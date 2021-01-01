« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 699 700 701 702 703 [704]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 931362 times)

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,869
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28120 on: Today at 09:35:13 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:26:55 am
Would people be happy with Lavia as the long term prospect for No.6 position with Douglas Luiz brought in to be that steady head. 25 years old, PL experience. Decent player with a good pedigree. Rumours that we've had a look at him previously.

No - Id rather we just bought Lavia and spent the money on defenders

Id be surprised if we buy two midfielders from here to be honest  Szoboslai was Hendersons replacement
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,908
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28121 on: Today at 09:36:49 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:29:07 am
Rather just do Lavia on his own, Luiz isn't good enough.

I'm not sure on Luiz either but if we wanted a smoother transition and someone in that 24-27 age range then I wondered if he's a viable option (if Villa would sell).

I think Tyler Adams sits in that similar bucket. Someone who can be the bridge type player for a Lavia (in essence replacing Fabinho in that regard).
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28122 on: Today at 09:37:51 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:09:24 am
So I'd do two midfielders - and reckon that's the likely outcome - but I do think it's possible we get one starting quality midfielder and one starting quality RB, and just flex Trent between inverted RB and actual double pivot.
going in with new CB would be a terrible decision.
Not seeing many left footed options.
Juve out of europe i think Bremer who we scouted years ago would be great

https://fbref.com/en/players/5fd5ed86/Gleison-Bremer
threat on set pieces too
Spurs in for him. 43m the rumpured price. Excellent at Juventus last season
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,885
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28123 on: Today at 09:39:17 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:26:55 am
Would people be happy with Lavia as the long term prospect for No.6 position with Douglas Luiz brought in to be that steady head. 25 years old, PL experience. Decent player with a good pedigree. Rumours that we've had a look at him previously.
Good question. Luiz came up as a late option in the window last season, and I think I said I'd have been on board if he was available for 'cheap' ish - something like 25m, because I thought it was worth the investment to chase staying in the champions league spots.

I think a year later, with our midfield turnover now thankfully underway, and with Villa performing and Luiz on a new contract, I'd say it's pretty definite he'd not be available for a modest fee so it'd be a definite no from me. I'd take Lavia on his own though, if it meant we could start to improve our defence.

I haven't seen much of him, but Sangare with the release fee feels like the most comparable option to how we viewed Luiz last summer. I'd be on board with that, I don't think 30 mil is a huge gamble and it would allow Bajcetic some room to develop as a 6 and Lavia as a 6/8
Logged

Online fenre

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28124 on: Today at 09:40:47 am »
Just an honest question here. Why are people so impressed by Lavia? He could be someone for the future, as he seems promising for his year, but these things are never certain. What I have seen about him is that, as expected for someone as young as him, he makes a lot of mistakes. Like he cannot surely be good enough to be our starting DM? Is he really that much more impressive than our own Bajcetic?
Logged

Online GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,598
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28125 on: Today at 09:40:54 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 07:05:17 am
Not sure the FSG budget will stretch that far. Lithuania might be a more affordable option at this stage though. We wanna get one of them before they become the new Estonia though.

Just what my Friday morning needed :lmao
Logged
JFT96

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28126 on: Today at 09:44:24 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:35:13 am
No - Id rather we just bought Lavia and spent the money on defenders

Id be surprised if we buy two midfielders from here to be honest  Szoboslai was Hendersons replacement

I'm a bit torn on this. Don't disagree that Szoboszlai is Henderson's replacement, but would be concerned from a pure numbers perspective. Would leave us with just seven options - Thiago, Mac Allister, Bajcetic, Jones, Elliott, Szoboszlai plus a new midfielder. That feels light to me when you consider we've been running with eight or nine midfielders in recent seasons. Now sure, you're hoping that there's less injuries in there but that's just a hope, and Thiago and Jones have been out of the side loads (you'd hope Curtis has put that behind him). Plus Bajcetic is coming back from a bad injury.

Where it might work is if we just commit fully to Trent in midfield and instead of a second midfielder just do another RB. I could get behind that, but not sure it's the direction of travel.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,908
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28127 on: Today at 09:46:03 am »
A while back, this summer, we were linked to the Fluminese holding midfielder Andre. Anyone heard any more on that?

What about Exequiel Palacios as an option? Think he's played well at Leverkusen and looks good on the odd times I've seen him. Had a  greta footballing reputation at River Plate and was supposedly close to going Real Madrid at one point.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,069
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28128 on: Today at 09:46:14 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:44:24 am
I'm a bit torn on this. Don't disagree that Szoboszlai is Henderson's replacement, but would be concerned from a pure numbers perspective. Would leave us with just seven options - Thiago, Mac Allister, Bajcetic, Jones, Elliott, Szoboszlai plus a new midfielder. That feels light to me when you consider we've been running with eight or nine midfielders in recent seasons. Now sure, you're hoping that there's less injuries in there but that's just a hope, and Thiago and Jones have been out of the side loads (you'd hope Curtis has put that behind him). Plus Bajcetic is coming back from a bad injury.

Where it might work is if we just commit fully to Trent in midfield and instead of a second midfielder just do another RB. I could get behind that, but not sure it's the direction of travel.

I would be surprised if he's still a Liverpool player come September 1st.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 699 700 701 702 703 [704]   Go Up
« previous next »
 