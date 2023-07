Rumours circulating on twitter land that Fabinho to Al-Ittihad may not happen.



I'm not gonna lie, I hope this is true as despite him not being at his best for the vast majority of last season (improved when we changed formation), he's still one of the best dm's in the world. I would much prefer us to sign a Lavia to rotate and learn from Fabinho than for him to leave and we sign two project midfielders.



Fabinho will still probably end up leaving anyway so I'm not going to get my hopes up.



I think it could just be a case of finalizing remaining details. Sometimes transfers just take a while.If it actually doesnít happen itís probably the most disruptive scenario. Heís been bombed out of the camp so now heíll have to be re-introduced which is going to be awkward for everyone. Heís had no pre-season so is behind everyone else already. And it could also hold up an incoming transfer or just stop one completely if it relied on his sale. Itís basically an awful scenario.I still think he leaves in the end. They must be fairly certain heís going if Klopp didnít want him around the players at camp.