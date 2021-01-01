« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 711 712 713 714 715 [716]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 954139 times)

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,796
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28600 on: Today at 02:03:49 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 01:56:46 pm


Jesus fucking wept!

Are you here to talk about a false deity, or transfers

I'm fast coming to the conclusion that RAWK is just a group of MODS babysitting one super-enthusiastic fan with about 7000 active accounts and associated VPNs :o

Titi, have you just been drafted in after your long hiatus. Very prolific poster recently
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,873
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28601 on: Today at 02:04:24 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:49:11 pm
Even with Hendo and Fab seemingly on their way out I think we've already concluded our business with the transfers of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai.

I have seen a few people posting stuff like this now and in which world would it make sense for us not to bring anyone in after selling Henderson and Fabinho?

Its almost like fans think Jurgen is thick as mince and wouldnt realise we are short in midfield. I assume its a dig at the owners who are supposedly going to look to wreck our chances of progression by being tight fisted and keep all the money we have saved for themselves so they can swim about in their vaults of money like Scrooge McDuck.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,456
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28602 on: Today at 02:05:30 pm »
Also Fabinho medical is done, so unless he's got Fekir for knees then deal will go through.
Logged

Offline RedBlakey

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28603 on: Today at 02:05:33 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:39:40 pm
I'd prefer Lavia but OK.

😂😂
Logged
Quote from: MKelly34 on May 26, 2011, 12:30:36 am
Never seen him playing I think. But looks like a good player.

Online Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,061
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28604 on: Today at 02:05:59 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:25:05 pm
Its just me and capon then.

The Slough Sausages party?

Washing me hair that day.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,754
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28605 on: Today at 02:06:42 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 01:52:51 pm
Apart from the fact the manager has said we haven't.

I don't know who to believe, Caligula or Klopp.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,456
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28606 on: Today at 02:06:43 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:49:11 pm
Even with Hendo and Fab seemingly on their way out I think we've already concluded our business with the transfers of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai.

Mac gets flak yet this twat roams around RAWK spreading shite wherever he goes.

I suggest you go and listen to Jurgen Klopp's interview released today.
Logged

Online Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,061
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28607 on: Today at 02:07:19 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:06:42 pm
I don't know who to believe, Caligula or Klopp.

Believe Samie. He is the one.
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28608 on: Today at 02:07:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:06:43 pm
Mac gets flak yet this twat roams around RAWK spreading shite wherever he goes.

 ;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,813
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28609 on: Today at 02:07:49 pm »
Lavia doesn't start... didn't post the bench though so might be on there
Logged

Offline phoenician

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 861
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28610 on: Today at 02:08:24 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 01:56:46 pm


Jesus fucking wept!

Are you here to talk about a false deity, or transfers

I'm fast coming to the conclusion that RAWK is just a group of MODS babysitting one super-enthusiastic fan with about 7000 active accounts and associated VPNs :o

Logged

Online Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,061
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28611 on: Today at 02:08:47 pm »
Arteta has said Partey is staying, hopefully this means a free run at Lavia and we get this sorted quickly so he can join the pre-season.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,261
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28612 on: Today at 02:09:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:06:43 pm
Mac gets flak yet this twat roams around RAWK spreading shite wherever he goes.

I suggest you go and listen to Jurgen Klopp's interview released today.

Is it on vinyl?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28613 on: Today at 02:09:44 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:08:47 pm
Arteta has said Partey is staying, hopefully this means a free run at Lavia and we get this sorted quickly so he can join the pre-season.

Wouldn't have thought so, our transfer business is done apparently.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28614 on: Today at 02:10:53 pm »
Lavia not in the saints line-up for today's game. Not sure whether he is on the bench.
Logged

Online Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,061
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28615 on: Today at 02:11:52 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 02:09:44 pm
Wouldn't have thought so, our transfer business is done apparently.

Don't believe the bedwetters, when it's quiet we're working hard.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,261
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28616 on: Today at 02:16:48 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:11:52 pm
Don't believe the bedwetters, when it's quiet we're working hard.

Isn't Jorg still standing around scratching his balls while watching the lads train?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,061
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28617 on: Today at 02:19:42 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:16:48 pm
Isn't Jorg still standing around scratching his balls while watching the lads train?

Not sure if you know this but there are these devices called mobile phones, scary I know but the future is here.

Bet you also didn't know our club lawyer is on tour as well, wonder why we'd want a lawyer with our sporting director and manager all together at the same time, bet it's not for some slough sausage bonding.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,418
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28618 on: Today at 02:19:46 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 02:10:53 pm
Lavia not in the saints line-up for today's game. Not sure whether he is on the bench.
It would appear to be their strongest line-up too.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,261
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28619 on: Today at 02:23:34 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:19:42 pm
Not sure if you know this but there are these devices called mobile phones, scary I know but the future is here.

Bet you also didn't know our club lawyer is on tour as well, wonder why we'd want a lawyer with our sporting director and manager all together at the same time, bet it's not for some slough sausage bonding.

Sorry, I thought the scratching his balls line made it obvious it was a joke.  ;D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,797
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28620 on: Today at 02:23:35 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 02:04:24 pm
I have seen a few people posting stuff like this now and in which world would it make sense for us not to bring anyone in after selling Henderson and Fabinho?

Its almost like fans think Jurgen is thick as mince and wouldnt realise we are short in midfield. I assume its a dig at the owners who are supposedly going to look to wreck our chances of progression by being tight fisted and keep all the money we have saved for themselves so they can swim about in their vaults of money like Scrooge McDuck.

It's strange, isn't it?
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28621 on: Today at 02:23:46 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 02:10:53 pm
Lavia not in the saints line-up for today's game. Not sure whether he is on the bench.

He is on the bench apparently.
Logged

Online Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28622 on: Today at 02:27:24 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 02:23:46 pm
He is on the bench apparently.
With a car idling in the carpark
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28623 on: Today at 02:34:05 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:19:46 pm
It would appear to be their strongest line-up too.

Hes on the bench wearing a protective suit.
Logged

Online BigRedFeetBed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 110
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28624 on: Today at 02:36:24 pm »
On the Hendo/Fab issue, Irrespective of whether they stay or go, just the fact that its happened will almost certainly mentally see them having left already so imo its best they just go. Its disruptive and we need as much time integrating new players without the background noise as we can.

Initially when I first started seeing posts about Saudi influences deliberately disrupting us to benefit other clubs, I initially thought it was a bit tin hat stuff going on with some posters, but taking a more considered look at it does make you wonder. Its not unreasonable to think that when, at the very least, they are making a lot of noise with signings and generally are the topic of conversation whether we like it or not and it will make other footballers consider their time in the PL. You only need to have a slow or shitty start to the year and by the time January TW opens, lots of noises will be made via agents and clubs looking to enhance their pockets or available funds

Its sad but theyve already bought football. Any player going there isnt going to enhance their career. Money talks. Its not unreasonable to think that Mbappe goes there before his time.

Agreed we need a couple more to come in, but the biggest thing for me at the moment is squad harmony, and for Jurgen  to have a clearer picture of where we are at in terms of numbers and available funds.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,261
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28625 on: Today at 02:37:53 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 02:34:05 pm
Hes on the bench wearing a protective suit.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,398
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28626 on: Today at 02:38:39 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:23:34 pm
Sorry, I thought the scratching his balls line made it obvious it was a joke.  ;D

Scratching your balls is no joachim matter.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:41:09 pm by amir87 »
Logged

Online Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,061
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28627 on: Today at 02:41:51 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:23:34 pm
Sorry, I thought the scratching his balls line made it obvious it was a joke.  ;D

Haha I know, hard to be double sarcastic online! More winkies needed.

Just an excuse to write slough sausage party.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,261
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28628 on: Today at 02:43:27 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:41:51 pm
Haha I know, hard to be double sarcastic online! More winkies needed.

 :D

Amir, is Joachim Matter a DM?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,581
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28629 on: Today at 02:43:55 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:08:47 pm
Arteta has said Partey is staying, hopefully this means a free run at Lavia and we get this sorted quickly so he can join the pre-season.
Chelsea want him too (could say this about literally any player on the planet to be fair!)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,797
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28630 on: Today at 02:44:02 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:53:40 am
They would pretty much know that anyway wouldn't they. I mean, after not being too keen Lavia earlier on in the window, I've come round to the idea of us signing him and given the impending sales of Fabinho and Henderson and even wouldn't be against us spending the reported £50m on him  :-X

I wouldn't mind Lavia, if we get a more senior and established DM as well. We need two midfielders at least. We were going for one, even before we were losing Henderson and Fabinho.
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,455
    • @hartejack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28631 on: Today at 02:46:40 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 12:27:41 pm
Getting to the point now where Milner has got the most high level move out of the lot of them which says a lot about him and also a lot about the others. I wonder how close he is to the leaders for the most premier league apps.

He's 3rd on the list on 619, 34 appearances off equalling Gareth Barry's record of 653. He's also the only active player with over 500 appearances, giving him at least a 120 appearance (3/4 season) margin over anyone catching up. Got a reasonable chance of taking a record that could stand for a long time.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,903
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28632 on: Today at 02:59:18 pm »
Neil Jones
@neiljonesgoal
·
3h
Good move for young Liverpool striker Layton Stewart, 20, who is joining Championship side Preston North End.

Undisclosed fee, three-year contract, and Liverpool have inserted a buy-back clause in the deal.

https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1682705956054941697
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,797
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28633 on: Today at 03:01:06 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:07:40 am
Strange how big a deal this seems to be for so many. Like obviously, in an ideal world we get them in as soon as possible so they can get up to speed -- as Klopp said. But if it's get whoever the fuck we can in as soon as possible vs taking a bit longer for a better player, it's clearly going to be the latter. I think the DM market is pretty weak right now but with moves occurring elsewhere, players we didn't think were available might become so.

There's a scenario where we panic and spend £70m on Doucoure to get him in before we go to Singapore for some reason, or we wait and Real need to sell Tchouameni for the same price to fund an Mbappe move. Those names are just examples (and I actually think Doucoure is a good player but Palace hold the cards there) but you can see what I mean.

Exactly. If we have to wait and get our targets, I wouldn't mind waiting a few weeks. We're spending, we may as well spend on quality players with whom we maybe looking at in the background and are waiting to be available.

If we have to only get someone who is already in the market, it reduces our options and this is the kind of panic buy that we should avoid.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 711 712 713 714 715 [716]   Go Up
« previous next »
 