably Bristol Rovers best player come the end of the season, still put in some 'interesting' challenges though.
Online Draex

« Reply #28813 on: Today at 09:21:49 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:10:11 am
Colwill is 6' 2"

Colwill is a bit of a unicorn, like Konate and Van Dijk. No real weakness.
Online Draex

« Reply #28814 on: Today at 09:22:40 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 09:15:11 am
Quansah is a bit headstrong to be honest, he's good on the ball but is prone to doing some crazy shit.  I saw him once get sent off for an absolute horror show of a tackle and then headbutt someone on the way off, even Joey Barton said he needed to calm down.  He settled down eventually though and was probably Bristol Rovers best player come the end of the season, still put in some 'interesting' challenges though.

Haha if Barton is telling you to calm down..

Still think hes started to mature, hopefully see more of him this preseason.
Offline RedG13

« Reply #28815 on: Today at 09:24:06 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:10:11 am

I'm not disagreeing with you. I'm just saying historically Jurgen tends to go for really tall CBs.
I agree with you, was just adding context
Looking though Klopp Dortmund teams looks like the only non Emergency CB signing under 6'3 was Sokratis Papastathopoulos at 6'1(1.86 meter) and Only year FBref has his aerial duels in Germany is from 17-18 and was at 70% so will lean he was probably around that under Klopp too.
That would track with interest with Colwill even though he under 6'3.
Gomez was already here When Klopp Came even without the aerial dominance his passing, defense abilities have made up for it, also has been rotated when needed more of aerial presence.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28816 on: Today at 09:24:12 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:21:49 am
Colwill is a bit of a unicorn, like Konate and Van Dijk. No real weakness.

 The point I was making was he isn't a 'small' CB like Lubeka.
Offline Goalposts for Jumpers

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28817 on: Today at 09:25:10 am »
Romeo, Romeo, where for art thou Romeo?
Online Draex

« Reply #28818 on: Today at 09:26:22 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:24:12 am
The point I was making was he isn't a 'small' CB like Lubeka.

I know, I was saying Colwill has all the ball playing abilities but is also great in the air. 62 isnt massive but he makes good use of it.
Offline djschembri

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28819 on: Today at 09:26:33 am »
Wtih every year that passes, it gets more and more difficult for LFC to navigate the transfer market whilst sticking to their principles.

Its well established that the club normally looks at players after they have played around 160 games of senior football.

Now, we are looking at spending Van Dijk levels of money on a player who played less than 20 games of premier league football so far.
Logged

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28820 on: Today at 09:28:29 am »
Klopp prefers his CBs to be over 6 foot and to be dominant in the air.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28821 on: Today at 09:31:01 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:22:40 am
Haha if Barton is telling you to calm down..

Still think hes started to mature, hopefully see more of him this preseason.

He was exposed a fair bit at Rovers because, well, they're a bit shit, he often found himself two against one or having to go out of position to cover errant fullbacks and early on he used to get really frustrated.  Like I said, he did settle down and actually showed a bit of leadership, the fans loved him because there was never a dull moment with him.  The incident where he got sent off and should have had two red cards if that was possible was really early on, about his fifth game I think.  Rovers lost 5-1 on his debut and he was looking around thinking what the fuck have I joined.
Online Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28822 on: Today at 09:31:50 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:28:29 am
Klopp prefers his CBs to be over 6 foot and to be dominant in the air.

When theyre playing in the main back 2 yes. This hybrid left back role which tucks in, might be less of a must have, like a middle ground between his usual 65 giants and a full back etc.

Colwill was ideal in that he could do that role whilst also taking over VVD longer term, but that seems so unlikely now.

Lukeba looks a talent and to be honest, still keen on Inacio - he is stupidly good bringing it out from back (but not someone who I think Klopp would play in main 2 CBs because hes not good enough in air).
Online Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28823 on: Today at 09:36:12 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:26:02 am
Think we just need to forget about Colwill now. It's not happening. Not this summer anyway. In fact, I reckon as a club we already have.

Its not going to happen I dont think but Chelsea are doing this talk him up thing but we all know they will buy another defender and he will be on the bench or not in the squad.
Offline spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28824 on: Today at 09:40:10 am »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 09:25:10 am
Romeo, Romeo, where for art thou Romeo?

Ro-mayo, Ro-mayo, where for art thou Ra-mayo?
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28825 on: Today at 09:41:38 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 07:05:14 am
Feels like Romano is guessing a bit with the Lavia stuff. It's incredibly vague.
I've lost track of how many times he and others have referred to Lavia talks as concrete!
Offline GreatEx

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28826 on: Today at 09:52:02 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 09:15:11 am
Quansah [...].  I saw him once get sent off for an absolute horror show of a tackle and then headbutt someone on the way off, even Joey Barton said he needed to calm down.   

:lmao sounds great, hope he stays!
Online rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28827 on: Today at 09:58:16 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 07:05:14 am
Feels like Romano is guessing a bit with the Lavia stuff. It's incredibly vague.

Southampton need to move players on soon as their squad is way to big for the championship , Im certain lavia will happen soon enough
Offline kaesarsosei

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28828 on: Today at 10:13:13 am »
Agreed that I think Lavia is nailed on, albeit a bit slower than expected/liked.

If this was any other summer I would expect Thiago to go too, but it would be madness to let him move assuming these fucking interminable deals for Fabinho and Henderson go through. Hope Thiago stays because I think his injury record will improve this season since Macallister alone will provide more minutes than Keita/AOC/Milner plus with Dominik and also Jones going to get a lot of playing time we should have far less stress on Thiago. He can also be completely left out of the pre-Christmas Europa Leage squad as far as I am concerned, keep him in cotton wool as much as possible.
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28829 on: Today at 10:15:03 am »
Elliott Jones and Mac Allister are our only fit available midfielders. We definitely need two more given what only a few injuries can do to us.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28830 on: Today at 10:19:26 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:28:29 am
Klopp prefers his CBs to be over 6 foot and to be dominant in the air.

How set in stone is this though? People were adamant earlier in here that Klopp mustttttt have his 6 be at a bare minimum 6 foot tall... only for us to be linked to Lavia who isn't (going by reported height) for the vast majority of the window.

Think people (not necessarily you Lycan) obsess over these tiny details a bit too much. I dont personally imagine Klopp seeing someone great for a role and saying no he's one or two inches off my designated limit
Online False9

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28831 on: Today at 10:27:48 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:46:07 am
You'd hope not, unless Xavi is really in his ear over Barca and turning his head.

He needs a good last season here for his legacy as a Liverpool player. Last season and his first season were wash outs with injuries and a broken team.

It's crazy to think that if two matches had gone different, Thiago's career in Liverpool would have a completely different meaning. I think he wants to be health and at least win a Premier League with the club.
Online rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28832 on: Today at 10:36:06 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:15:03 am
Elliott Jones and Mac Allister are our only fit available midfielders. We definitely need two more given what only a few injuries can do to us.



Jones?
Bajcetic  ?
Trent if needed

Online Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28833 on: Today at 10:40:21 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 09:58:16 am
Southampton need to move players on soon as their squad is way to big for the championship , Im certain lavia will happen soon enough

Its no shock that 3 players they value over 40m are still there because now with 2 weeks until their season starts they have to get a move on to ship these players out and value of them players will start to drop.

I expect one or two of them to move this week.
Online Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28834 on: Today at 10:44:07 am »
How fast is Quansah? Not seen much of him play, to be honest.
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28835 on: Today at 10:44:27 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 10:36:06 am


Jones?
Bajcetic  ?
Trent if needed

I listed Jones.

Bajcetic only just coming back from a long injury
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28836 on: Today at 10:45:16 am »
Quote from: L.Suarez on Today at 08:52:07 am
I think it's time to move on from Cowill, Big Jorg should push for Piero Hincapié, exactly what we need.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mmlKb1q4Tfo

Got injured in June and was expected to be out for three months, I think, which may affect any pursuit of him.

Be a laugh if we snuck in on Gvardiol.
Online rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28837 on: Today at 10:46:44 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:44:27 am
I listed Jones.

Bajcetic only just coming back from a long injury
So you did

We do obviously seem at least 2 short
