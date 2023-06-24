« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:24:14 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:19:42 pm
Not sure if you know this but there are these devices called mobile phones, scary I know but the future is here.
There's an app to scratch your balls? Technology is amazing these days innit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:25:53 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:24:14 pm
There's an app to scratch your balls? Technology is amazing these days innit.

 ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:29:10 pm
Quote from: The Test on Today at 03:03:19 pm
How sad that youre commenting on a poster whose posts you dont read.

If you dont get why his Condescending tone is satirical Im afraid I cant help you.

(Am I doing it right?)

No, I wouldn't think so. Not talking about this anymore is the right way to go.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:30:57 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:19:42 pm
Not sure if you know this but there are these devices called mobile phones, scary I know but the future is here.

Not only that, but there's thing called the information superhighway. It's going to be big, mark my words.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:30:59 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:32:36 pm
Its tough because some of the very obvious options who do everything were looking for are clearly not in play - Caicedo, Rice, Schlager etc.

That leaves us with a mixture of players who arent quite the perfect fit for a multitude of reasons, but we absolutely have to go for someone.

Sofyan Amrabat seems to be getting some traction - strong, mobile, plays the long ball well. Hes not really likely to consistently put up the defensive numbers wed want though. Oddly, for the right price, Id happily take him as a bit of a Swiss-army knife in the Gini can do a bit of everything mould, purely as a squad option. He should not be our principal DM target though and hed still be the wrong target to put in that spot and bed Lavia in. Mac Allister too is wasted playing 6 too often.

Lavia I think is fantastic and becomes a world beater, but hes 2/3 seasons away at best. I would still advocate signing him but Id want someone more experienced to share the minutes. Theres also an interesting player called Ugochukwu at Rennes whos even younger than Lavia but passes the ball well, is big at 62 and has defensive stats that are really very strong for a player of his age. Hes just made over 30 starts last season too. Maybe a Lavia alternative if you wanted a young understudy. He doesnt dribble or carry the ball much but hes talented.

I really, really like Kamara at Aston Villa but theyre ambitious and I doubt wed pay the price Villa would ask - similarly Luis at Benfica seems great (only seen highlights of this guy though) but theyre financially settled and happy to demand the release clause which I believe is over 100m.

I personally think Kone has a high ceiling but hes not a pure 6, Sangare would be solid for sure. He wouldnt set the world alight but you know what youd be getting with him. I also think hes better value for money than Doucoure and still a good age. It wont let me quote it for some reason but theres some posts I did about Sangare as far back as 2020 in utter disbelief that no one was taking him from Toulouse and I was similarly staggered when PSV were the only club seriously on for him. Hes the type of player prior that Lyon wouldve signed early and turned a huge profit on.

If you want left field names, theres a 25 year old midfielder called Erick at Paranaense in Brazil who I cant believe hasnt got a move to Europe yet nor a full senior cap, because hes a great ball carrier and absolute defensive beast - reminds me of a more athletic Gilberto Silva.

My two picks based on actual availability, affordability and fit would be Lavia + 1. Id think that one should be Sangare or a player who oddly no one is talking about but is understated excellence - Mats Wieffer. Part of the FC Twente youth set up, he had to go to Excelsior to get some game time but funnily enough - excelled and then Feyenoord picked him up for a measly £600k and hes been brilliant, a big part of their title win. Only 23, started to be capped by The Netherlands in their current qualifiers and just looks to me like hes a breakout star. He will no doubt take a stepping stone move then likely get a bigger move later down the line. Hed probably cost £20m and is perhaps more of an unknown quantity than Sangare but I really like the look of him; 5 assists from the 6 position, top 6% in passes, progressives and take ons top 10%, can carry the ball and all of the main defensive metrics are between 75th percentile and 99th. Hes also 62 and won more aerial duels per 90 than any top league player in Europe last season. Hes just signed a 3 year extension so wouldnt be cheap, but the only team semi-linked to him has been AC Milan.
The one criticism I have is that hes sometimes a touch languid and not the quickest, but hes certainly more mobile than peak Fabinho was and has that similarly ability to create a counter by stepping forward to aggressively press the ball higher than the usual positioning a 6 would challenge in.

My two cents.

I agree that Sangare could be solid. I think Kone can play the DM position, he has a good technique of putting his leg forward and taking the ball away, similar to what Fabi in his prime could do.

I did watch Wieffer a bit last season, and his stats in the air are impressive, but I wasn't able to conclude from the few matches I saw of him whether he was a natural DM or a CM. Looks like he could play both positions.

Thanks for the post.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:32:04 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:33:04 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:32:04 pm


That was taken after a particularly satisfying scratch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:34:14 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:33:04 pm
That was taken after a particularly satisfying scratch.

Did he use the app?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:35:11 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 03:34:14 pm
Did he use the app?

He hasn't calibrated the app for ball size yet.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:36:12 pm
Quote
Jordan Henderson has fully agreed to all personal terms with Al Ettifaq after reviewing his contract offer. He will do his medical today. He will then join up with his new team mates in Croatia after the official announcement. -[@DaveOCKOP]

Quote
Jordan Henderson set to undergo Al Ettifaq medical today [@IanDoyleSport]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:39:09 pm
Slowest medical ever.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:39:32 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:36:12 pm


No late move from Bayern for him?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:40:15 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:39:09 pm
Slowest medical ever.

Doctor can't cup his balls because he's using the app.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:41:10 pm
We should sign that Bayern player who was unhappy. We were interested but went for Szobo. Now we meet a few midfielders, so that Bayern guy should be priority. WIll get minutes too with us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:42:07 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 03:40:15 pm
Doctor can't cup his balls because he's using the app.
:)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:42:49 pm
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 03:41:10 pm
We should sign that Bayern player who was unhappy. We were interested but went for Szobo. Now we meet a few midfielders, so that Bayern guy should be priority. WIll get minutes too with us.
Tell your dad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:44:53 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 03:42:49 pm
Tell your dad.

I got you one:

Quote from: kloppismydad on June  9, 2023, 10:09:41 am
Are we not interested in Sbozozlaoilzi?

Now all of you have to put in the effort :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:46:31 pm
We will if you give us his cell number.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:48:27 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:46:31 pm
We will if you give us his cell number.

Hes not in prison.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:48:55 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:39:09 pm
Slowest medical ever.

One part of the medical was to take the ball on the half turn.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:52:30 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:36:12 pm

Hurry up and piss off Jordan. I'm glad he doesn't get a proper goodbye as he doesn't deserve it. Hopefully there is no snivelling instagram post from him either.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:53:16 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:24:14 pm
There's an app to scratch your balls? Technology is amazing these days innit.

Can find anything on the darkweb, let me know, £8.99 for three, bearly used.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:55:18 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:53:16 pm
Can find anything on the darkweb, let me know, £8.99 for three, bearly used.
Used on bears? Christ man you're brave.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:59:17 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:36:12 pm


Told you this about 5 hours ago. You trying to get your post count up?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:01:46 pm
I actually mentioned it last night you fat tub of lard.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:04:52 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:01:46 pm
I actually mentioned it last night you fat tub of lard.

🤣🤣

So why mention it again? Kebab balls.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:05:04 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:55:18 pm
Used on bears? Christ man you're brave.

Just dont ask what colour.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:06:58 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 04:04:52 pm
🤣🤣

So why mention it again? Kebab balls.

Because last night was a rumour, today its' been confirmed by Echo journos and that Dave lad who's sleeping with the Saudis.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:07:29 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:01:46 pm
I actually mentioned it last night you fat tub of lard.

Quote from: Fordy on Today at 04:04:52 pm
🤣🤣

So why mention it again? Kebab balls.

Go on Fordy. Show him who's boss.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:08:33 pm
Quote from: phoenician on Today at 02:08:24 pm


that looks like my family christmas night out
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:10:49 pm
Quote from: phoenician on Today at 02:08:24 pm

Markovic, Markovic, Markovic!

Oh those were mad days!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:15:36 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 03:48:55 pm
One part of the medical was to take the ball on the half turn.

  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:19:41 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:02:49 pm
I love Mac but why is that c*nt Knight tagging me with him all of a sudden?  ;D

Thank you to Fatso, for sticking in his belly and defending me. You my favourite big man on RAWK mate.  :wave

Yes I wonder why :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:23:07 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 03:51:24 pm
Is the summer transfer window not open for another 6 weeks?

This is just ...
how peter ...
is trying ...
to annoy ...
the forum now ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:25:14 pm
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 09:31:56 am
Presenting a singular exception to fairly universal rules won't sway me.

Plus the fact that, you know, there has been absolutely zero official interest in the player from the club and it's all simply conjecture and FM wish list stuff.

Di Maria is another. But more importantly, hes really good and would be transformative for us, dont let the dream die yet :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:26:30 pm
Getting heated in here.
Hope their doc finds his balls are ok and we can move on.


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:29:19 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 03:48:55 pm
One part of the medical was to take the ball on the half turn.

The other part was pointing and shouting, he sailed throught that
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:31:10 pm
Doucoure chatter is gathering pace

🚨 EXCLUSIVE! 🚨 - Liverpool must now pay £50m for Crystal Palace star Cheick Doucoure as Chelsea distort deal. 🤯

✍️:
@SportsPeteO
