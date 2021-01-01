« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 938753 times)

Offline Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28240 on: Today at 03:42:01 pm »
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28241 on: Today at 03:43:32 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:40:46 pm
I'd rather have Lavia on his own than waste money on an average midfielder like Amrabat or Adams. Even better would be Lavia and another midfielder who isn't a 6.
The thinking with Amrabat + 1 is that he can do a bit of everything well, without necessarily doing anything to the highest standard. He showed his defensive capabilities at the World Cup but thats not really his game, which he definitely raised for Morocco. He would give you the ability to essentially replace any function in the midfield due to injury or rotation, but there would be a drop off.

If were signing an additional box to box who can do some of this and preferably, some of that, Kone and Thuram are the affordable stand outs.
Online Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28242 on: Today at 03:45:17 pm »
Very frustrating. I'm sure Klopp would have wanted his team confirmed and setup in time for pre season. Now it's up in the air of who's going, who's coming in (if at all)
Online PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28243 on: Today at 03:48:30 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:45:17 pm
Very frustrating. I'm sure Klopp would have wanted his team confirmed and setup in time for pre season. Now it's up in the air of who's going, who's coming in (if at all)

Yeah, it seems that we have wasted yet another summer ...
Offline Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28244 on: Today at 03:49:14 pm »
Really hope we're cooking up something big, this week has dragged on without much progress it seems in terms of outgoings or in... Think Saudi banks are closed over weekends too?

So those deals likely go into next week now.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28245 on: Today at 03:51:21 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:43:32 pm
The thinking with Amrabat + 1 is that he can do a bit of everything well, without necessarily doing anything to the highest standard. He showed his defensive capabilities at the World Cup but thats not really his game, which he definitely raised for Morocco. He would give you the ability to essentially replace any function in the midfield due to injury or rotation, but there would be a drop off.

If were signing an additional box to box who can do some of this and preferably, some of that, Kone and Thuram are the affordable stand outs.
I know what you mean, but it's not something we really do. They'd all cost upwards of £35m in a summer where we've spent just under £100m already. Off the top of my head I can't remember a time under this structure and this manager that we've made a signing like that.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28246 on: Today at 03:51:24 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 03:48:30 pm
Yeah, it seems that we have wasted yet another summer ...

Is the summer transfer window not open for another 6 weeks?
Offline Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28247 on: Today at 03:51:57 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 03:48:30 pm
Yeah, it seems that we have wasted yet another summer ...
Agreed...
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28248 on: Today at 03:52:31 pm »
The vibe right now seems very very similar to the feeling of doom and gloom and idea of slow progress by us, right before we bought Szoboszlai

A little patience people
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28249 on: Today at 03:52:39 pm »
The fact you idiots are getting pissed off at Mac is funny now.  ;D
Online Elblanco twatto

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28250 on: Today at 03:54:12 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:32:36 pm
Its tough because some of the very obvious options who do everything were looking for are clearly not in play - Caicedo, Rice, Schlager etc.

That leaves us with a mixture of players who arent quite the perfect fit for a multitude of reasons, but we absolutely have to go for someone.

Sofyan Amrabat seems to be getting some traction - strong, mobile, plays the long ball well. Hes not really likely to consistently put up the defensive numbers wed want though. Oddly, for the right price, Id happily take him as a bit of a Swiss-army knife in the Gini can do a bit of everything mould, purely as a squad option. He should not be our principal DM target though and hed still be the wrong target to put in that spot and bed Lavia in. Mac Allister too is wasted playing 6 too often.

Lavia I think is fantastic and becomes a world beater, but hes 2/3 seasons away at best. I would still advocate signing him but Id want someone more experienced to share the minutes. Theres also an interesting player called Ugochukwu at Rennes whos even younger than Lavia but passes the ball well, is big at 62 and has defensive stats that are really very strong for a player of his age. Hes just made over 30 starts last season too. Maybe a Lavia alternative if you wanted a young understudy. He doesnt dribble or carry the ball much but hes talented.

I really, really like Kamara at Aston Villa but theyre ambitious and I doubt wed pay the price Villa would ask - similarly Luis at Benfica seems great (only seen highlights of this guy though) but theyre financially settled and happy to demand the release clause which I believe is over 100m.

I personally think Kone has a high ceiling but hes not a pure 6, Sangare would be solid for sure. He wouldnt set the world alight but you know what youd be getting with him. I also think hes better value for money than Doucoure and still a good age. It wont let me quote it for some reason but theres some posts I did about Sangare as far back as 2020 in utter disbelief that no one was taking him from Toulouse and I was similarly staggered when PSV were the only club seriously on for him. Hes the type of player prior that Lyon wouldve signed early and turned a huge profit on.

If you want left field names, theres a 25 year old midfielder called Erick at Paranaense in Brazil who I cant believe hasnt got a move to Europe yet nor a full senior cap, because hes a great ball carrier and absolute defensive beast - reminds me of a more athletic Gilberto Silva.

My two picks based on actual availability, affordability and fit would be Lavia + 1. Id think that one should be Sangare or a player who oddly no one is talking about but is understated excellence - Mats Wieffer. Part of the FC Twente youth set up, he had to go to Excelsior to get some game time but funnily enough - excelled and then Feyenoord picked him up for a measly £600k and hes been brilliant, a big part of their title win. Only 23, started to be capped by The Netherlands in their current qualifiers and just looks to me like hes a breakout star. He will no doubt take a stepping stone move then likely get a bigger move later down the line. Hed probably cost £20m and is perhaps more of an unknown quantity than Sangare but I really like the look of him; 5 assists from the 6 position, top 6% in passes, progressives and take ons top 10%, can carry the ball and all of the main defensive metrics are between 75th percentile and 99th. Hes also 62 and won more aerial duels per 90 than any top league player in Europe last season. Hes just signed a 3 year extension so wouldnt be cheap, but the only team semi-linked to him has been AC Milan.
The one criticism I have is that hes sometimes a touch languid and not the quickest, but hes certainly more mobile than peak Fabinho was and has that similarly ability to create a counter by stepping forward to aggressively press the ball higher than the usual positioning a 6 would challenge in.

My two cents.

Your two cents are always worth reading. Surprised you're not a "Scribe" or "Writer", your knowledge is pretty futtin impressive.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28251 on: Today at 03:54:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:52:39 pm
The fact you idiots are getting pissed off at Mac is funny now.  ;D

It's not at Mac tbf (although there is a bit of confusion of the switch from misplaced confidence in the team to now being in a state of despair and catastrophe) it's at every other miserable bastard
Offline fredfrop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28252 on: Today at 03:56:54 pm »
The shift is so extreme I thought the extra . On his username was a clue someone was catfishing while he was banned again.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28253 on: Today at 04:00:21 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 03:31:33 pm
What do you mean? I've been trying hard to fit in with the majority of the posters in this thread. How is that annoying?
;D
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28254 on: Today at 04:01:07 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:54:26 pm
It's not at Mac tbf (although there is a bit of confusion of the switch from misplaced confidence in the team to now being in a state of despair and catastrophe) it's at every other miserable bastard
haha
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28255 on: Today at 04:05:16 pm »
Quote from: Elblanco twatto on Today at 03:54:12 pm
Your two cents are always worth reading. Surprised you're not a "Scribe" or "Writer", your knowledge is pretty futtin impressive.
Thank you! I would happily halve my salary to sit in a dark room at Kirkby and spout footballers names, but I think they probably use some sophisticated methods beyond my eye!

Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:51:21 pm
I know what you mean, but it's not something we really do. They'd all cost upwards of £35m in a summer where we've spent just under £100m already. Off the top of my head I can't remember a time under this structure and this manager that we've made a signing like that.
True, that was more of Benitez kind of quirk, we seem to generally specialise more. I do think if you can swing Lavia for less than £45m we need to be thinking of an additional option, even if theyre specifically a 6.
Offline decosabute

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28256 on: Today at 04:06:15 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:32:36 pm
Its tough because some of the very obvious options who do everything were looking for are clearly not in play - Caicedo, Rice, Schlager etc.

That leaves us with a mixture of players who arent quite the perfect fit for a multitude of reasons, but we absolutely have to go for someone.

Sofyan Amrabat seems to be getting some traction - strong, mobile, plays the long ball well. Hes not really likely to consistently put up the defensive numbers wed want though. Oddly, for the right price, Id happily take him as a bit of a Swiss-army knife in the Gini can do a bit of everything mould, purely as a squad option. He should not be our principal DM target though and hed still be the wrong target to put in that spot and bed Lavia in. Mac Allister too is wasted playing 6 too often.

Lavia I think is fantastic and becomes a world beater, but hes 2/3 seasons away at best. I would still advocate signing him but Id want someone more experienced to share the minutes. Theres also an interesting player called Ugochukwu at Rennes whos even younger than Lavia but passes the ball well, is big at 62 and has defensive stats that are really very strong for a player of his age. Hes just made over 30 starts last season too. Maybe a Lavia alternative if you wanted a young understudy. He doesnt dribble or carry the ball much but hes talented.

I really, really like Kamara at Aston Villa but theyre ambitious and I doubt wed pay the price Villa would ask - similarly Luis at Benfica seems great (only seen highlights of this guy though) but theyre financially settled and happy to demand the release clause which I believe is over 100m.

I personally think Kone has a high ceiling but hes not a pure 6, Sangare would be solid for sure. He wouldnt set the world alight but you know what youd be getting with him. I also think hes better value for money than Doucoure and still a good age. It wont let me quote it for some reason but theres some posts I did about Sangare as far back as 2020 in utter disbelief that no one was taking him from Toulouse and I was similarly staggered when PSV were the only club seriously on for him. Hes the type of player prior that Lyon wouldve signed early and turned a huge profit on.

If you want left field names, theres a 25 year old midfielder called Erick at Paranaense in Brazil who I cant believe hasnt got a move to Europe yet nor a full senior cap, because hes a great ball carrier and absolute defensive beast - reminds me of a more athletic Gilberto Silva.

My two picks based on actual availability, affordability and fit would be Lavia + 1. Id think that one should be Sangare or a player who oddly no one is talking about but is understated excellence - Mats Wieffer. Part of the FC Twente youth set up, he had to go to Excelsior to get some game time but funnily enough - excelled and then Feyenoord picked him up for a measly £600k and hes been brilliant, a big part of their title win. Only 23, started to be capped by The Netherlands in their current qualifiers and just looks to me like hes a breakout star. He will no doubt take a stepping stone move then likely get a bigger move later down the line. Hed probably cost £20m and is perhaps more of an unknown quantity than Sangare but I really like the look of him; 5 assists from the 6 position, top 6% in passes, progressives and take ons top 10%, can carry the ball and all of the main defensive metrics are between 75th percentile and 99th. Hes also 62 and won more aerial duels per 90 than any top league player in Europe last season. Hes just signed a 3 year extension so wouldnt be cheap, but the only team semi-linked to him has been AC Milan.
The one criticism I have is that hes sometimes a touch languid and not the quickest, but hes certainly more mobile than peak Fabinho was and has that similarly ability to create a counter by stepping forward to aggressively press the ball higher than the usual positioning a 6 would challenge in.

My two cents.

Good post - couple of intriguing names there. Be interesting to know if the club were considering Mats Wieffer.
Online Original

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28257 on: Today at 04:06:54 pm »
It's proper dead at the minute isn't it, throw us a bone for fuck sake. 😄🙏
Online Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28258 on: Today at 04:12:34 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:32:36 pm
Its tough because some of the very obvious options who do everything were looking for are clearly not in play - Caicedo, Rice, Schlager etc.

That leaves us with a mixture of players who arent quite the perfect fit for a multitude of reasons, but we absolutely have to go for someone.

Sofyan Amrabat seems to be getting some traction - strong, mobile, plays the long ball well. Hes not really likely to consistently put up the defensive numbers wed want though. Oddly, for the right price, Id happily take him as a bit of a Swiss-army knife in the Gini can do a bit of everything mould, purely as a squad option. He should not be our principal DM target though and hed still be the wrong target to put in that spot and bed Lavia in. Mac Allister too is wasted playing 6 too often.

Lavia I think is fantastic and becomes a world beater, but hes 2/3 seasons away at best. I would still advocate signing him but Id want someone more experienced to share the minutes. Theres also an interesting player called Ugochukwu at Rennes whos even younger than Lavia but passes the ball well, is big at 62 and has defensive stats that are really very strong for a player of his age. Hes just made over 30 starts last season too. Maybe a Lavia alternative if you wanted a young understudy. He doesnt dribble or carry the ball much but hes talented.

I really, really like Kamara at Aston Villa but theyre ambitious and I doubt wed pay the price Villa would ask - similarly Luis at Benfica seems great (only seen highlights of this guy though) but theyre financially settled and happy to demand the release clause which I believe is over 100m.

I personally think Kone has a high ceiling but hes not a pure 6, Sangare would be solid for sure. He wouldnt set the world alight but you know what youd be getting with him. I also think hes better value for money than Doucoure and still a good age. It wont let me quote it for some reason but theres some posts I did about Sangare as far back as 2020 in utter disbelief that no one was taking him from Toulouse and I was similarly staggered when PSV were the only club seriously on for him. Hes the type of player prior that Lyon wouldve signed early and turned a huge profit on.

If you want left field names, theres a 25 year old midfielder called Erick at Paranaense in Brazil who I cant believe hasnt got a move to Europe yet nor a full senior cap, because hes a great ball carrier and absolute defensive beast - reminds me of a more athletic Gilberto Silva.

My two picks based on actual availability, affordability and fit would be Lavia + 1. Id think that one should be Sangare or a player who oddly no one is talking about but is understated excellence - Mats Wieffer. Part of the FC Twente youth set up, he had to go to Excelsior to get some game time but funnily enough - excelled and then Feyenoord picked him up for a measly £600k and hes been brilliant, a big part of their title win. Only 23, started to be capped by The Netherlands in their current qualifiers and just looks to me like hes a breakout star. He will no doubt take a stepping stone move then likely get a bigger move later down the line. Hed probably cost £20m and is perhaps more of an unknown quantity than Sangare but I really like the look of him; 5 assists from the 6 position, top 6% in passes, progressives and take ons top 10%, can carry the ball and all of the main defensive metrics are between 75th percentile and 99th. Hes also 62 and won more aerial duels per 90 than any top league player in Europe last season. Hes just signed a 3 year extension so wouldnt be cheap, but the only team semi-linked to him has been AC Milan.
The one criticism I have is that hes sometimes a touch languid and not the quickest, but hes certainly more mobile than peak Fabinho was and has that similarly ability to create a counter by stepping forward to aggressively press the ball higher than the usual positioning a 6 would challenge in.

My two cents.

Your 2 cents are worth £1,000,000 each.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28259 on: Today at 04:12:47 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:32:36 pm
Its tough because some of the very obvious options who do everything were looking for are clearly not in play - Caicedo, Rice, Schlager etc.

That leaves us with a mixture of players who arent quite the perfect fit for a multitude of reasons, but we absolutely have to go for someone.

Sofyan Amrabat seems to be getting some traction - strong, mobile, plays the long ball well. Hes not really likely to consistently put up the defensive numbers wed want though. Oddly, for the right price, Id happily take him as a bit of a Swiss-army knife in the Gini can do a bit of everything mould, purely as a squad option. He should not be our principal DM target though and hed still be the wrong target to put in that spot and bed Lavia in. Mac Allister too is wasted playing 6 too often.

Lavia I think is fantastic and becomes a world beater, but hes 2/3 seasons away at best. I would still advocate signing him but Id want someone more experienced to share the minutes. Theres also an interesting player called Ugochukwu at Rennes whos even younger than Lavia but passes the ball well, is big at 62 and has defensive stats that are really very strong for a player of his age. Hes just made over 30 starts last season too. Maybe a Lavia alternative if you wanted a young understudy. He doesnt dribble or carry the ball much but hes talented.

I really, really like Kamara at Aston Villa but theyre ambitious and I doubt wed pay the price Villa would ask - similarly Luis at Benfica seems great (only seen highlights of this guy though) but theyre financially settled and happy to demand the release clause which I believe is over 100m.

I personally think Kone has a high ceiling but hes not a pure 6, Sangare would be solid for sure. He wouldnt set the world alight but you know what youd be getting with him. I also think hes better value for money than Doucoure and still a good age. It wont let me quote it for some reason but theres some posts I did about Sangare as far back as 2020 in utter disbelief that no one was taking him from Toulouse and I was similarly staggered when PSV were the only club seriously on for him. Hes the type of player prior that Lyon wouldve signed early and turned a huge profit on.

If you want left field names, theres a 25 year old midfielder called Erick at Paranaense in Brazil who I cant believe hasnt got a move to Europe yet nor a full senior cap, because hes a great ball carrier and absolute defensive beast - reminds me of a more athletic Gilberto Silva.

My two picks based on actual availability, affordability and fit would be Lavia + 1. Id think that one should be Sangare or a player who oddly no one is talking about but is understated excellence - Mats Wieffer. Part of the FC Twente youth set up, he had to go to Excelsior to get some game time but funnily enough - excelled and then Feyenoord picked him up for a measly £600k and hes been brilliant, a big part of their title win. Only 23, started to be capped by The Netherlands in their current qualifiers and just looks to me like hes a breakout star. He will no doubt take a stepping stone move then likely get a bigger move later down the line. Hed probably cost £20m and is perhaps more of an unknown quantity than Sangare but I really like the look of him; 5 assists from the 6 position, top 6% in passes, progressives and take ons top 10%, can carry the ball and all of the main defensive metrics are between 75th percentile and 99th. Hes also 62 and won more aerial duels per 90 than any top league player in Europe last season. Hes just signed a 3 year extension so wouldnt be cheap, but the only team semi-linked to him has been AC Milan.
The one criticism I have is that hes sometimes a touch languid and not the quickest, but hes certainly more mobile than peak Fabinho was and has that similarly ability to create a counter by stepping forward to aggressively press the ball higher than the usual positioning a 6 would challenge in.

My two cents.
Never watched Sangaré but he seems like he'd be a decent, no frills  signing. Not world class but could do a job. I agree that Lavia can't come straight into our team (even Fab who was more experienced couldn't). He'd be a rotation option initially with a view to making the spot his own in a few years time.

Is Schlager that good? I won't pretend to watch a lot of European footy.
Online red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28260 on: Today at 04:19:50 pm »
Just watched some Wieffer Youtubes after DS's post. Looks a very tidy option.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,435
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28261 on: Today at 04:24:30 pm »
DS is a charlatan I thought we all knew this.  ???
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28262 on: Today at 04:25:01 pm »
GET CAICEDO MOTHERFUCKER.




*a wag writes.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28263 on: Today at 04:25:46 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 04:25:01 pm
GET CAICEDO MOTHERFUCKER.




*a wag writes.
Caicedo Corozo actually.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28264 on: Today at 04:27:25 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:05:16 pm
Thank you! I would happily halve my salary to sit in a dark room at Kirkby and spout footballers names, but I think they probably use some sophisticated methods beyond my eye!
True, that was more of Benitez kind of quirk, we seem to generally specialise more. I do think if you can swing Lavia for less than £45m we need to be thinking of an additional option, even if theyre specifically a 6.
Yep, I was thinking of Benitez era signings to compare to but I felt Kyrgiakos was too drastic of a comparison ;D

Never seen Mats Wieffer play but his fbref is very impressive. Great defensive numbers, progresses from deep and never loses headers. An interesting one to keep an eye on.
Offline elsewhere

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28265 on: Today at 04:34:18 pm »
what is holding the Fabinho deal? Didn't we agree on the fee?
Online PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28266 on: Today at 04:38:07 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 04:34:18 pm
what is holding the Fabinho deal? Didn't we agree on the fee?

He still hasn't agreed personal terms ...
Offline elsewhere

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28267 on: Today at 04:39:16 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 03:17:34 pm
He's a Liverpool fan, but he isn't going to shape his career over that.  He'll go to city, 100% sure of that.
Imagine if he scores 2 own goals, makes a penalty and gets sent off against us  ;D
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28268 on: Today at 04:39:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:24:30 pm
DS is a charlatan I thought we all knew this.  ???
I just put tall midfielder and less than £30m into ChatGPT and let it do the rest. Youre too savvy Samie.

Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:27:25 pm
Yep, I was thinking of Benitez era signings to compare to but I felt Kyrgiakos was too drastic of a comparison ;D

Never seen Mats Wieffer play but his fbref is very impressive. Great defensive numbers, progresses from deep and never loses headers. An interesting one to keep an eye on.
Zenden and Arbeloa also spring to mind, even though the latter was a great signing.

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:12:47 pm
Never watched Sangaré but he seems like he'd be a decent, no frills  signing. Not world class but could do a job. I agree that Lavia can't come straight into our team (even Fab who was more experienced couldn't). He'd be a rotation option initially with a view to making the spot his own in a few years time.

Is Schlager that good? I won't pretend to watch a lot of European footy.

Schlagers great but it wont happen. We wont want to poison the waters with Red Bull by going to the well too often, and theyve already made their money this summer and wouldnt destabilise their midfield further. Very busy, industrious and energetic midfielder whos a pressing machine and tidy on the ball too. Probably Bayerns next midfielder once Laimers legs run out.
Offline elsewhere

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28269 on: Today at 04:40:07 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 04:38:07 pm
He still hasn't agreed personal terms ...
I may have misread then, I thought first he agreed personal terms then waited clubs to agree on a fee.
Offline Cid

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28270 on: Today at 04:41:37 pm »
I'd be happy enough with Amrabat.  He's not going to be a world beater but we need reliable bodies in the centre.  He's a decent age and has decent talent across the different roles we might need to cover. 

Not every signing needs to be some 23 year old who will grow into a 100m player.  Sometimes we need to cover gaps to ensure we don't get caught in the season.

I'd be happy if we get Amrabat and a defender (Colwill would be great).
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28271 on: Today at 04:44:22 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 12:14:07 pm
More chance of the club signing me.

#HenrySigns #GaleForce
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28272 on: Today at 04:48:10 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 04:06:54 pm
It's proper dead at the minute isn't it, throw us a bone for fuck sake. 😄🙏

This! Need the buzz, mannn. Defo gonna do a banger from nowhere but the waiting is agony.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28273 on: Today at 04:54:37 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 04:38:07 pm
He still hasn't agreed personal terms ...
Hes trying to source a bigger wheel barrow in order to carry all the cash he will be getting
Offline the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28274 on: Today at 05:00:25 pm »
Quote from: Elblanco twatto on Today at 03:54:12 pm
Your two cents are always worth reading. Surprised you're not a "Scribe" or "Writer", your knowledge is pretty futtin impressive.


Sangria? Doesn't need it.
We all know he's been a fantastic asset to RAWK over the years.
Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28275 on: Today at 05:06:00 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 04:34:18 pm
what is holding the Fabinho deal? Didn't we agree on the fee?

Probably us securing a replacement. I'd guess we are negotiating with Southampton for Lavia and once we come to an agreement we will sign of Fabinho's exit.
Online Number 7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28276 on: Today at 05:06:27 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 04:38:07 pm
He still hasn't agreed personal terms ...

That would have been one of the first things that happened.
Online fiveways

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28277 on: Today at 05:07:50 pm »
Got bored waiting for some news... So just ordered a LFC Sun Hat for the newly arrived grandaughter - welcome Freja to the best club in the world 😊
Online Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28278 on: Today at 05:27:41 pm »
Barella.



Online The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28279 on: Today at 05:33:05 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 04:38:07 pm
He still hasn't agreed personal terms ...
No Macedonian quote to follow it up. Disappointing.
