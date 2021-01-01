If we get Lavia thats fine, hes a good player and the stats show if you read them ofc, then go in for Pavard and Colwill, Pavard to RB can play the Trent role and Colwill can be LCB /LB then sell Tsimi (sadly) (£20/£25m) Bayern want the money for Kane - So Pavard may be easyy enough to get (though could be about £30m ) and The rrest to get Colwill for £50/£60m with Lavia about say £40/£45MTsimi £25m Lavia £45mKelleher £20m/£30m Pavard £30mPhillips £10m Colwill £50MHendo £12mFab £40m----------- -------------------£117m +WAGES SAVED £125M + LOWER WAGESPossibly Thiago too £10m + 200k+ a week - net spend masters would be happy
FFS, if we want save money lets throw Ali into the mix and keep Kelleher. I'm sure Pep would be cheaper than Klopp.
