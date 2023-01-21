I really wish ppl would stop saying koopmeiners he is awful he is not good enough for Liverpool I'd rather play Jay Spearing, he is a good 8 but not a 6 he cant tackle and his passing is terribad



as u can see i put him next to 8s and 6s and he is defo more of an 8 if it was between Koop and Thuram who are the same type of player I would take Thuram, bearing in mind Thurams stats are from plaing the 8 or even 10 role and not a 6 he shows up better than koop without playing the role.



I would like to point out that Koopmeiners has been playing in a slightly more free role in Atalanta, which changes a little bit how he plays. Doesn't mean he isn't a good 6. Far from it, actually.I would like you to watch this clip, that will summarize how he plays in Atalanta:As you can see, he goes all the way back to start the play from behind. Them the play develops in the wings and when he receives back the ball he is almost in the last third, from where he shot to the goal and score.Now, look the position where he occupies on the pitch. He's exactly where a CDM would be.Looking at his stats alone will not show that. Despite that, I would like to point out some of them:a) Playing time: From the players you choose, he's the one who played the most, with over 2.858 min played and 87 minutes per match played.b) Possession: He has just as many touches as Fabinho, as well as a extremely similar number of touches in the defensive penalty box and the defensive third. Where their profile change? Fabinho stays more in the mid 3rd, while Koopmeiners, because of the way his team plays, get closer to the box where he will shoot more and create more opportunites. Something like a regista.Koopmeiners also has way more take-ons and carries the ball way further. This is good as it for a player in his position as it means he has great ball retention when pressed.c) Defensive actions: If you look at his numbers, even playing in a more free role, his challenges and blocks numbers are pretty similar to Doucouré, while being infinitly better on the ball. That shows great football IQ.d) His shot creating actions are insanely high.e) He is way more aggressive when progressing the ball, something that might be useful in a very attacking side like Liverpool.Overall, Koopmeiners can play on a CDM role and his attributes show great defensive work as well as great in-possession capabilities.In Klopp's system, his primary role would be to help connect plays with a direct link with the attack (His long balls are perfect for it) and have good antecipation skills to challenge the ball when the opponent tries to escape the press upfront. His stats with blocks and challenges show that he also very good on it.So I repeat, Koopmeiners would be the perfect player to replace Fabinho.