Went on the stadium tour today - had to raise a smile as I passed a large picture of Hendo with a rainbow armband on....hypocritical twat.Backed the lad when he was getting pelters from people saying he wasn't good etc, but cant defend his decision to leave for the blood money. He's a c*nt, along with every single other player who goes to Saudi.Bobby scored on his debut, before adding a 2nd....before 10 mins....they went into HT winning 10-0....the game finished 18-0!Why anyone, who is already earning millions of pounds a year would want to lower themselves to play in the equivalent of a Sunday league competition is beyond me.As I stood in the dressing room and saw Henderson's & Fabinho's shirts hanging up, I just felt really sad with it all.We all know that footballers have no loyalty nowadays, but to think that 3 players who we regard as 'legends' lack any ounce of moral fibre, I dont think i've felt more disconnected from the football world as I do right now.I'm pretty confident Mo will leave for Saudi next summer and no doubt we'll see others quickly follow too. It's a really sorry state of affairs.