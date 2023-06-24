Its tough because some of the very obvious options who do everything were looking for are clearly not in play - Caicedo, Rice, Schlager etc.



That leaves us with a mixture of players who arent quite the perfect fit for a multitude of reasons, but we absolutely have to go for someone.



Sofyan Amrabat seems to be getting some traction - strong, mobile, plays the long ball well. Hes not really likely to consistently put up the defensive numbers wed want though. Oddly, for the right price, Id happily take him as a bit of a Swiss-army knife in the Gini can do a bit of everything mould, purely as a squad option. He should not be our principal DM target though and hed still be the wrong target to put in that spot and bed Lavia in. Mac Allister too is wasted playing 6 too often.



Lavia I think is fantastic and becomes a world beater, but hes 2/3 seasons away at best. I would still advocate signing him but Id want someone more experienced to share the minutes. Theres also an interesting player called Ugochukwu at Rennes whos even younger than Lavia but passes the ball well, is big at 62 and has defensive stats that are really very strong for a player of his age. Hes just made over 30 starts last season too. Maybe a Lavia alternative if you wanted a young understudy. He doesnt dribble or carry the ball much but hes talented.



I really, really like Kamara at Aston Villa but theyre ambitious and I doubt wed pay the price Villa would ask - similarly Luis at Benfica seems great (only seen highlights of this guy though) but theyre financially settled and happy to demand the release clause which I believe is over 100m.



I personally think Kone has a high ceiling but hes not a pure 6, Sangare would be solid for sure. He wouldnt set the world alight but you know what youd be getting with him. I also think hes better value for money than Doucoure and still a good age. It wont let me quote it for some reason but theres some posts I did about Sangare as far back as 2020 in utter disbelief that no one was taking him from Toulouse and I was similarly staggered when PSV were the only club seriously on for him. Hes the type of player prior that Lyon wouldve signed early and turned a huge profit on.



If you want left field names, theres a 25 year old midfielder called Erick at Paranaense in Brazil who I cant believe hasnt got a move to Europe yet nor a full senior cap, because hes a great ball carrier and absolute defensive beast - reminds me of a more athletic Gilberto Silva.



My two picks based on actual availability, affordability and fit would be Lavia + 1. Id think that one should be Sangare or a player who oddly no one is talking about but is understated excellence - Mats Wieffer. Part of the FC Twente youth set up, he had to go to Excelsior to get some game time but funnily enough - excelled and then Feyenoord picked him up for a measly £600k and hes been brilliant, a big part of their title win. Only 23, started to be capped by The Netherlands in their current qualifiers and just looks to me like hes a breakout star. He will no doubt take a stepping stone move then likely get a bigger move later down the line. Hed probably cost £20m and is perhaps more of an unknown quantity than Sangare but I really like the look of him; 5 assists from the 6 position, top 6% in passes, progressives and take ons top 10%, can carry the ball and all of the main defensive metrics are between 75th percentile and 99th. Hes also 62 and won more aerial duels per 90 than any top league player in Europe last season. Hes just signed a 3 year extension so wouldnt be cheap, but the only team semi-linked to him has been AC Milan.

The one criticism I have is that hes sometimes a touch languid and not the quickest, but hes certainly more mobile than peak Fabinho was and has that similarly ability to create a counter by stepping forward to aggressively press the ball higher than the usual positioning a 6 would challenge in.



My two cents.



I agree that Sangare could be solid. I think Kone can play the DM position, he has a good technique of putting his leg forward and taking the ball away, similar to what Fabi in his prime could do.I did watch Wieffer a bit last season, and his stats in the air are impressive, but I wasn't able to conclude from the few matches I saw of him whether he was a natural DM or a CM. Looks like he could play both positions.Thanks for the post.