« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 713 714 715 716 717 [718] 719   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 957274 times)

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,842
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28680 on: Today at 04:34:35 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 04:31:10 pm
Doucoure chatter is gathering pace

🚨 EXCLUSIVE! 🚨 - Liverpool must now pay £50m for Crystal Palace star Cheick Doucoure as Chelsea distort deal. 🤯

✍️:
@SportsPeteO


He's gone down £20m in the last couple of days, wait till next weekend and he's a free transfer.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,595
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28681 on: Today at 04:35:30 pm »
With the injury news, a new midfielder becomes ever more important
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,276
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28682 on: Today at 04:35:47 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:35:30 pm
With the injury news, a new midfielder becomes ever more important

what injury news?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,513
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28683 on: Today at 04:36:48 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 04:35:47 pm
what injury news?

Big Dom out with a "minor muscle injury"
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,595
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28684 on: Today at 04:36:49 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 04:35:47 pm
what injury news?
Zsa Zsa has a muscle injury (only minor apparently, but we know how they can go!)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Bennett

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 622
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28685 on: Today at 04:37:50 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 04:34:35 pm
He's gone down £20m in the last couple of days, wait till next weekend and he's a free transfer.

 ;D
Logged

Online The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,982
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28686 on: Today at 04:39:13 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:36:49 pm
Zsa Zsa has a muscle injury (only minor apparently, but we know how they can go!)

I'm sure our guys know what they're doing but it's not a great look after that mad triple session...
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28687 on: Today at 04:43:09 pm »
Signing a midfielder from RB Leipzig and muscle injuries makes my arsehole twitch a bit if I'm honest.  See you Christmas Dom,
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,276
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28688 on: Today at 04:43:57 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:36:48 pm
Big Dom out with a "minor muscle injury"

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:36:49 pm
Zsa Zsa has a muscle injury (only minor apparently, but we know how they can go!)

Oh, great...   :(
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,778
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28689 on: Today at 04:44:11 pm »
I see Grizz Khan has spoken.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,242
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28690 on: Today at 04:46:15 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 04:34:35 pm
He's gone down £20m in the last couple of days, wait till next weekend and he's a free transfer.

Ahhh, the Mac Allister special from the good old days.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,390
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28691 on: Today at 04:51:44 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 04:44:11 pm
I see Grizz Khan has spoken.
About the new KFC mega bucket?
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,997
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28692 on: Today at 05:08:18 pm »
Which is it muscle injury or ankle injury?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,468
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28693 on: Today at 05:09:08 pm »
He got a kick on his ankle and yet the world is ending now.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,595
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28694 on: Today at 05:10:58 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:08:18 pm
Which is it muscle injury or ankle injury?
Depends which bit of dark Twitter you dwell in
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online mullyred94

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 156
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28695 on: Today at 05:13:06 pm »
Any chance Fabinho deal is taking so long because we are trying to identify who we want before the money comes in?
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,787
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28696 on: Today at 05:14:08 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 04:31:10 pm
Doucoure chatter is gathering pace

🚨 EXCLUSIVE! 🚨 - Liverpool must now pay £50m for Crystal Palace star Cheick Doucoure as Chelsea distort deal. 🤯

✍️:
@SportsPeteO


Still 15m to high.,
Logged

Offline Bennett

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 622
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28697 on: Today at 05:18:03 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 05:14:08 pm
Still 15m to high.,

Palace bought him for £20m+ 12 months ago so I think they've every right to expect a 100%+ fee given he has 4 years left on his deal.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28698 on: Today at 05:19:19 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:36:48 pm
Big Dom out with a "minor muscle injury"
Settling right in then
Logged

Online Always_A_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,397
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28699 on: Today at 05:22:28 pm »
Went on the stadium tour today - had to raise a smile as I passed a large picture of Hendo with a rainbow armband on....hypocritical twat.

Backed the lad when he was getting pelters from people saying he wasn't good etc, but cant defend his decision to leave for the blood money. He's a c*nt, along with every single other player who goes to Saudi.  :wanker

Bobby scored on his debut, before adding a 2nd....before 10 mins....they went into HT winning 10-0....the game finished 18-0!  :butt Why anyone, who is already earning millions of pounds a year would want to lower themselves to play in the equivalent of a Sunday league competition is beyond me.

As I stood in the dressing room and saw Henderson's & Fabinho's shirts hanging up, I just felt really sad with it all.

We all know that footballers have no loyalty nowadays, but to think that 3 players who we regard as 'legends' lack any ounce of moral fibre, I dont think i've felt more disconnected from the football world as I do right now.

I'm pretty confident Mo will leave for Saudi next summer and no doubt we'll see others quickly follow too. It's a really sorry state of affairs.   
« Last Edit: Today at 05:24:02 pm by Always_A_Red »
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Online mullyred94

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 156
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28700 on: Today at 05:23:07 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 05:14:08 pm
Still 15m to high.,

I think 40 with add ons to 50 seems fair.

His stats in Ligue 1 suggest his more than the role he plays at Palace.
Logged

Offline Bennett

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 622
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28701 on: Today at 05:24:55 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 05:23:07 pm
I think 40 with add ons to 50 seems fair.

His stats in Ligue 1 suggest his more than the role he plays at Palace.

I would be interested in seeing that. Have you got a good source for them?
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 156
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28702 on: Today at 05:26:26 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 05:24:55 pm
I would be interested in seeing that. Have you got a good source for them?

The anfield wrap 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7E6QKz7BlYQ
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,787
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28703 on: Today at 05:36:56 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 05:18:03 pm
Palace bought him for £20m+ 12 months ago so I think they've every right to expect a 100%+ fee given he has 4 years left on his deal.

Doesnt mean thats hes increased 15m in value over 12 months.
Logged

Online Saus76

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28704 on: Today at 05:39:05 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 05:22:28 pm
Went on the stadium tour today - had to raise a smile as I passed a large picture of Hendo with a rainbow armband on....hypocritical twat.

Backed the lad when he was getting pelters from people saying he wasn't good etc, but cant defend his decision to leave for the blood money. He's a c*nt, along with every single other player who goes to Saudi.  :wanker

Bobby scored on his debut, before adding a 2nd....before 10 mins....they went into HT winning 10-0....the game finished 18-0!  :butt Why anyone, who is already earning millions of pounds a year would want to lower themselves to play in the equivalent of a Sunday league competition is beyond me.

As I stood in the dressing room and saw Henderson's & Fabinho's shirts hanging up, I just felt really sad with it all.

We all know that footballers have no loyalty nowadays, but to think that 3 players who we regard as 'legends' lack any ounce of moral fibre, I dont think i've felt more disconnected from the football world as I do right now.

I'm pretty confident Mo will leave for Saudi next summer and no doubt we'll see others quickly follow too. It's a really sorry state of affairs.

Calling three players who have been instrumental to our fantastic recent success, c*nts and twats. Rightfully they will go down as legends by the fans who count. All with their best years behind them, they've decided on one last big contract. A fucking crime! Put it in perspective. I only see one c*nt and twat here.
Logged

Offline Bennett

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 622
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28705 on: Today at 05:39:59 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 05:36:56 pm
Doesnt mean thats hes increased 15m in value over 12 months.

I think it absolutely does mean that to be honest. Market dictates.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 156
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28706 on: Today at 05:40:11 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 05:36:56 pm
Doesnt mean thats hes increased 15m in value over 12 months.

Paying for potential aswell & the less risk of signing him from Palace vs Lens in the eyes of Liverpool FC
Logged

Offline Bennett

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 622
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28707 on: Today at 05:40:47 pm »
Logged

Online MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28708 on: Today at 05:43:46 pm »
Doucouré will be away at AFCON Jan/Feb 2024. Do we need to consider this?
With no Henderson and Fabinho (and Thiago usually unable to string a number of games together), who could we rely on to fill in for 3/4 weeks?
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28709 on: Today at 05:44:16 pm »
Selling clubs are entitled to ask for whatever they like, I don't know much about Doucoure but they bought him for £20m, he's apparently had a season good enough that he's on our radar, don't think £50m is an obscene demand, any decent midfielder will cost that much.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 156
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28710 on: Today at 05:44:18 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 05:43:46 pm
Doucouré will be away at AFCON Jan/Feb 2024. Do we need to consider this?
With no Henderson and Fabinho (and Thiago usually unable to string a number of games together), who could we rely on to fill in for 3/4 weeks?

Romeo Lavia
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,564
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28711 on: Today at 05:45:16 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 04:04:52 pm
🤣🤣

So why mention it again? Kebab balls.

Sounds like a new culinary sensation.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 156
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28712 on: Today at 05:49:29 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 05:44:16 pm
Selling clubs are entitled to ask for whatever they like, I don't know much about Doucoure but they bought him for £20m, he's apparently had a season good enough that he's on our radar, don't think £50m is an obscene demand, any decent midfielder will cost that much.

I think deals like him coming to Palace from Lens are deals that for example would be risky for Liverpool.

Look at the Minamino deal for example.

I also think Klopp likes the strategy of signing players from lower teams in the EPL as they come in hungry to succeed.

Gini, Mane, VVD, Robbo etc for example
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28713 on: Today at 05:50:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:36:49 pm
Zsa Zsa has a muscle injury (only minor apparently, but we know how they can go!)
1 I think that was a joke.  Wasn't it?

2 can we bin the zsa zsa shit please
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 508
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28714 on: Today at 05:50:36 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 03:48:55 pm
One part of the medical was to take the ball on the half turn.

We could be here for a while
Logged

Online Always_A_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,397
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28715 on: Today at 05:53:02 pm »
Quote from: Saus76 on Today at 05:39:05 pm
Calling three players who have been instrumental to our fantastic recent success, c*nts and twats. Rightfully they will go down as legends by the fans who count. All with their best years behind them, they've decided on one last big contract. A fucking crime! Put it in perspective. I only see one c*nt and twat here.

'Fans who count' - what are you on about? I've travelled all over Europe and been 90% of home games in the time they've been here supporting them so piss off with the superfan nonsense.

They've all tainted their reputation and my opinion of them (as well as many regulars I know) because of the decisions they're making.

Again, as proven with the footballers who are selling their soul for money (regardless of where it comes from), there are people in the world who have morals and stick by them and there are others who don't give a shit, as long as they earn a few quid.

I said when there was talks of us being taken over by the saudi's that if that happens, I would stop watching us completely and I know i'm not alone in that statement. So why would I support those players who don't have the same values?

Thanks for the memories, but they are not 'legends'.
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,595
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28716 on: Today at 05:57:02 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:50:19 pm
1 I think that was a joke.  Wasn't it?

2 can we bin the zsa zsa shit please
1. No idea.
2.  It will take some time to come to terms with spelling his name
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,646
  • Belfast Red
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28717 on: Today at 05:58:16 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 05:22:28 pm
Went on the stadium tour today - had to raise a smile as I passed a large picture of Hendo with a rainbow armband on....hypocritical twat.

Backed the lad when he was getting pelters from people saying he wasn't good etc, but cant defend his decision to leave for the blood money. He's a c*nt, along with every single other player who goes to Saudi.  :wanker

Bobby scored on his debut, before adding a 2nd....before 10 mins....they went into HT winning 10-0....the game finished 18-0!  :butt Why anyone, who is already earning millions of pounds a year would want to lower themselves to play in the equivalent of a Sunday league competition is beyond me.

As I stood in the dressing room and saw Henderson's & Fabinho's shirts hanging up, I just felt really sad with it all.

We all know that footballers have no loyalty nowadays, but to think that 3 players who we regard as 'legends' lack any ounce of moral fibre, I dont think i've felt more disconnected from the football world as I do right now.

I'm pretty confident Mo will leave for Saudi next summer and no doubt we'll see others quickly follow too. It's a really sorry state of affairs.   
Do you not think its a bit of a coincidence that the two players the Saudis are after are players who are on their way down quality wise.the club know there is a new player in town who will offer silly money for over the hill players and even better we have Gerrard over there as the middle manwe paid £40m for Fabinho and we are gonna get that back again,no chance we get that sort of money from a club in Europe.
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,525
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28718 on: Today at 06:00:03 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 05:22:28 pm
Went on the stadium tour today - had to raise a smile as I passed a large picture of Hendo with a rainbow armband on....hypocritical twat.

Backed the lad when he was getting pelters from people saying he wasn't good etc, but cant defend his decision to leave for the blood money. He's a c*nt, along with every single other player who goes to Saudi.  :wanker

Bobby scored on his debut, before adding a 2nd....before 10 mins....they went into HT winning 10-0....the game finished 18-0!  :butt Why anyone, who is already earning millions of pounds a year would want to lower themselves to play in the equivalent of a Sunday league competition is beyond me.

As I stood in the dressing room and saw Henderson's & Fabinho's shirts hanging up, I just felt really sad with it all.

We all know that footballers have no loyalty nowadays, but to think that 3 players who we regard as 'legends' lack any ounce of moral fibre, I dont think i've felt more disconnected from the football world as I do right now.

I'm pretty confident Mo will leave for Saudi next summer and no doubt we'll see others quickly follow too. It's a really sorry state of affairs.
That game was against an Austrian pub team, of a similar standard to the one Everton hammered that time.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28719 on: Today at 06:00:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:57:02 pm
1. No idea.
2.  It will take some time to come to terms with spelling his name
"Dom" is difficult?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 713 714 715 716 717 [718] 719   Go Up
« previous next »
 