Haha if Barton is telling you to calm down..



Still think hes started to mature, hopefully see more of him this preseason.



He was exposed a fair bit at Rovers because, well, they're a bit shit, he often found himself two against one or having to go out of position to cover errant fullbacks and early on he used to get really frustrated. Like I said, he did settle down and actually showed a bit of leadership, the fans loved him because there was never a dull moment with him. The incident where he got sent off and should have had two red cards if that was possible was really early on, about his fifth game I think. Rovers lost 5-1 on his debut and he was looking around thinking what the fuck have I joined.