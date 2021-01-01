Rumours circulating on twitter land that Fabinho to Al-Ittihad may not happen.



I'm not gonna lie, I hope this is true as despite him not being at his best for the vast majority of last season (improved when we changed formation), he's still one of the best dm's in the world. I would much prefer us to sign a Lavia to rotate and learn from Fabinho than for him to leave and we sign two project midfielders.



Fabinho will still probably end up leaving anyway so I'm not going to get my hopes up.



I think it could just be a case of finalizing remaining details. Sometimes transfers just take a while.If it actually doesnt happen its probably the most disruptive scenario. Hes been bombed out of the camp so now hell have to be re-introduced which is going to be awkward for everyone. Hes had no pre-season so is behind everyone else already. And it could also hold up an incoming transfer or just stop one completely if it relied on his sale. Its basically an awful scenario.I still think he leaves in the end. They must be fairly certain hes going if Klopp didnt want him around the players at camp.