« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 715 716 717 718 719 [720]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 961832 times)

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,441
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28760 on: Yesterday at 06:39:47 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 06:36:55 pm
Henderson was a puppet for Liverpool and more so England.

Well, that's just unsubstantiated nonsense.  Are you genuinely trying to say Liverpool used Henderson to promote social causes ?  Why not use a higher profile player ? 
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,918
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28761 on: Yesterday at 06:40:55 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 06:39:40 pm
All clubs do it…should I stop watching football?
if you think that LFC have coerced Hendo to do something against his beliefs (and potentially your views too? not certain, but that's what it sounds like it -please correct if I've misread you) then yeah I definitely would in your shoes
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,140
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28762 on: Yesterday at 06:41:42 pm »
Can't the ex player and Saudi shite be kept in the relevant threads FFS, this is for transfers!!

Not that there's anything happening on that front but still the Hendo crap is boring, creates arguments and other repetitive bollocks.
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,830
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28763 on: Yesterday at 06:44:35 pm »
Nothing to do with transfers. Just more bickering. This thread is an absolute dumpster fire.

You can disagree about the merits of players going to Saudi Arabia without making personal attacks at each other. People assume that because it's the internet they can call other posters whatever they like. It's pathetic.

The response to saying "I think Hendo has been a dickhead here" is not "you're a dickhead". This isn't a playground.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,474
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28764 on: Today at 01:21:18 am »
Tap-in on his podcast.

Quote
Liverpool are STILL working on the Romeo Lavia deal. They are not only continuing talks with agents but discussing the final price that Southampton want. Not the only target, but a very CONCRETE one.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,192
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28765 on: Today at 01:28:56 am »
I love/hate how he over dramatises every ASPECT of a TRANSFER by interspersing transfer bullshit with words in FULL CAPITALS, guy is a chancer of the first degree.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,801
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28766 on: Today at 01:56:59 am »
Lavia alone isn't enough, so hope Jorg can multi task
Logged

Online Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,525
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28767 on: Today at 03:09:51 am »
Opened to stop unrelated posts landing in other threads.

Hopefully, as it's late and quiet, things will remain civil ;D :wave
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,262
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28768 on: Today at 03:18:23 am »
Not trying to start a new battle or get the thread locked again, but I would respectfully ask that people stop insisting that all mention of KSA should go in an easily ignored KSA thread. The fact is that the aggressive recruitment drive from KSA has fundamentally transformed the European football landscape and in particular the transfer market (as seen by our sudden unplanned need for midfielders in a cynically inflated market), so we should feel no obligation to dismiss its significance. Just try not to abuse each other, is all.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:20:00 am by GreatEx »
Logged

Offline Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28769 on: Today at 03:34:15 am »
Thiago

Looks like Thiago is pushing to "GO HOME" I guess we shall see :) No Saudi money for Thiago.

Lavia

Today, the news source exclusively mentioned that now, Liverpool are prepared to offer a little over £40million and are closing in to hiring his services.
Jurgen Klopp is eager to bring the Belgian international to Anfield and the best part is that the German manager has been able to obtain the approval of the player. said to be Close.

Kamada

AC Milan, working to seal [Samuel] Chukwueze deal very soon it means that Daichi Kamada deal would collapse, says the journalist.
Kamada had verbal agreement with Milan but deal looks set to collapse due to full extra UE spots. AC Milan have choosen [sic] Chukwueze.
Kamada, available as free agent soon. We was apparently interested in May

Hendo

Jordan Henderson is set to leave Liverpool's German training camp to decide whether to move to Saudi Arabia after Al-Ettifaq agreed a £12million deal.
Liverpool's captain was left out of his side's 4-2 win in Karlsruhe last night after Al-Ettifaq came back to the table with an offer the Anfield club were happy to accept. Henderson had held discussions with manager Jurgen Klopp earlier in the afternoon and the decision was mutually agreed.
Al-Ettifaq, who do not have financial backing from the Public Investment Fund unlike Saudi's four top clubs, were initially reluctant to come up with a transfer fee but after things stalled over the weekend they returned with a structure and timing of payments that met with Liverpool's approval.
Jordan is now just waiting for the paper work to be done
« Last Edit: Today at 04:06:56 am by Lubeh »
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28770 on: Today at 04:12:13 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 03:34:15 am
Thiago

Looks like Thiago is pushing to "GO HOME" I guess we shall see :) No Saudi money for Thiago.

Got a source for this or nah? He can go home in a year, we need him at the moment.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28771 on: Today at 04:19:32 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 04:12:13 am
Got a source for this or nah? He can go home in a year, we need him at the moment.

Looks like its Sport1 when i traced it back so probably bullshnacken

Also looks like Doucoure will not be £70m but now £50m
« Last Edit: Today at 04:21:40 am by Lubeh »
Logged

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 863
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28772 on: Today at 04:23:02 am »
Another morning, another day gone by with those two still finalising deals  :butt
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,525
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28773 on: Today at 04:28:40 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 03:34:15 am
Thiago
Whilst I've seen a few clickbait articles here and there, there's a distinct lack of anyone reputable reporting a move for Thiago.

Both JH and Fab's performances in the last 12 months had dropped off notably, the underlying cause perceived to be aging legs, nature taking it's course. There's no remediation to be taken, no known way to arrest or reverse decline. And for that reason, from a footballing point of view, few argued the merits of either staying. In fact, many had been calling for them to be replaced sooner or at least their replacements brought into the squad, they had seen the writing on the wall and felt if no prudent course of action were taken, that maintaining performance levels of previous years could not be sustained into the future. An opinion revealed to be accurate in the last campaign.

But Thiago is different, the reason behind his perceived dispensability is not declining performances from legs too old to keep up with the pace of the game, rather his injury record and his subsequent lack of availability on match days. There is no arguing with facts, Thiago's injury record since joining has been beyond disappointing, seemingly after every good game for us, every performance that showed us his class with the ball, there was another set back. Nine injuries over 3 seasons doesn't sound incredibly destabilizing, to be enough to halt their impact at the club, but only two of the injuries keep him side-lined for less than two weeks, the remaining seven saw him taking a month or more to recover, and that's before regaining fitness and a match edge,

Thiago's luck with injuries has always been a little sketchy (maybe that was "baked" into the risks and price associated with the transfer when we bought him) but it was never this bad. Which brings me to the questions;

Is his injury record being impacted by his age and can we do anything to further mitigate his potential absences?

Does his impact on the pitch balance the risk of persisting with a player who has proven to be so injury prone for us?

Not being a doctor or having access to his medical files, any attempt to answer the first would just be conjecture, I think all that can be said for sure is that the evidence of increased incidence of injuries combined with their severity, suggests age is taking it's toll. Potentially this only goes one way.

And so to the rub, personally I think Thiago is one of the best footballers at the club, technically supreme, naturally gifted with the ball at his feet but also with a footballers brain, he reads the game like a fox, can pick a pass many could not even conceive of let alone attempt. He offers a unique option for us on the pitch and, when fit, is largely impossible to leave out of the match day squad.

As present there is no opportunity cost in retaining him, he's not an obstacle to the club purchasing another player nor is he stopping a promising youngster in his mould from stepping up. And with all the other exits from midfield I can see little justification for wanting him to leave.*

NB* If we do continue to recruit, buying players competing for his place in a starting 11 and the match day squad who also offer similar on-pitch qualities, and there becomes an issue around the numbers of NHG players at the club, this could potential sway the argument.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:32:15 am by Titi Camara »
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28774 on: Today at 04:40:38 am »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 04:28:40 am
Whilst I've seen a few clickbait articles here and there, there's a distinct lack of anyone reputable reporting a move for Thiago.

Both JH and Fab's performances in the last 12 months had dropped off notably, the underlying cause perceived to be aging legs, nature taking it's course. There's no remediation to be taken, no known way to arrest or reverse decline. And for that reason, from a footballing point of view, few argued the merits of either staying. In fact, many had been calling for them to be replaced sooner or at least their replacements brought into the squad, they had seen the writing on the wall and felt if no prudent course of action were taken, that maintaining performance levels of previous years could not be sustained into the future. An opinion revealed to be accurate in the last campaign.

But Thiago is different, the reason behind his perceived dispensability is not declining performances from legs too old to keep up with the pace of the game, rather his injury record and his subsequent lack of availability on match days. There is no arguing with facts, Thiago's injury record since joining has been beyond disappointing, seemingly after every good game for us, every performance that showed us his class with the ball, there was another set back. Nine injuries over 3 seasons doesn't sound incredibly destabilizing, to be enough to halt their impact at the club, but only two of the injuries keep him side-lined for less than two weeks, the remaining seven saw him taking a month or more to recover, and that's before regaining fitness and a match edge,

Thiago's luck with injuries has always been a little sketchy (maybe that was "baked" into the risks and price associated with the transfer when we bought him) but it was never this bad. Which brings me to the questions;

Is his injury record being impacted by his age and can we do anything to further mitigate his potential absences?

Does his impact on the pitch balance the risk of persisting with a player who has proven to be so injury prone for us?

Not being a doctor or having access to his medical files, any attempt to answer the first would just be conjecture, I think all that can be said for sure is that the evidence of increased incidence of injuries combined with their severity, suggests age is taking it's toll. Potentially this only goes one way.

And so to the rub, personally I think Thiago is one of the best footballers at the club, technically supreme, naturally gifted with the ball at his feet but also with a footballers brain, he reads the game like a fox, can pick a pass many could not even conceive of let alone attempt. He offers a unique option for us on the pitch and, when fit, is largely impossible to leave out of the match day squad.

As present there is no opportunity cost in retaining him, he's not an obstacle to the club purchasing another player nor is he stopping a promising youngster in his mould from stepping up. And with all the other exits from midfield I can see little justification for wanting him to leave.*

NB* If we do continue to recruit, buying players competing for his place in a starting 11 and the match day squad who also offer similar on-pitch qualities, and there becomes an issue around the numbers of NHG players at the club, this could potential sway the argument.
I would buy to plan like he not going be here after next season. It probably a good idea to have a vet CM and him staying with his quality makes sense and should be able to manage his minutes
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,192
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28775 on: Today at 04:45:29 am »
Thiago is like having a vintage Bentley in your garage, great for the occasional spin, but not durable enough for everyday use, while he wears Liverpool red I'm happy to indulge him, because he's one of the reasons I fell in love with football, players as easy on the eye as he is, goodness knows there's enough reasons not to love football nowadays.
Logged

Offline Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28776 on: Today at 04:48:03 am »
Well hopefully we will hear some news today (sunday)  or tomorrow  I still think one is Lavia (90% certain), I reckon we get him for 40/45m with addons. Though if its true Doucoure is now is going for £50m and not £70m thats the 10% not certain I doubt we get both, maybe  one of them an a multi roll player like Thuram for midfield.  I really want Colwill in defence but might be the Pavard and/or Schurr

not sure which is best 2 Midfielders and 1 defender or 1 midfielder and 2 defenders.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:49:51 am by Lubeh »
Logged

Online Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,525
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28777 on: Today at 04:52:53 am »
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,038
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28778 on: Today at 06:09:43 am »
If Romano is correct I hope Lavia is sorted this week so he can join the Singapore tour.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 715 716 717 718 719 [720]   Go Up
« previous next »
 