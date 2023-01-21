« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 10:29:41 pm
Martinez was paid off, I said it in Anfield when the news came through and Ill say it til the day I die.

Definitely
Were not English. Were SCOUSE.

Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 12:52:39 am
The more people say this, and the more names that actually do get briefed in the media, the more likely it is that one of us is the target...

and which one of the possible targets might you be?
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:57:27 pm
I really wish ppl would stop saying koopmeiners he is awful he is not good enough for Liverpool I'd rather play Jay Spearing, he is a good 8  but not a 6 he cant tackle and his passing is terribad

https://fbref.com/tiny/r8rBS

as u can see i put him next to 8s and 6s  and he is defo more of an 8  if it was between Koop and Thuram who are the same type of player I would take Thuram, bearing in mind Thurams stats are from plaing the 8 or even 10 role and not a 6 he shows up better than koop without playing the role.

I would like to point out that Koopmeiners has been playing in a slightly more free role in Atalanta, which changes a little bit how he plays. Doesn't mean he isn't a good 6. Far from it, actually.

I would like you to watch this clip, that will summarize how he plays in Atalanta:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pe1e2Crxbbs

As you can see, he goes all the way back to start the play from behind. Them the play develops in the wings and when he receives back the ball he is almost in the last third, from where he shot to the goal and score.

Now, look the position where he occupies on the pitch. He's exactly where a CDM would be.

Looking at his stats alone will not show that. Despite that, I would like to point out some of them:

a) Playing time: From the players you choose, he's the one who played the most, with over 2.858 min played and 87 minutes per match played.

b) Possession: He has just as many touches as Fabinho, as well as a extremely similar number of touches in the defensive penalty box and the defensive third. Where their profile change? Fabinho stays more in the mid 3rd, while Koopmeiners, because of the way his team plays, get closer to the box where he will shoot more and create more opportunites. Something like a regista.
Koopmeiners also has way more take-ons and carries the ball way further. This is good as it for a player in his position as it means he has great ball retention when pressed.

c) Defensive actions: If you look at his numbers, even playing in a more free role, his challenges and blocks numbers are pretty similar to Doucouré, while being infinitly better on the ball. That shows great football IQ.

d) His shot creating actions are insanely high.

e) He is way more aggressive when progressing the ball, something that might be useful in a very attacking side like Liverpool.

Overall, Koopmeiners can play on a CDM role and his attributes show great defensive work as well as great in-possession capabilities.

In Klopp's system, his primary role would be to help connect plays with a direct link with the attack (His long balls are perfect for it) and have good antecipation skills to challenge the ball when the opponent tries to escape the press upfront. His stats with blocks and challenges show that he also very good on it.

So I repeat, Koopmeiners would be the perfect player to replace Fabinho.
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:36:08 pm
Would Lavia Next to Trent not be good though as it looks like we are plaing the hybrid role for Trent?

also

https://fbref.com/tiny/ecCb9


That the list of Tyler Adams, Fabinho , Amrabat, Phillips, Lavia and Doucoure

if some1 knows how to do the grid thing would be better

going Just by Stats Tyler Adams looks the bargain defensively  Lavia looks abit of both, bearing in mind both played for bad teams thier passing etc would improve loads.

Could people please stop comparing players to Fabinho 2022-2023! This is not a helpful comparison.
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 12:52:39 am
The more people say this, and the more names that actually do get briefed in the media, the more likely it is that one of us is the target...

Wouldnt rule it out. There was a lad, or macho, a few pages back who said hes played in midfield and would be willing to play for minimal wages 
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

I reckon Dave is relaible for this story seeing as he's in bed with the Saudi camp.

Quote
Jordan Henderson set to have his Al Ettifaq medical within the next 48 hours, likely to take place in the UK.  [@DaveOCKOP]
Quote from: False9 on Today at 01:26:49 am
I would like to point out that Koopmeiners has been playing in a slightly more free role in Atalanta, which changes a little bit how he plays. Doesn't mean he isn't a good 6. Far from it, actually.

I would like you to watch this clip, that will summarize how he plays in Atalanta:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pe1e2Crxbbs

As you can see, he goes all the way back to start the play from behind. Them the play develops in the wings and when he receives back the ball he is almost in the last third, from where he shot to the goal and score.

Now, look the position where he occupies on the pitch. He's exactly where a CDM would be.

Looking at his stats alone will not show that. Despite that, I would like to point out some of them:

a) Playing time: From the players you choose, he's the one who played the most, with over 2.858 min played and 87 minutes per match played.

b) Possession: He has just as many touches as Fabinho, as well as a extremely similar number of touches in the defensive penalty box and the defensive third. Where their profile change? Fabinho stays more in the mid 3rd, while Koopmeiners, because of the way his team plays, get closer to the box where he will shoot more and create more opportunites. Something like a regista.
Koopmeiners also has way more take-ons and carries the ball way further. This is good as it for a player in his position as it means he has great ball retention when pressed.

c) Defensive actions: If you look at his numbers, even playing in a more free role, his challenges and blocks numbers are pretty similar to Doucouré, while being infinitly better on the ball. That shows great football IQ.

d) His shot creating actions are insanely high.

e) He is way more aggressive when progressing the ball, something that might be useful in a very attacking side like Liverpool.

Overall, Koopmeiners can play on a CDM role and his attributes show great defensive work as well as great in-possession capabilities.

In Klopp's system, his primary role would be to help connect plays with a direct link with the attack (His long balls are perfect for it) and have good antecipation skills to challenge the ball when the opponent tries to escape the press upfront. His stats with blocks and challenges show that he also very good on it.

So I repeat, Koopmeiners would be the perfect player to replace Fabinho.

I see what your saying however, Thuram has been playing the exact same "8" role Koopmieners has  with similar stats and people have repeatedly said no to Thuram as a DM, I know Thuram has pace aswell, I guess its just two players would could play the role but more in a ball carrying than a defensive role It depends what Klopp wants  He may go for one of each  a Koopmieners/Thuram type and a Lavia/Adams type with Baj able to do both types :P . Though I do think Lavia is a good ball carrier aswell.
https://twitter.com/A_E_110/status/1682135162572664834

Fabinho deal done according to Al Ittihad journo.

Also

Quote
Al Ittihad vice president has arrived in London to close the deal.

Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:37:58 am
I reckon Dave is relaible for this story seeing as he's in bed with the Saudi camp.
Wont shock me if Henderson and Fabinho are both done within 48 hours. Then whoever the target is done by like tuesday.
When Liverpool leaving for signapore?
Wednesday night I believe. After the next game in Germany.
Here we go F9 I stuck all four names together so we can see how it goes. 

https://fbref.com/tiny/N0BsT

See if we can get a few others to look at it, for me Tyler Adams is the bargain but he passing is meh Lavia is an all rounder  and Koopmieners and Thuram are the ball carrier types who are more a 6 and a half if u like. obviously we have to take into account Lavia is 19 so if continues to progress at a better club  would end up better than all of these.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:42:12 am
Wednesday night I believe. After the next game in Germany.
Next game Monday. Yea we will see would be great to get them in before leaving
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:47:27 pm
End of last season ruined me, hearing they'd gone 3-2 up was felt like my heart had been ripped out of my chest. I felt like I could've gone a year without another liverpool game after that.

Funnily enough I was the opposite, when Villa were 2-0 up with 25 minutes left  I was standing there in my bathroom at 4am local time staring at my phone and fearing I was on the verge of a heart attack; as the City goals cascaded through my timeline I felt a wave of relief because everything had reverted to the plodding predictability of sportswashed dominance, and I no longer needed to fear hope. Keep in mind that following the football in a completely incompatible timezone does cause some strange mental demons to emerge; I'm sure if I was back in Europe watching the day unfold on live TV I'd have had a more conventional reaction.
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 01:38:43 am
I see what your saying however, Thuram has been playing the exact same "8" role Koopmieners has  with similar stats and people have repeatedly said no to Thuram as a DM, I know Thuram has pace aswell, I guess its just two players would could play the role but more in a ball carrying than a defensive role It depends what Klopp wants  He may go for one of each  a Koopmieners/Thuram type and a Lavia/Adams type with Baj able to do both types :P . Though I do think Lavia is a good ball carrier aswell.

The profile of Koopmeiners and Thuram is different. Thuram is a midfielder who likes to play more advanced, attack the wings and carry the ball. That's why I was often comparing him to a winger or a fullback.

Koopmeiners is more of a regista. It remembers me a lot the way Pirlo used to play. He would help with the transition from defense to offense by distributing the game or playing long passes, and then show again upfront later to help connect things from closer to the box.

In my opinion, he has the sort of experience, physical attributes and quality on and off the ball to be the perfect replacement from Fabinho.

Imagine those long balls to Salah or Luis Dias. Or to Gakpo on the box. His antecipation skills are also very good, which is really importante for a player defending from behind, as it means he would be able to better antecipate the attempts to escape the front row pressure.
Is that not what we have Trent psuhing into midfield for though F9, i guess it will depend on the formation klopp chooses atm to me I feel he is going for the inverted fullback/Mid  but we will see  :)

Whichever way we go, we have to get it right as we can not afford "errors"  I also dont trust players from the italian league as its slow as fk and I think thats why most laer who come from Italy tend to struggle bar the likes of Zola and Ravenelli (sp)

If we do get Koop like plaer then why push trent to mid it would make us less of a defensive unit hence why i think we want a Lavia type who can get stuck in and give it to Trent to make his magic

It will all be irellivant when we get Choo Choo anyway :P

with the £52m unexpected the money that was supposidly  saved for Lavia and the what £50m saved from both thier 2 and 3 years contracts we should have enough to make a big signing or atleast a good CDM and CLB
