Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 928065 times)

Offline Huytonian

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28040 on: Today at 01:00:45 am »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 10:29:41 pm
Martinez was paid off, I said it in Anfield when the news came through and Ill say it til the day I die.

Definitely
Were not English. Were SCOUSE.

Offline Risto

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28041 on: Today at 01:12:32 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 12:52:39 am
The more people say this, and the more names that actually do get briefed in the media, the more likely it is that one of us is the target...

and which one of the possible targets might you be?
Online False9

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28042 on: Today at 01:26:49 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:57:27 pm
I really wish ppl would stop saying koopmeiners he is awful he is not good enough for Liverpool I'd rather play Jay Spearing, he is a good 8  but not a 6 he cant tackle and his passing is terribad

https://fbref.com/tiny/r8rBS

as u can see i put him next to 8s and 6s  and he is defo more of an 8  if it was between Koop and Thuram who are the same type of player I would take Thuram, bearing in mind Thurams stats are from plaing the 8 or even 10 role and not a 6 he shows up better than koop without playing the role.

I would like to point out that Koopmeiners has been playing in a slightly more free role in Atalanta, which changes a little bit how he plays. Doesn't mean he isn't a good 6. Far from it, actually.

I would like you to watch this clip, that will summarize how he plays in Atalanta:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pe1e2Crxbbs

As you can see, he goes all the way back to start the play from behind. Them the play develops in the wings and when he receives back the ball he is almost in the last third, from where he shot to the goal and score.

Now, look the position where he occupies on the pitch. He's exactly where a CDM would be.

Looking at his stats alone will not show that. Despite that, I would like to point out some of them:

a) Playing time: From the players you choose, he's the one who played the most, with over 2.858 min played and 87 minutes per match played.

b) Possession: He has just as many touches as Fabinho, as well as a extremely similar number of touches in the defensive penalty box and the defensive third. Where their profile change? Fabinho stays more in the mid 3rd, while Koopmeiners, because of the way his team plays, get closer to the box where he will shoot more and create more opportunites. Something like a regista.
Koopmeiners also has way more take-ons and carries the ball way further. This is good as it for a player in his position as it means he has great ball retention when pressed.

c) Defensive actions: If you look at his numbers, even playing in a more free role, his challenges and blocks numbers are pretty similar to Doucouré, while being infinitly better on the ball. That shows great football IQ.

d) His shot creating actions are insanely high.

e) He is way more aggressive when progressing the ball, something that might be useful in a very attacking side like Liverpool.

Overall, Koopmeiners can play on a CDM role and his attributes show great defensive work as well as great in-possession capabilities.

In Klopp's system, his primary role would be to help connect plays with a direct link with the attack (His long balls are perfect for it) and have good antecipation skills to challenge the ball when the opponent tries to escape the press upfront. His stats with blocks and challenges show that he also very good on it.

So I repeat, Koopmeiners would be the perfect player to replace Fabinho.
Online Redwhiteandnotblue

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28043 on: Today at 01:33:00 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:36:08 pm
Would Lavia Next to Trent not be good though as it looks like we are plaing the hybrid role for Trent?

also

https://fbref.com/tiny/ecCb9


That the list of Tyler Adams, Fabinho , Amrabat, Phillips, Lavia and Doucoure

if some1 knows how to do the grid thing would be better

going Just by Stats Tyler Adams looks the bargain defensively  Lavia looks abit of both, bearing in mind both played for bad teams thier passing etc would improve loads.

Could people please stop comparing players to Fabinho 2022-2023! This is not a helpful comparison.
Offline Hysterical Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28044 on: Today at 01:36:24 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 12:52:39 am
The more people say this, and the more names that actually do get briefed in the media, the more likely it is that one of us is the target...

Wouldnt rule it out. There was a lad, or macho, a few pages back who said hes played in midfield and would be willing to play for minimal wages 
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28045 on: Today at 01:37:58 am »
I reckon Dave is relaible for this story seeing as he's in bed with the Saudi camp.

Quote
Jordan Henderson set to have his Al Ettifaq medical within the next 48 hours, likely to take place in the UK.  [@DaveOCKOP]
Online Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28046 on: Today at 01:38:43 am »
Quote from: False9 on Today at 01:26:49 am
I would like to point out that Koopmeiners has been playing in a slightly more free role in Atalanta, which changes a little bit how he plays. Doesn't mean he isn't a good 6. Far from it, actually.

I would like you to watch this clip, that will summarize how he plays in Atalanta:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pe1e2Crxbbs

As you can see, he goes all the way back to start the play from behind. Them the play develops in the wings and when he receives back the ball he is almost in the last third, from where he shot to the goal and score.

Now, look the position where he occupies on the pitch. He's exactly where a CDM would be.

Looking at his stats alone will not show that. Despite that, I would like to point out some of them:

a) Playing time: From the players you choose, he's the one who played the most, with over 2.858 min played and 87 minutes per match played.

b) Possession: He has just as many touches as Fabinho, as well as a extremely similar number of touches in the defensive penalty box and the defensive third. Where their profile change? Fabinho stays more in the mid 3rd, while Koopmeiners, because of the way his team plays, get closer to the box where he will shoot more and create more opportunites. Something like a regista.
Koopmeiners also has way more take-ons and carries the ball way further. This is good as it for a player in his position as it means he has great ball retention when pressed.

c) Defensive actions: If you look at his numbers, even playing in a more free role, his challenges and blocks numbers are pretty similar to Doucouré, while being infinitly better on the ball. That shows great football IQ.

d) His shot creating actions are insanely high.

e) He is way more aggressive when progressing the ball, something that might be useful in a very attacking side like Liverpool.

Overall, Koopmeiners can play on a CDM role and his attributes show great defensive work as well as great in-possession capabilities.

In Klopp's system, his primary role would be to help connect plays with a direct link with the attack (His long balls are perfect for it) and have good antecipation skills to challenge the ball when the opponent tries to escape the press upfront. His stats with blocks and challenges show that he also very good on it.

So I repeat, Koopmeiners would be the perfect player to replace Fabinho.

I see what your saying however, Thuram has been playing the exact same "8" role Koopmieners has  with similar stats and people have repeatedly said no to Thuram as a DM, I know Thuram has pace aswell, I guess its just two players would could play the role but more in a ball carrying than a defensive role It depends what Klopp wants  He may go for one of each  a Koopmieners/Thuram type and a Lavia/Adams type with Baj able to do both types :P . Though I do think Lavia is a good ball carrier aswell.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28047 on: Today at 01:40:30 am »
https://twitter.com/A_E_110/status/1682135162572664834

Fabinho deal done according to Al Ittihad journo.

Also

Quote
Al Ittihad vice president has arrived in London to close the deal.

Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28048 on: Today at 01:40:40 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:37:58 am
I reckon Dave is relaible for this story seeing as he's in bed with the Saudi camp.
Wont shock me if Henderson and Fabinho are both done within 48 hours. Then whoever the target is done by like tuesday.
When Liverpool leaving for signapore?
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28049 on: Today at 01:42:12 am »
Wednesday night I believe. After the next game in Germany.
Online Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28050 on: Today at 01:44:20 am »
Here we go F9 I stuck all four names together so we can see how it goes. 

https://fbref.com/tiny/N0BsT

See if we can get a few others to look at it, for me Tyler Adams is the bargain but he passing is meh Lavia is an all rounder  and Koopmieners and Thuram are the ball carrier types who are more a 6 and a half if u like. obviously we have to take into account Lavia is 19 so if continues to progress at a better club  would end up better than all of these.
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28051 on: Today at 01:46:22 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:42:12 am
Wednesday night I believe. After the next game in Germany.
Next game Monday. Yea we will see would be great to get them in before leaving
Offline GreatEx

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28052 on: Today at 01:46:34 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:47:27 pm
End of last season ruined me, hearing they'd gone 3-2 up was felt like my heart had been ripped out of my chest. I felt like I could've gone a year without another liverpool game after that.

Funnily enough I was the opposite, when Villa were 2-0 up with 25 minutes left  I was standing there in my bathroom at 4am local time staring at my phone and fearing I was on the verge of a heart attack; as the City goals cascaded through my timeline I felt a wave of relief because everything had reverted to the plodding predictability of sportswashed dominance, and I no longer needed to fear hope. Keep in mind that following the football in a completely incompatible timezone does cause some strange mental demons to emerge; I'm sure if I was back in Europe watching the day unfold on live TV I'd have had a more conventional reaction.
Online False9

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28053 on: Today at 01:46:48 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 01:38:43 am
I see what your saying however, Thuram has been playing the exact same "8" role Koopmieners has  with similar stats and people have repeatedly said no to Thuram as a DM, I know Thuram has pace aswell, I guess its just two players would could play the role but more in a ball carrying than a defensive role It depends what Klopp wants  He may go for one of each  a Koopmieners/Thuram type and a Lavia/Adams type with Baj able to do both types :P . Though I do think Lavia is a good ball carrier aswell.

The profile of Koopmeiners and Thuram is different. Thuram is a midfielder who likes to play more advanced, attack the wings and carry the ball. That's why I was often comparing him to a winger or a fullback.

Koopmeiners is more of a regista. It remembers me a lot the way Pirlo used to play. He would help with the transition from defense to offense by distributing the game or playing long passes, and then show again upfront later to help connect things from closer to the box.

In my opinion, he has the sort of experience, physical attributes and quality on and off the ball to be the perfect replacement from Fabinho.

Imagine those long balls to Salah or Luis Dias. Or to Gakpo on the box. His antecipation skills are also very good, which is really importante for a player defending from behind, as it means he would be able to better antecipate the attempts to escape the front row pressure.
Online Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28054 on: Today at 01:49:17 am »
Is that not what we have Trent psuhing into midfield for though F9, i guess it will depend on the formation klopp chooses atm to me I feel he is going for the inverted fullback/Mid  but we will see  :)

Whichever way we go, we have to get it right as we can not afford "errors"  I also dont trust players from the italian league as its slow as fk and I think thats why most laer who come from Italy tend to struggle bar the likes of Zola and Ravenelli (sp)

If we do get Koop like plaer then why push trent to mid it would make us less of a defensive unit hence why i think we want a Lavia type who can get stuck in and give it to Trent to make his magic

It will all be irellivant when we get Choo Choo anyway :P

with the £52m unexpected the money that was supposidly  saved for Lavia and the what £50m saved from both thier 2 and 3 years contracts we should have enough to make a big signing  (CHoo Choo) or atleast a good CDM (Lavia /Koop etc) and CLB (Colwill)  or a Doucoure and a Perr Schurr /Guehi type
« Last Edit: Today at 02:03:00 am by Lubeh »
Online False9

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28055 on: Today at 02:02:45 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 01:44:20 am
Here we go F9 I stuck all four names together so we can see how it goes. 

https://fbref.com/tiny/N0BsT

See if we can get a few others to look at it, for me Tyler Adams is the bargain but he passing is meh Lavia is an all rounder  and Koopmieners and Thuram are the ball carrier types who are more a 6 and a half if u like. obviously we have to take into account Lavia is 19 so if continues to progress at a better club  would end up better than all of these.

Personally, I don't like to look at stats when it comes to transfers. Because the player will have a different role in a different system, all of that with different team mates. I would rather watch them playing and see how they behave.

But from the numbers we saw, Koopmeiner is by far the best of them right now. Adams and Lavia need a lot of development. And Thuram isn't really a CDM. He's a full blown 8 mezzala type. In my opinion, have watched him play, he should be a full back or a wingback. That's where Thuram would be world class - if he learned when to pass the ball, of course.

Koopmeiners, despite being more free in Atalanta, is the one player that gives me the combination of experience and the profile to quickly connect defense and attack for Liverpool. His antecipation capabilities are also very important, as he will be the reading the opposition and antecipating their attempts to escape the front row pressure.

His cost benefit is amazing. Would be a steal. Like Fabinho was.

I'm brazillian. I remember no one in Brazil even talked about Fabinho back in the day. To get an idea, not even tried in the national team he would be. The DMs were Casemiro and Fernandinho. And I remember thinking everybody was crazy for not seeing what he was doing in Monaco, especially after their 2016-17 run.

Liverpool saw his potential, made him a Liverpool player and the rest is history. I feel like it could be the same with Koopmeiners.
Online Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28056 on: Today at 02:05:02 am »
Forgot your in Brazil  then do some scouting in the South American Markets :P   Im sure alteast argentina will have a nasty DM in there :P

on a side note where do i get the info for the stats hexagon thing ?

I am looking at it more from a defensive point as I think Virgil will maybe need abit more help this year and Robbo plaing out of Position, I am still not sure he can play LCB so a Lavia  or Adams Type would support him more where your more attacking type , both have thier merits I guess we see what Klopp decides.
Online False9

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28057 on: Today at 02:21:30 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 01:49:17 am
Is that not what we have Trent psuhing into midfield for though F9, i guess it will depend on the formation klopp chooses atm to me I feel he is going for the inverted fullback/Mid  but we will see  :)

Whichever way we go, we have to get it right as we can not afford "errors"  I also dont trust players from the italian league as its slow as fk and I think thats why most laer who come from Italy tend to struggle bar the likes of Zola and Ravenelli (sp)

If we do get Koop like plaer then why push trent to mid it would make us less of a defensive unit hence why i think we want a Lavia type who can get stuck in and give it to Trent to make his magic

It will all be irellivant when we get Choo Choo anyway :P

with the £52m unexpected the money that was supposidly  saved for Lavia and the what £50m saved from both thier 2 and 3 years contracts we should have enough to make a big signing  (CHoo Choo) or atleast a good CDM (Lavia /Koop etc) and CLB (Colwill)  or a Doucoure and a Perr Schurr /Guehi type

My take is the squad will work somewhat like that.

Alexander-Arnold will be the player with more fluidity, being able to work as a deep lying mf, but also in other roles, like his traditional RB role and sometimes even as a RMF.

Koopmeiners would be the CDM operating as a deep lying midfielder or, when needed, pushing higher to occupy the central corridor.

At this point, the bigger difference between Koopmeiners and Lavia is the experience and, as a consequence, the quality on and off the ball. While the dutch is someone that will have a impact on the team from the go, Lavia would need several seasons to slowly being built up into a world class athlete - a profile we already have with Bajcetic.

About the Serie A players, I guess a lot of people think like that. But being honest, I don't think it impact the transition at all. Spanish football is just like the italian and we have several players coming from there to have an immediate impact in the Premier League.

Klopp might also want a profile more similar to Fabinho himself, like a natural DM. In that case, I'm of the opinion the front runner will be Florentino, from Benfica. As he has the exact same profile as a young Fabinho.
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28058 on: Today at 02:22:06 am »
Quote from: False9 on Today at 02:02:45 am
Personally, I don't like to look at stats when it comes to transfers. Because the player will have a different role in a different system, all of that with different team mates. I would rather watch them playing and see how they behave.

But from the numbers we saw, Koopmeiner is by far the best of them right now. Adams and Lavia need a lot of development. And Thuram isn't really a CDM. He's a full blown 8 mezzala type. In my opinion, have watched him play, he should be a full back or a wingback. That's where Thuram would be world class - if he learned when to pass the ball, of course.

Koopmeiners, despite being more free in Atalanta, is the one player that gives me the combination of experience and the profile to quickly connect defense and attack for Liverpool. His antecipation capabilities are also very important, as he will be the reading the opposition and antecipating their attempts to escape the front row pressure.

His cost benefit is amazing. Would be a steal. Like Fabinho was.

I'm brazillian. I remember no one in Brazil even talked about Fabinho back in the day. To get an idea, not even tried in the national team he would be. The DMs were Casemiro and Fernandinho. And I remember thinking everybody was crazy for not seeing what he was doing in Monaco, especially after their 2016-17 run.

Liverpool saw his potential, made him a Liverpool player and the rest is history. I feel like it could be the same with Koopmeiners.
Fabinho was great for monaco, he helped them win a league title and semi final run to the CL. Below is Fabinho scouting report before he came, Legit dominate everywhere number wise defensively, dominate in the air too. And showed really in terms of ball progression. Elite 90th percentile passing in France was not the case at Liverpool was closer to 60-70 Percentile(which too be expected a little)
https://fbref.com/en/players/7f3b388c/scout/1632/Fabinho-Scouting-Report
Online False9

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28059 on: Today at 02:37:13 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 02:05:02 am
Forgot your in Brazil  then do some scouting in the South American Markets :P   Im sure alteast argentina will have a nasty DM in there :P

on a side note where do i get the info for the stats hexagon thing ?

I am looking at it more from a defensive point as I think Virgil will maybe need abit more help this year and Robbo plaing out of Position, I am still not sure he can play LCB so a Lavia  or Adams Type would support him more where your more attacking type , both have thier merits I guess we see what Klopp decides.

Yes, if Robbo plays in a LCB role so Alexander-Arnold can stay full time as a 6, it will be a somewhat difficult transition.

Also, I don't know if that something we can run for a long time, as any injury by Luis Dias will make it harder to give up on Robbo's work on the wing.

About south american markets, it's quite crazy LMAO. I think the first thing is all the players from here are running away from the North of England. Most have very poor formal education, so they have a hard time adapting to a cold region. Also, cities like Manchester, Liverpool and Newcastle are not as famous here.

So this would be the bigger challenge.

The italians have a saying where they say there are only two types of south americans, those who pray and those who drink. It's quite the truth LMAO. Liverpool is certainly for those who pray.

With that said, there's a young lad here in Brazil called André Trindade. He plays for Fluminense. It's a traditional local team that has a manager who will be coaching the Brazillian national team for at least a year - there's a whole soap opera going on with Ancelotti.

Anyway, this guy André is really talented. He's someone I can see having a great future in front of him. Also, he doesn't seem to be one of the lads who drink lmao. I would give him a chance if Liverpool didn't need more immediate results.
Online Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28060 on: Today at 02:42:07 am »
Yeah I have heard of Andre Trindade I believe we was meant to be looking at him, i think it was Bobby (Firmino) who said we should take a look at him or the goal keeping coach Tafferel (sp) he does from what i have heard etc sound very good, Might be one to grab now and hope he turns good.

this guy?

https://fbref.com/en/players/ec604e2c/Andre
« Last Edit: Today at 02:44:06 am by Lubeh »
Online False9

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28061 on: Today at 02:53:38 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 02:42:07 am
Yeah I have heard of Andre Trindade I believe we was meant to be looking at him, i think it was Bobby (Firmino) who said we should take a look at him or the goal keeping coach Tafferel (sp) he does from what i have heard etc sound very good, Might be one to grab now and hope he turns good.

this guy?

https://fbref.com/en/players/ec604e2c/Andre

Yes. But the number of games played is quite confusing for non-brazillians.

Brazil is a big country and each State has it's own federation. So these pricks - best adjective for them - who run these local federations have a local championship called "Estaduais" or "State Cup". In reality, only Rio's and Sao Paulo's State Cups have some level of difficult. The others are often between two clubs.

And these State Cups take the biggest part of the first semester of the year. So Andre showed really great performances in these competitions, eventually winning it against Flamengo - which is the richest club in the country and one of the most successful in the last years. They played against us in the 2019 Club's World Cup.

Fluminense is also doing a good run in Libertadores and the national league. So really stands out. He will eventually have a big transfer in front of him. If he will succeed in Europe only time will tell, but he will get his shot.
Online Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28062 on: Today at 02:56:56 am »
Yeah just looking at his stats is impresive i think i read they want £25m for him which if true is a bargain, could bring him in and maybe loan him out for a year to say Liepzig so we know he gets proper training and then bring him in proper next year, or as a backup to older DM, i looked at the 2022 season as your /thier season semi only started recently, as we are allowed to bring in two non qualifying (not enough internationals played) players
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28063 on: Today at 03:07:52 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 02:42:07 am
Yeah I have heard of Andre Trindade I believe we was meant to be looking at him, i think it was Bobby (Firmino) who said we should take a look at him or the goal keeping coach Tafferel (sp) he does from what i have heard etc sound very good, Might be one to grab now and hope he turns good.

this guy?

https://fbref.com/en/players/ec604e2c/Andre
He smaller then what Klopp looks for in a 6.
He 5'9.
Online Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28064 on: Today at 03:14:56 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 03:07:52 am
He smaller then what Klopp looks for in a 6.
He 5'9.

Yeah he is more the ball playing progressive carrier  than a destroyer type. Still a good player regardless of height
Online shank94

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #28065 on: Today at 03:30:29 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 02:22:06 am
dominate in the air too.

This is one of the key things that I am looking for in the next DM alongside tackles. We have enough players now who do progressive passing and control the game, so I am not bothered with a no6 not having insanely flashy forward passing stats. We need a DM who's primary objective is to not allow the ball to reach the strikers, Fabinho broke those up. Because of our counter press, teams are forced to punt it often, need an aerially dominant DM.
