Understand PSG consider Mbappé FOR SALE starting from today. ⚠️ #MbappéParis Saint-Germain feel Kylian Mbappé wants to leave for free in 2024  he did not communicate anything yet despite Al Khelaifis public statement.PSG decided to EXCLUDE Kylian from Japan tournée.Its back on (or buy Tchoo Tchoo to help Madrid fund this)