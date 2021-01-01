DS is a charlatan I thought we all knew this.
I just put tall midfielder and less than £30m into ChatGPT and let it do the rest. Youre too savvy Samie.
Yep, I was thinking of Benitez era signings to compare to but I felt Kyrgiakos was too drastic of a comparison
Never seen Mats Wieffer play but his fbref is very impressive. Great defensive numbers, progresses from deep and never loses headers. An interesting one to keep an eye on.
Zenden and Arbeloa also spring to mind, even though the latter was a great signing.
Never watched Sangaré but he seems like he'd be a decent, no frills signing. Not world class but could do a job. I agree that Lavia can't come straight into our team (even Fab who was more experienced couldn't). He'd be a rotation option initially with a view to making the spot his own in a few years time.
Is Schlager that good? I won't pretend to watch a lot of European footy.
Schlagers great but it wont happen. We wont want to poison the waters with Red Bull by going to the well too often, and theyve already made their money this summer and wouldnt destabilise their midfield further. Very busy, industrious and energetic midfielder whos a pressing machine and tidy on the ball too. Probably Bayerns next midfielder once Laimers legs run out.