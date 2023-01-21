« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
I dont. We dont really work like that.

If we are not buying a real top the Klopp will want as much time working with them as possible and no better time is pre season.

We have to sign a DM before Singapore in my view.

The Reds have got no money....
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Attention whore. Or is that not a thing anymore?
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
I seriously wouldnt want Mbappe anywhere near LFC - the bloke is an embarrassment. He makes the clown prince of prima donnas - Ronaldo - seem like an amateur by comparison.
completely agree. he's a 1-man circus. last thing we need.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
I dont. We dont really work like that.

If we are not buying a real top the Klopp will want as much time working with them as possible and no better time is pre season.

We have to sign a DM before Singapore in my view.
What I mean is the important stage of pre season is already underway, anyone who comes in from this point onwards will be playing catchup. Fabinho came in early and still didn't get a look in for a while during his first season, he didn't even make the bench at times.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
On Tyler Adams, he does have phenomenal defensive stats and recovery numbers, people maybe would turn their nose up at him because he was involved in Leeds dreadful campaign.

I think hes not good enough on the ball for a Liverpool 6 and would frustrate. He also has an horrendous injury record.
He would have been an interesting option if he could be introduced slowly and learn of the two who are off to Saudi. Not sure Id bring him in now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
It's like those people that tell their "followers" they're leaving twitter.

You don't have to fucking announce it, cos no one fucking asked mate, if you were hoping for heart felt pleas begging you to stay you might want to stop battering F5 now like ;D



Come on, we missed him.  He's gone from Top Red to Net Spender, the irony is beautiful that posters on here are having a go.  Pete or MacRed may have just owned a lot of people on here (the people who haven't blocked him).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
I dont. We dont really work like that.

If we are not buying a real top the Klopp will want as much time working with them as possible and no better time is pre season.

We have to sign a DM before Singapore in my view.

Strange how big a deal this seems to be for so many. Like obviously, in an ideal world we get them in as soon as possible so they can get up to speed -- as Klopp said. But if it's get whoever the fuck we can in as soon as possible vs taking a bit longer for a better player, it's clearly going to be the latter. I think the DM market is pretty weak right now but with moves occurring elsewhere, players we didn't think were available might become so.

There's a scenario where we panic and spend £70m on Doucoure to get him in before we go to Singapore for some reason, or we wait and Real need to sell Tchouameni for the same price to fund an Mbappe move. Those names are just examples (and I actually think Doucoure is a good player but Palace hold the cards there) but you can see what I mean.
