LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 10:44:36 pm
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 10:29:41 pm
Martinez was paid off, I said it in Anfield when the news came through and Ill say it til the day I die.

I don't think Martinez was paid off. But I think Aston Villa owners were.

If you look at Martinez comments from July that year, before the match against Italy, when he was asked about the knee problems, he said "I don't have anything. Just a cronic pain I have since I was 17".

Gerrard also confessed he had the decision of fielding Martinez took out of his hands by the club.

The only thing I blame anyone - apart from the ownership of Aston Villa - for that match was Gerrard's decision to take Coutinho out when the match was 2-0. It basically killed Aston Villa offensive capabilities and let City even more comfortable to attack without fearing taking another goal.

You don't take out a player like Coutinho in a match like that. Gerrard learned the worst way possible.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 10:47:27 pm
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 10:28:48 pm
Same with me. Went to the first 3 or 4 up the Ajax I think and was just still devastated.

I got over the slip after a few years. Probably because there was still a fair bit of football to be played.

When Coutinho made it 2-0 I did what I promised myself I wouldnt do after the last day of 2019 and believed. Ill never get over it I dont think.

And then to lose in the fashion that everything happened in Paris from the outside factors to absolutely hammering them and that Courtois having the best game hell ever play in 1000 lives. I dont think Ill ever get over it. Imagine how our players feel.
End of last season ruined me, hearing they'd gone 3-2 up was felt like my heart had been ripped out of my chest. I felt like I could've gone a year without another liverpool game after that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 10:48:27 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 10:39:11 pm
Is 'Lad' a term used in Brazil a lot?

No. But I know people around Liverpool used it a lot. I'm from the same region where Firmino grew up and we have a similar expression to lad here: "Macho".

So I decided to integrate "lad" to my english in order to help my communication here. As I imagine "lad" is your version of "macho".

Definitly nothing passive agressive.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 10:52:46 pm
Great post above @Bobinhood, thank you.

I'm filled with hope for the season to come, and I'm backing us to be the closest challengers to Man City, if not outright Premier League winners.

Sort out the tawdry Saudi business asap, reinvest, and let's go. The players look hungry.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 10:53:43 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:43:51 pm
;D

I was wondering! Then I realised he maybe saw others using it here, and hes trying for the passive aggresive tone, and failing miserably.
Thought nothing into to be honest. Just wondering is all. I know the new lads say it in the videos like but hes saying it more than the lads from liverpool who post on here ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 10:54:18 pm
Quote from: False9 on Yesterday at 10:48:27 pm
No. But I know people around Liverpool used it a lot. I'm from the same region where Firmino grew up and we have a similar expression to lad here: "Macho".

So I decided to integrate "lad" to my english in order to help my communication here. As I imagine "lad" is your version of "macho".

Definitly nothing passive agressive.
No worries mate. Just asking.  ;)

Erm, and on the macho thing. Nope ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 10:56:55 pm
So I have been driving all day. Has anything happened?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 10:58:33 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:56:55 pm
So I have been driving all day. Has anything happened?

No
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:00:03 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:56:55 pm
So I have been driving all day. Has anything happened?

Ive ruined my mental health by bringing up old trauma.

But no transfer news, mate
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:00:23 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:56:55 pm
So I have been driving all day. Has anything happened?

I gots 3 (tres) questions:

1) is Jordan Henderson gone yet?
2) is Fabinho gone yet?
3) why does every single poster that ever feels slighted/hard done/yelled at by Samie - feel the need to tell us how many years they have had a season ticket, how many european cup finals they have attended, and how long they have supported the club? That's nearing 50K season ticket holders!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:02:26 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:58:33 pm
No

Not necessarily true - in the last 2 days I've learned that several posters are bi, gay, or from Mars. I never knew that.

They refuse to tell me if they were in Space Jam, however.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:05:30 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:56:55 pm
So I have been driving all day. Has anything happened?
Basically seems medicals and deals are going be finalized very soon.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:07:14 pm
Dont know if Geertruida is good but his profile makes loads of sense if we do want a RB.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:07:29 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:00:23 pm
3) why does every single poster that ever feels slighted/hard done/yelled at by Samie - feel the need to tell us how many years they have had a season ticket, how many european cup finals they have attended, and how long they have supported the club? That's nearing 50K season ticket holders!!
I've been pissed off and yelled at him, and never said any of those things :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:12:49 pm
I stil think its Lavia and as i said last night with the prices quoted for Doucoure £70m is an absolute joke , Get Lavia take a chance swap him with Baj all season so both get game time and go all in for Colwill, who I am pretty sure did not play last night but Carney Chukwuemeka did who was with Colwill at the u21 Euros, so you never know  not onlt that Chelsea is now being linked with a move to buy back academy graduate Marc Guéhi. Crystal Palace bought him for $23m (£18m/21m) in 2021, and would now demand $77m (£60m/69m),
Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:15:20 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:15:08 pm
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:12:49 pm
I stil think its Lavia and as i said last night with the prices quoted for Doucoure £70m is an absolute joke , Get Lavia take a chance swap him with Baj all season so both get game time and go all in for Colwill, who I am pretty sure did not play last night but Carney Chukwuemeka did who was with Colwill at the u21 Euros, so you never know
If Fabinho was signed from Monaco in 2023 what he cost? He cost 44 mil in 2018. That probably around 60-70 now
Colwill and Noni Madueke didnt play last night for Chelsea both played a lot at u21
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:15:34 pm
I like Doucoure but as well as the fee being ridiculous he'll also be going to the AFCON.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:16:17 pm
sorry added the Guehi piece after i sent first bit

not only that Chelsea is now being linked with a move to buy back academy graduate Marc Guéhi. Crystal Palace bought him for $23m (£18m/21m) in 2021, and would now demand $77m (£60m/69m),
Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:17:49 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:22:13 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:56:55 pm
So I have been driving all day. Has anything happened?
Nope.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:23:29 pm
Some linking us to Marco Verratti  hes 30 though and PSG i really hope not especially for rumoured £70m he also earn like 240k a week at PSG no tnx
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:24:56 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 10:54:18 pm
No worries mate. Just asking.  ;)

Erm, and on the macho thing. Nope ;D

It probably is LMAO.

We use "macho" like - "Hey, macho, tu vai pro forró?", which means "Hey, lad, are you going to the party?". Or "Macho, o Firmino é o melhor do mundo", which means "Lad, Firmino is the best in the world".
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:27:43 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:43:51 pm
;D

I was wondering! Then I realised he maybe saw others using it here, and hes trying for the passive aggresive tone, and failing miserably.
::)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:28:20 pm
Something is definitely cooking in the background. Our camp has pretty much been silent for a few days now, the journalists seemingly have little idea about what we're doing. Knowing we're going to be needing at least one, likely two midfielders in the next 6 weeks, you'd think there would be a lot more concrete links or items out in the media.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:30:28 pm
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:12:49 pm
I stil think its Lavia and as i said last night with the prices quoted for Doucoure £70m is an absolute joke , Get Lavia take a chance swap him with Baj all season so both get game time and go all in for Colwill, who I am pretty sure did not play last night but Carney Chukwuemeka did who was with Colwill at the u21 Euros, so you never know  not onlt that Chelsea is now being linked with a move to buy back academy graduate Marc Guéhi. Crystal Palace bought him for $23m (£18m/21m) in 2021, and would now demand $77m (£60m/69m),

It would be a huge fumble to get Lavia. He doesn't have enough time playing at the top level. And having two young prospects will not make we have one experienced player.

Actually, if we get Lavia to be the other CDM, the most probable scenario is that we gonna end up burning at least one of their careers.

Because we have a good prospect in Bajcetic, my honest guess is that we will look for someone with a similar profile, but with more experience (Koopmeiners) or someone with a different profile, but not necessarily more experienced (Florentino). Both would come at a decent cost and wouldn't have huge wage demands, while fullfilling a need profile in the squad.

Lavia is a player that need to look for a mid-table team in order to develop his skills. A team like Brighton, after Caicedo leave for Chelsea.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:34:04 pm
Quote from: buttersstotch on Yesterday at 11:28:20 pm
Something is definitely cooking in the background. Our camp has pretty much been silent for a few days now, the journalists seemingly have little idea about what we're doing. Knowing we're going to be needing at least one, likely two midfielders in the next 6 weeks, you'd think there would be a lot more concrete links or items out in the media.
My guess. Is Ornstein will post something within either that day or the day after Fabinho and Henderson deals are finalized
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:36:08 pm
Would Lavia Next to Trent not be good though as it looks like we are plaing the hybrid role for Trent?

also

https://fbref.com/tiny/ecCb9


That the list of Tyler Adams, Fabinho , Amrabat, Phillips, Lavia and Doucoure

if some1 knows how to do the grid thing would be better

going Just by Stats Tyler Adams looks the bargain defensively  Lavia looks abit of both, bearing in mind both played for bad teams thier passing etc would improve loads.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:42:49 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:38:20 pm
Naby, Macho!

Yes, Macho!

Nope, it just doesnt sound right.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:49:52 pm
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:36:08 pm
Would Lavia Next to Trent not be good though as it looks like we are plaing the hybrid role for Trent?

also

https://fbref.com/tiny/ecCb9


That the list of Tyler Adams, Fabinho , Amrabat, Phillips, Lavia and Doucoure

if some1 knows how to do the grid thing would be better

going Just by Stats Tyler Adams looks the bargain defensively  Lavia looks abit of both, bearing in mind both played for bad teams thier passing etc would improve loads.

Lavia really stands out considering his age
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:49:59 pm
Looking at the list I did Tyler Adams stands out a mile if we are just looking for  defensive play and to pass too Trent he's the guy, if we want someone to carry the ball its Lavia or Amrabat. Unless we go for Tchoo Tchoo ,  if only going by stats then Adams wins but its not the most  "yay" signing.

For me Its Lavia and 2ndly Adams but a very close second. Lavia for his age is boss tbf, Amarabat would be ok but its the Italian league which is sloth slow so may look better than he is

I geneuinely think Lavia and Baj swapping all season might actually work

I can add say CHoo CHoo to the list if ppl want more stats
Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:54:19 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:55:04 pm
Quote from: False9 on Yesterday at 11:30:28 pm
It would be a huge fumble to get Lavia. He doesn't have enough time playing at the top level. And having two young prospects will not make we have one experienced player.

Actually, if we get Lavia to be the other CDM, the most probable scenario is that we gonna end up burning at least one of their careers.

Because we have a good prospect in Bajcetic, my honest guess is that we will look for someone with a similar profile, but with more experience (Koopmeiners) or someone with a different profile, but not necessarily more experienced (Florentino). Both would come at a decent cost and wouldn't have huge wage demands, while fullfilling a need profile in the squad.

Lavia is a player that need to look for a mid-table team in order to develop his skills. A team like Brighton, after Caicedo leave for Chelsea.

What is it about Lavia that you don't like? Apart from the appearances.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:57:18 pm
Quote from: buttersstotch on Yesterday at 11:28:20 pm
Something is definitely cooking in the background. Our camp has pretty much been silent for a few days now, the journalists seemingly have little idea about what we're doing. Knowing we're going to be needing at least one, likely two midfielders in the next 6 weeks, you'd think there would be a lot more concrete links or items out in the media.

The usual journos don't really get any scoops anymore or are privy to any inside knowledge in my opinion. They haven't done for years. The only people that are connected to very high places are Ornstein and Tap-in.

Like RedG13 said, I think Ornstein will be the first to break any news then the rest of the usual journos will follow and write articles in their own words.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:57:27 pm
Quote from: False9 on Yesterday at 11:30:28 pm
It would be a huge fumble to get Lavia. He doesn't have enough time playing at the top level. And having two young prospects will not make we have one experienced player.

Actually, if we get Lavia to be the other CDM, the most probable scenario is that we gonna end up burning at least one of their careers.

Because we have a good prospect in Bajcetic, my honest guess is that we will look for someone with a similar profile, but with more experience (Koopmeiners) or someone with a different profile, but not necessarily more experienced (Florentino). Both would come at a decent cost and wouldn't have huge wage demands, while fullfilling a need profile in the squad.

Lavia is a player that need to look for a mid-table team in order to develop his skills. A team like Brighton, after Caicedo leave for Chelsea.

I really wish ppl would stop saying koopmeiners he is awful he is not good enough for Liverpool I'd rather play Jay Spearing, he is a good 8  but not a 6 he cant tackle and his passing is terribad

https://fbref.com/tiny/r8rBS

as u can see i put him next to 8s and 6s  and he is defo more of an 8  if it was between Koop and Thuram who are the same type of player I would take Thuram, bearing in mind Thurams stats are from plaing the 8 or even 10 role and not a 6 he shows up better than koop without playing the role.
Last Edit: Today at 12:24:14 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:16:37 am
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 09:37:48 pm
Top post with some context into what could have impacted us. We were this close to winning all four competitions in 2022. Some people think it's all about the money.

Winning the transfer window is important mmmmkay.

But
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 09:25:33 pm
We got 92 point's in 2022. we only lost 4 of 65 games. it was 17 games in before we lost one. The cl final was another, by a single goal late on. we came a hairs breath from going down as possibly the greatest team ever. imo we were in fact one of the best teams England's ever produced.

Then we had a (very) poor 2/3's of a season before we finally righted the ship and won 11 of 13 to close out. I personally put that down to mental, physical and emotional exhaustion, basically they were simply unable to summon the drive after doing it for such a sustained period. Its totally normal its a pattern thats seen been in team sports forever. you get near 60 you've seen this happen again and again and again. Its a simple matter of motivation. Nobody remembers milner losing his mind early doors because the great virgil vd turned his back on a ball in the box which was promptly buried? Trent, Robbo, Fab, Hendo, Virgil, Matip none of them came even close to replicating. The pressing from the front disappeared, the defence was constantly taken out by simple passes, the mids were terrible, the goals dried up. It wasn't just the midfield it was the entire team effectively broke down.

Yet people post as if we have been shit for years and years and put it all down to the recruitment piece.  2022 is a faded and not relevant memory.

I personally think that's very short sighted and just plain wrong, conventional wisdom or not. You don't go from that good to that bad because you bought nunez instead of choo choo or grabbing both. The only thing that happened in the run in was tweaking the system for trent gave things a "fresh" feel and the chase for qualification, while a long shot, gave us a very clear and pretty short term goal to aim for. the "animal spirits" returned. the motivation came back in, the all for one was back, everybody picked up substantially on the mental and emotional aspects and the same damn players started getting much better results. We never really got back to our very best, but you could easily look at it as two different teams made up of the very same squad.

For me we were going to tear out the blocks this year witha point to prove but the Kingdoms contribution remains to be seen how that ends up affecting team dynamics. we could end up much better though, if we get some hustle in. The early training camp stuff is electric.



To be fair the tactical switches that left us exposed whilst not having the players for the system and/or tweaking it to allow for the players we had was probably a massive contributing factor. And that's got to be the manager's and the management team's fault, which I'm sure he would acknowledge. There was a bit of a negative feedback loop -  tactical setup wasn't right, pressing wasn't right, get played through week on week, everyone looking for someone to blame, start again. We looked a much better side when we got the setup right, then everyone knew what to do pressing wise, then we just looked more solid and everyone was enjoing football more, us included.

You're right though, we will definitely be better and I'm hoping, like you that we come out swinging.
Quote from: False9 on Yesterday at 10:10:59 pm
You didn't get, lad. 2022 was a swan song. The swan, before he dies, he sings the best of the melodies. That's what 2022 was for us. That's why we were so poor in 2020-21 and why we were even worse in 2022-23. And if we had done nothing this window, we would have been even worse - Chelsea level of bad - next season.

We need to have the squad fixed. It's pretty evident for everybody now that we are in the Europa League, but we just are in such position because the team wasn't being fixed properly during the years.

And that was what I pointed out before - if we had signed a centerback in the summer of 2019, we probably wouldn't have faced the sort of defensive problems we did in 2021.

As a consequence, the money we spent on a centerback in the summer of 2021 could have been used to get us another player, like a midfielder or a forward... In this scenario, we could have won even more than we did.

But we didn't. Liverpool has been in a huge trend of letting the problems getting big to the point they are evident to everybody in order for them to be fixed.

We needed our defense to be in shambles in 2020-21 for them to buy a new centerback, when it was already obvious for anyone paying attention that Van Dijk needed help.

Now we needed a horrible 2022-23 to make sure that we need midfielders. Until the summer of 2022, we had Klopp himself saying we didn't need midfielders. Now it's evident and it's just because of that we are getting reinforced.

We can do better than that and our investment in the team has absolutely everything to do with what we are going through right now.

A swan song for that iteration of Liverpool for sure, but unlike the bird that carks it, Liverpool endures just under a different guise. Whether that's better or worse only time will tell.
