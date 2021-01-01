Thiago



Whilst I've seen a few clickbait articles here and there, there's a distinct lack of anyone reputable reporting a move for Thiago.Both JH and Fab's performances in the last 12 months had dropped off notably, the underlying cause perceived to be aging legs, nature taking it's course. There's no remediation to be taken, no known way to arrest or reverse decline. And for that reason, from a footballing point of view, few argued the merits of either staying. In fact, many had been calling for them to be replaced sooner or at least their replacements brought into the squad, they had seen the writing on the wall and felt if no prudent course of action were taken, that maintaining performance levels of previous years could not be sustained into the future. An opinion revealed to be accurate in the last campaign.But Thiago is different, the reason behind his perceived dispensability is not declining performances from legs too old to keep up with the pace of the game, rather his injury record and his subsequent lack of availability on match days. There is no arguing with facts, Thiago's injury record since joining has been beyond disappointing, seemingly after every good game for us, every performance that showed us his class with the ball, there was another set back. Nine injuries over 3 seasons doesn't sound incredibly destabilizing, to be enough to halt their impact at the club, but only two of the injuries keep him side-lined for less than two weeks, the remaining seven saw him taking a month or more to recover, and that's before regaining fitness and a match edge,Thiago's luck with injuries has always been a little sketchy (maybe that was "baked" into the risks and price associated with the transfer when we bought him) but it was never this bad. Which brings me to the questions;Is his injury record being impacted by his age and can we do anything to further mitigate his potential absences?Does his impact on the pitch balance the risk of persisting with a player who has proven to be so injury prone for us?Not being a doctor or having access to his medical files, any attempt to answer the first would just be conjecture, I think all that can be said for sure is that the evidence of increased incidence of injuries combined with their severity, suggests age is taking it's toll. Potentially this only goes one way.And so to the rub, personally I think Thiago is one of the best footballers at the club, technically supreme, naturally gifted with the ball at his feet but also with a footballers brain, he reads the game like a fox, can pick a pass many could not even conceive of let alone attempt. He offers a unique option for us on the pitch and, when fit, is largely impossible to leave out of the match day squad.As present there is no opportunity cost in retaining him, he's not an obstacle to the club purchasing another player nor is he stopping a promising youngster in his mould from stepping up. And with all the other exits from midfield I can see little justification for wanting him to leave.*NB* If we do continue to recruit, buying players competing for his place in a starting 11 and the match day squad who also offer similar on-pitch qualities, and there becomes an issue around the numbers of NHG players at the club, this could potential sway the argument.