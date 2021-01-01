I'd rather have Lavia on his own than waste money on an average midfielder like Amrabat or Adams. Even better would be Lavia and another midfielder who isn't a 6.



The thinking with Amrabat + 1 is that he can do a bit of everything well, without necessarily doing anything to the highest standard. He showed his defensive capabilities at the World Cup but thats not really his game, which he definitely raised for Morocco. He would give you the ability to essentially replace any function in the midfield due to injury or rotation, but there would be a drop off.If were signing an additional box to box who can do some of this and preferably, some of that, Kone and Thuram are the affordable stand outs.