Would people be happy with Lavia as the long term prospect for No.6 position with Douglas Luiz brought in to be that steady head. 25 years old, PL experience. Decent player with a good pedigree. Rumours that we've had a look at him previously.



Good question. Luiz came up as a late option in the window last season, and I think I said I'd have been on board if he was available for 'cheap' ish - something like 25m, because I thought it was worth the investment to chase staying in the champions league spots.I think a year later, with our midfield turnover now thankfully underway, and with Villa performing and Luiz on a new contract, I'd say it's pretty definite he'd not be available for a modest fee so it'd be a definite no from me. I'd take Lavia on his own though, if it meant we could start to improve our defence.I haven't seen much of him, but Sangare with the release fee feels like the most comparable option to how we viewed Luiz last summer. I'd be on board with that, I don't think 30 mil is a huge gamble and it would allow Bajcetic some room to develop as a 6 and Lavia as a 6/8