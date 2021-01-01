« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #28440 on: Today at 08:28:00 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:43:33 am
Attention whore. Or is that not a thing anymore?
Mbappe or MacRed?
Quote from: MKelly34 on May 26, 2011, 12:30:36 am
Never seen him playing I think. But looks like a good player.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #28441 on: Today at 08:30:44 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:27:51 am
Real Madrid only signing Joselu as a Benzema replacement does suggest they had an inkling that the Mbappe saga could play out in this manner. Who knows, and he has said in the past he wants to play from the right. He has a contract, as hes shown already, PSG cant make him do anything he doesnt want to (albeit Verrattis old agents claims are interesting and plausible).

Doesnt he get some wild lump sum if he stays one more season?

This certainly could cause a few dominoes to fall. Tchouameni at 80m or so would maybe become an extremely attractive proposition if Real suddenly needed additional cash.

Can imagine thats why we might be sorting out Lavia while we wait for the rest of market to go crazy and were sat with a good chunk of change ready for an opportunity.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #28442 on: Today at 08:31:18 am
Would Leeds loan Adams out like they've done with some of their other players? Lavia and Adams in loan would make a lot of sense
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #28443 on: Today at 08:34:41 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:49:20 am
Rumours circulating on twitter land that Fabinho to Al-Ittihad may not happen.

I'm not gonna lie, I hope this is true as despite him not being at his best for the vast majority of last season (improved when we changed formation), he's still one of the best dm's in the world. I would much prefer us to sign a Lavia to rotate and learn from Fabinho  than for him to leave and we sign two project midfielders.

Fabinho will still probably end up leaving anyway so I'm not going to get my hopes up.  ;D

Hope it falls through, they can get him for 20m next year.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #28444 on: Today at 08:35:40 am
Quote from: RedBlakey on Today at 08:28:00 am
Mbappe or MacRed?

PeterMbappeTheMacRed
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #28445 on: Today at 08:36:24 am
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 08:34:41 am
Hope it falls through, they can get him for 20m next year.

Or we'll be stuck with him for the next 3 years on 200k a week. We love to let players contracts run down, this has forced our hand with these two (like Mane wanting the Bayern move last year).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #28446 on: Today at 08:36:44 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:27:51 am
Tchouameni at 80m or so would maybe become an extremely attractive proposition if Real suddenly needed additional cash.
But what if...and I know this is contentious....Tchouameni says suck my dingaling? He has five years left on a fat contract. "Go or we freeze you out the club"? ;D
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #28447 on: Today at 08:37:28 am
I know Twitter likes isn't a definitive insight into a player's psyche but Tchoumeni liking a post saying he won't be sold Liverpool seems like he doesn't consider Liverpool an option.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #28448 on: Today at 08:38:26 am
If Madrid dont want a player at the club theyre pretty good at getting rid I reckon. Couldnt move Bale but then no one wanted him. Wed love Tchouameni. Would need to be motivated mind, always a tricky one if theyre moving against their wishes.

Re Fabinho not happening - Fab ends up staying and Tchouameni ends up leaving Madrid but going somewhere else is the nightmare scenario.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #28449 on: Today at 08:39:05 am
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 03:43:49 am
Just a casual viewer and poster. Live in the States, grew up on the Wirral. Played a bit back in the day, coached over here, mostly with my lads journey through the game, as he plays. Family of reds. Dad stood on the Kop in the 60s, brothers were at Hillsborough. My memory goes back to, just about, Kenny signing, and everything since. I love following the reds and it keeps me connected to my roots too.

Anyway, I dont understand some of the shite on here! Pete/Mac seems a knowledgeable poster and a good red. I thought the posts I was reading lately were laden with irony, sort of having a bit of a go, in their own way, about some of the negativity that some reds have to FSG and transfers and spending and so on.

Ive been a red for a long time. I am FILLED with hope for the season to come. We were unlocking something towards the end of last season. Since then weve cleared the decks of a lot of dead wood and signed a couple of crackers. If the deals go through for the outgoing veterans, we will need, at least, one more midfielder and hopefully a defender.

Im sure work is going on behind the scenes. I cant wait to see who we sign. I see the side getting younger and hungrier. Football always goes in cycles, and a new team is emerging. I think we have a fair chance at a title challenge. I cant wait to see what we do.

I have no axe to grind with anyone, and hope as fellow reds we can be good to each other!

Agree with the bolded bit. He talks shite sometimes (same as most), but, as someone who doesn't get involved with it, I don't really understand the constant pile-on every time he posts something. It's a bit weird and school playground. Loads of posts here are absolute Football Manager shite, not dealing in any kind of realism, and yet they never get anything like the same negative reaction.

On the rest, I wish I shared your optimism. We are no doubt working hard behind the scenes as you say, but personally, I'm fearing a situation where we leave ourselves short in terms of numbers and quality, simply because we don't see value in the market. Really hope I'm wrong.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #28450 on: Today at 08:39:22 am
Even if Real Madrid decide to sell Tchouaemeni I still cant see us getting him. I think that ship sailed last season sadly. Annoyingly had Mbappe decided to go there last season we most probably would have signed Tchouameni.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #28451 on: Today at 08:39:26 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:37:28 am
I know Twitter likes isn't a definitive insight into a player's psyche but Tchoumeni liking a post saying he won't be sold Liverpool seems like he doesn't consider Liverpool an option.

He didn't want to come here last year so fuck him. If he was pleading to sign for us then maybe but we want players who want to be here and should take a hint. Don't need to be like Everton still putting the begging bowl out to Danjuma who fucked them off in January when he was on his way there for a medical.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #28452 on: Today at 08:42:01 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:39:22 am
Even if Real Madrid decide to sell Tchouaemeni I still cant see us getting him. I think that ship sailed last season sadly. Annoyingly had Mbappe decided to go there last season we most probably would have signed Tchouameni.
He can enjoy sitting on Madrid bench. Forget him. We should get players who want to be here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #28453 on: Today at 08:42:39 am
Wouldn't be against Fabinho staying (with Lavia coming in). There's always the potential that he could find his form in a rejuvenated midfield and with the press ahead of him working again, and none of the names that we've been linked with are a clear upgrade on the Fabinho during the run-in. If there was an obvious option who was ready to come in and be an instant upgrade, I'd take the £40m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #28454 on: Today at 08:44:07 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:49:20 am
Rumours circulating on twitter land that Fabinho to Al-Ittihad may not happen.
For what reason?

I wouldn't be against him staying.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #28455 on: Today at 08:47:48 am
Box midfield first choice/second choice

LM
Mac
Jones

RM
Dom
Elliott

DM
?
?

Inverted RB
Trent
Baj

I know people see Baj earmarked as a 6 but I don't see it.
Also, I see Thiago in a 4-3-3 not a box midfield. I don't think he has a position in that formation.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #28456 on: Today at 08:49:16 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:47:48 am
Box midfield first choice/second choice

LM
Mac
Jones

RM
Dom
Elliott

DM
?
?

Inverted RB
Trent
Baj

I know people see Baj ear marked as a 6 but I don't see it.
Where's Thiago in the above scenario ???
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #28457 on: Today at 08:50:16 am
If Fabinho stayed then you push the boat out on Lavia but truth to be told, I'd rather have the 40 million.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #28458 on: Today at 08:50:27 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:49:20 am
Rumours circulating on twitter land that Fabinho to Al-Ittihad may not happen.

I'm not gonna lie, I hope this is true as despite him not being at his best for the vast majority of last season (improved when we changed formation), he's still one of the best dm's in the world. I would much prefer us to sign a Lavia to rotate and learn from Fabinho  than for him to leave and we sign two project midfielders.

Fabinho will still probably end up leaving anyway so I'm not going to get my hopes up.  ;D

Nah. I would rather he is sold and we get the money in for both those players. Neither he nor Henderson are top players anymore and yet they earn top player money. Lets get the transition started.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #28459 on: Today at 08:50:38 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:49:16 am
Where's Thiago in the above scenario ???

I edited my post.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #28460 on: Today at 08:51:54 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:42:39 am
Wouldn't be against Fabinho staying (with Lavia coming in). There's always the potential that he could find his form in a rejuvenated midfield and with the press ahead of him working again, and none of the names that we've been linked with are a clear upgrade on the Fabinho during the run-in. If there was an obvious option who was ready to come in and be an instant upgrade, I'd take the £40m.

Im still taking the £40m. Lets not pretend that the money he brings in doesnt help invest in other players. Also I reckon Fabinho is finished as a top player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #28461 on: Today at 08:54:22 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:50:38 am
I edited my post.
He has a role to play imo regardless of formation when available.
