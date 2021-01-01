« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:06:59 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:00:17 am
Will be interesting to see if Lavia is involved for Southampton today, obviously stuff can change quickly anyway but if he is suggests nothing is particularly close right now with anyone. If we want him that much he should be one of the easier and cheaper deals to do even at the prices suggested, feels a Thuram to Dom to me so far.

Lavia will definitely be involved with the game. No offers have been put in for him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:08:45 am
Quote from: Original on Today at 09:49:42 am
Surely Henderson and Fabinho don't fall through now, it'll make their league look more tinpot than it already does, and this is the point of the whole enterprise isn't it, PR and reputation

Hopefully not, though £52m + in and 2 horrible contracts gone does absolutely reek of too good to be true  ;D Orny did issue with Fab would be letting him go without replacement so hopefully we are just sorting that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:09:46 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:06:59 am
Lavia will definitely be involved with first-team training. No offers have been put in for him.

They play Reading today. If he plays, that is a clear indication a deal isn't close. Henderson being pulled out of our game a few days ago is a prime example of this.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:09:48 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:06:59 am
Lavia will definitely be involved with first-team training. No offers have been put in for him.

It's a game not training. Though it's good to have someone from his team on here to keep us updated!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:16:48 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:09:48 am
It's a game not training. Though it's good to have someone from his team on here to keep us updated!

I meant the game.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:20:55 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:49:20 am
Rumours circulating on twitter land that Fabinho to Al-Ittihad may not happen.

I'm not gonna lie, I hope this is true as despite him not being at his best for the vast majority of last season (improved when we changed formation), he's still one of the best dm's in the world. I would much prefer us to sign a Lavia to rotate and learn from Fabinho  than for him to leave and we sign two project midfielders.

Fabinho will still probably end up leaving anyway so I'm not going to get my hopes up.  ;D

I think it could just be a case of finalizing remaining details. Sometimes transfers just take a while.

If it actually doesnt happen its probably the most disruptive scenario. Hes been bombed out of the camp so now hell have to be re-introduced which is going to be awkward for everyone. Hes had no pre-season so is behind everyone else already. And it could also hold up an incoming transfer or just stop one completely if it relied on his sale. Its basically an awful scenario.

I still think he leaves in the end. They must be fairly certain hes going if Klopp didnt want him around the players at camp.
