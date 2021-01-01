Just a casual viewer and poster. Live in the States, grew up on the Wirral. Played a bit back in the day, coached over here, mostly with my lads journey through the game, as he plays. Family of reds. Dad stood on the Kop in the 60s, brothers were at Hillsborough. My memory goes back to, just about, Kenny signing, and everything since. I love following the reds and it keeps me connected to my roots too.



Anyway, I dont understand some of the shite on here! Pete/Mac seems a knowledgeable poster and a good red. I thought the posts I was reading lately were laden with irony, sort of having a bit of a go, in their own way, about some of the negativity that some reds have to FSG and transfers and spending and so on.



Ive been a red for a long time. I am FILLED with hope for the season to come. We were unlocking something towards the end of last season. Since then weve cleared the decks of a lot of dead wood and signed a couple of crackers. If the deals go through for the outgoing veterans, we will need, at least, one more midfielder and hopefully a defender.



Im sure work is going on behind the scenes. I cant wait to see who we sign. I see the side getting younger and hungrier. Football always goes in cycles, and a new team is emerging. I think we have a fair chance at a title challenge. I cant wait to see what we do.



I have no axe to grind with anyone, and hope as fellow reds we can be good to each other!



Agree with the bolded bit. He talks shite sometimes (same as most), but, as someone who doesn't get involved with it, I don't really understand the constant pile-on every time he posts something. It's a bit weird and school playground. Loads of posts here are absolute Football Manager shite, not dealing in any kind of realism, and yet they never get anything like the same negative reaction.On the rest, I wish I shared your optimism. We are no doubt working hard behind the scenes as you say, but personally, I'm fearing a situation where we leave ourselves short in terms of numbers and quality, simply because we don't see value in the market. Really hope I'm wrong.