The left center back role may have less of a requirement and we might need to compromise. That’s why Colwill was great he was also fantastic in the air.



Saying that Quansah has been getting shouts from Klopp and he could be ideal.



Quansah is a bit headstrong to be honest, he's good on the ball but is prone to doing some crazy shit. I saw him once get sent off for an absolute horror show of a tackle and then headbutt someone on the way off, even Joey Barton said he needed to calm down. He settled down eventually though and was probably Bristol Rovers best player come the end of the season, still put in some 'interesting' challenges though.