Went on the stadium tour today - had to raise a smile as I passed a large picture of Hendo with a rainbow armband on....hypocritical twat.
Backed the lad when he was getting pelters from people saying he wasn't good etc, but cant defend his decision to leave for the blood money. He's a c*nt, along with every single other player who goes to Saudi.
Bobby scored on his debut, before adding a 2nd....before 10 mins....they went into HT winning 10-0....the game finished 18-0!
Why anyone, who is already earning millions of pounds a year would want to lower themselves to play in the equivalent of a Sunday league competition is beyond me.
As I stood in the dressing room and saw Henderson's & Fabinho's shirts hanging up, I just felt really sad with it all.
We all know that footballers have no loyalty nowadays, but to think that 3 players who we regard as 'legends' lack any ounce of moral fibre, I dont think i've felt more disconnected from the football world as I do right now.
I'm pretty confident Mo will leave for Saudi next summer and no doubt we'll see others quickly follow too. It's a really sorry state of affairs.