On the Hendo/Fab issue, Irrespective of whether they stay or go, just the fact that its happened will almost certainly mentally see them having left already so imo its best they just go. Its disruptive and we need as much time integrating new players without the background noise as we can.



Initially when I first started seeing posts about Saudi influences deliberately disrupting us to benefit other clubs, I initially thought it was a bit tin hat stuff going on with some posters, but taking a more considered look at it does make you wonder. Its not unreasonable to think that when, at the very least, they are making a lot of noise with signings and generally are the topic of conversation whether we like it or not and it will make other footballers consider their time in the PL. You only need to have a slow or shitty start to the year and by the time January TW opens, lots of noises will be made via agents and clubs looking to enhance their pockets or available funds



Its sad but theyve already bought football. Any player going there isnt going to enhance their career. Money talks. Its not unreasonable to think that Mbappe goes there before his time.



Agreed we need a couple more to come in, but the biggest thing for me at the moment is squad harmony, and for Jurgen to have a clearer picture of where we are at in terms of numbers and available funds.