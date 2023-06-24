Its tough because some of the very obvious options who do everything were looking for are clearly not in play - Caicedo, Rice, Schlager etc.
That leaves us with a mixture of players who arent quite the perfect fit for a multitude of reasons, but we absolutely have to go for someone.
Sofyan Amrabat seems to be getting some traction - strong, mobile, plays the long ball well. Hes not really likely to consistently put up the defensive numbers wed want though. Oddly, for the right price, Id happily take him as a bit of a Swiss-army knife in the Gini can do a bit of everything mould, purely as a squad option. He should not be our principal DM target though and hed still be the wrong target to put in that spot and bed Lavia in. Mac Allister too is wasted playing 6 too often.
Lavia I think is fantastic and becomes a world beater, but hes 2/3 seasons away at best. I would still advocate signing him but Id want someone more experienced to share the minutes. Theres also an interesting player called Ugochukwu at Rennes whos even younger than Lavia but passes the ball well, is big at 62 and has defensive stats that are really very strong for a player of his age. Hes just made over 30 starts last season too. Maybe a Lavia alternative if you wanted a young understudy. He doesnt dribble or carry the ball much but hes talented.
I really, really like Kamara at Aston Villa but theyre ambitious and I doubt wed pay the price Villa would ask - similarly Luis at Benfica seems great (only seen highlights of this guy though) but theyre financially settled and happy to demand the release clause which I believe is over 100m.
I personally think Kone has a high ceiling but hes not a pure 6, Sangare would be solid for sure. He wouldnt set the world alight but you know what youd be getting with him. I also think hes better value for money than Doucoure and still a good age. It wont let me quote it for some reason but theres some posts I did about Sangare as far back as 2020 in utter disbelief that no one was taking him from Toulouse and I was similarly staggered when PSV were the only club seriously on for him. Hes the type of player prior that Lyon wouldve signed early and turned a huge profit on.
If you want left field names, theres a 25 year old midfielder called Erick at Paranaense in Brazil who I cant believe hasnt got a move to Europe yet nor a full senior cap, because hes a great ball carrier and absolute defensive beast - reminds me of a more athletic Gilberto Silva.
My two picks based on actual availability, affordability and fit would be Lavia + 1. Id think that one should be Sangare or a player who oddly no one is talking about but is understated excellence - Mats Wieffer. Part of the FC Twente youth set up, he had to go to Excelsior to get some game time but funnily enough - excelled and then Feyenoord picked him up for a measly £600k and hes been brilliant, a big part of their title win. Only 23, started to be capped by The Netherlands in their current qualifiers and just looks to me like hes a breakout star. He will no doubt take a stepping stone move then likely get a bigger move later down the line. Hed probably cost £20m and is perhaps more of an unknown quantity than Sangare but I really like the look of him; 5 assists from the 6 position, top 6% in passes, progressives and take ons top 10%, can carry the ball and all of the main defensive metrics are between 75th percentile and 99th. Hes also 62 and won more aerial duels per 90 than any top league player in Europe last season. Hes just signed a 3 year extension so wouldnt be cheap, but the only team semi-linked to him has been AC Milan.
The one criticism I have is that hes sometimes a touch languid and not the quickest, but hes certainly more mobile than peak Fabinho was and has that similarly ability to create a counter by stepping forward to aggressively press the ball higher than the usual positioning a 6 would challenge in.
My two cents.
I agree that Sangare could be solid. I think Kone can play the DM position, he has a good technique of putting his leg forward and taking the ball away, similar to what Fabi in his prime could do.
I did watch Wieffer a bit last season, and his stats in the air are impressive, but I wasn't able to conclude from the few matches I saw of him whether he was a natural DM or a CM. Looks like he could play both positions.
Thanks for the post.