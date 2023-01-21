« previous next »
I dont. We dont really work like that.

If we are not buying a real top the Klopp will want as much time working with them as possible and no better time is pre season.

We have to sign a DM before Singapore in my view.

The Reds have got no money....
Attention whore. Or is that not a thing anymore?
I seriously wouldnt want Mbappe anywhere near LFC - the bloke is an embarrassment. He makes the clown prince of prima donnas - Ronaldo - seem like an amateur by comparison.
completely agree. he's a 1-man circus. last thing we need.
I dont. We dont really work like that.

If we are not buying a real top the Klopp will want as much time working with them as possible and no better time is pre season.

We have to sign a DM before Singapore in my view.
What I mean is the important stage of pre season is already underway, anyone who comes in from this point onwards will be playing catchup. Fabinho came in early and still didn't get a look in for a while during his first season, he didn't even make the bench at times.
On Tyler Adams, he does have phenomenal defensive stats and recovery numbers, people maybe would turn their nose up at him because he was involved in Leeds dreadful campaign.

I think hes not good enough on the ball for a Liverpool 6 and would frustrate. He also has an horrendous injury record.
He would have been an interesting option if he could be introduced slowly and learn of the two who are off to Saudi. Not sure Id bring him in now.
It's like those people that tell their "followers" they're leaving twitter.

You don't have to fucking announce it, cos no one fucking asked mate, if you were hoping for heart felt pleas begging you to stay you might want to stop battering F5 now like ;D



Come on, we missed him.  He's gone from Top Red to Net Spender, the irony is beautiful that posters on here are having a go.  Pete or MacRed may have just owned a lot of people on here (the people who haven't blocked him).
I dont. We dont really work like that.

If we are not buying a real top the Klopp will want as much time working with them as possible and no better time is pre season.

We have to sign a DM before Singapore in my view.

Strange how big a deal this seems to be for so many. Like obviously, in an ideal world we get them in as soon as possible so they can get up to speed -- as Klopp said. But if it's get whoever the fuck we can in as soon as possible vs taking a bit longer for a better player, it's clearly going to be the latter. I think the DM market is pretty weak right now but with moves occurring elsewhere, players we didn't think were available might become so.

There's a scenario where we panic and spend £70m on Doucoure to get him in before we go to Singapore for some reason, or we wait and Real need to sell Tchouameni for the same price to fund an Mbappe move. Those names are just examples (and I actually think Doucoure is a good player but Palace hold the cards there) but you can see what I mean.
Hope I wake up tomorrow to atleast one confirmed LFC outgoing transfer. Good night  :no

 :no :no
Strange how big a deal this seems to be for so many. Like obviously, in an ideal world we get them in as soon as possible so they can get up to speed -- as Klopp said.
Please, for the love of all that is holy, NEVER EVER extrapolate Fordy's midfielded-related opinions to anyone else ;D They are usually one of a kind!
Please, for the love of all that is holy, NEVER EVER extrapolate Fordy's midfielded-related opinions to anyone else ;D They are usually one of a kind!

Not sure if you're aware but Fordy doesn't have opinions, he has knowledge.
Not sure if you're aware but Fordy doesn't have opinions, he has knowledge.
Well exactly. When it comes to midfielders he sees things the rest of us don't. And if we try, it's the footballing equivalent of staring directly into the sun for a minute
Well exactly. When it comes to midfielders he sees things the rest of us don't. And if we try, it's the footballing equivalent of staring directly into the sun for a minute

How is he able to see around Charlie Adam's waist?
Well exactly. When it comes to midfielders he sees things the rest of us don't. And if we try, it's the footballing equivalent of staring directly into the sun for a minute

I've certainly experienced a fair bit of retina damage after reading his posts.

Best add some football to this. Tyler Adams' injury record is a shame as I think he'd be an OK immediate option who could later transition into a squad player.
The Reds have got no money....
They've got their strong beliefs...
Yes, and needs to be paid upfront. I can't see us spending that ...

The Club has one of the biggest revenues in World Football and the recruitment is not handled by a gold fish  if the Club sees value they will no doubt spend. Where there are sheeps, there will be wools 
I'm ok with a Tyler Adams or a Sofyan Amrabat if it's a loan for a season to plug a gap. It's hard to make multiple signings in one position in a single window without making compromises and going quite far down your list. If Lavia follows Mac Allister and Szoboszlai I'd be fine with Klopp bringing in a stop gap on loan and revisiting next summer rather than spend tens of millions of pounds and hand out a 5 year contract on a punt.
I think Jorges to do list for the rest of the summer reads as:

1. Complete sales of Henderson, Fabinho and Phillips.
2. Sign two new midfielders who can play at six.
3. Sign a young left sided central defender.
4. Get Trent a new long term contract.
As Mbappe has been told to go , Madrid may well be selling Tchoo Tchoo if they do we should deffo go for him, what he said before is because he felt he was wanted by Madrid If he is put up for Mbappe then he will change his mind, If not get Lavia in Training in Singapore and swap Him, Baj, Thiago (if still here) and  maybe even Jones then go for one or two defenders  we need backup for VVD who will eventually replace him  (Colwill hopefully) and Perhaps a LB or RB then I would go for a Hybrid midfielder like a Thuram/Kone who can play anywhere (if Thiago goes).  Maybe go all out and get Doku in for Salah swap next year unless Szobo take that slot with say the Thuram/Kone or Jones (if we dont buy one) type taking Szobos midfield slot,  If we dont go for Doku I think a Left Footed RW would suit us best

Trents contract is £180k  put him upto say 200k/220k and we set.
As Mbappe has been told to go , Madrid may well be selling Tchoo Tchoo if they do we should deffo go for him, what he said before is because he felt he was wanted by Madrid If he is put up for Mbappe then he will change his mind, If not get Lavia in Training in Singapore and swap Him, Baj, Thiago (if still here) and  maybe even Jones then go for one or two defenders  we need backup for VVD who will eventually replace him  (Colwill hopefully) and Perhaps a LB or RB then I would go for a Hybrid midfielder like a Thuram who can play anywhere (if Thiago goes).  Maybe go all out and get Doku in for Salah swap next year unless Szobo take that slot with say the Thuram type taking Szobos midfield slot,  If we dont go for Doku I think a Left Footed RW would suit us best

Trents contract is £180k  put him upto say 200k/220k and we set.

Football doesn't work that way.
Football doesn't work that way.

No Ofc it doesn't but you would hope the Player we want is read to sign straight away, say for instance Lavia, with all the paper work set up to go. If we go for Tchoo then that will take longer as he will have only just come on the market. I doubt very much their running around without stuff prepared for the 10 or whatever players they are talking too or about too, apart from Tchoo who may have just come on the market.
PSG can shout all they want if Mbappe doesn't want to go until his contract expires they can't do much. No one forced them to give him that crazy contract and not sell to Real last year for 200m. I love that he's played those sportswashing cheats.
PSG can shout all they want if Mbappe doesn't want to go until his contract expires they can't do much. No one forced them to give him that crazy contract and not sell to Real last year for 200m. I love that he's played those sportswashing cheats.

Quote
It is believed that Mbappe is due to receive 60 million net salary and a 90 million loyalty bonus for the remainder of his current deal with the Parc des Princes club.

He'd expect that 90m to come back to him out of any possible transfer,
What the hell good is a contract if you have to pay a full 1.5x bonus on top to pinky swear not break it.
Mac Red can always be relied upon for drama.
Mac's got his alter ego already setup. ;)

Mac, stay around mate. Some of us aren't really that annoyed.
