Top post with some context into what could have impacted us. We were this close to winning all four competitions in 2022. Some people think it's all about the money.



We got 92 point's in 2022. we only lost 4 of 65 games. it was 17 games in before we lost one. The cl final was another, by a single goal late on. we came a hairs breath from going down as possibly the greatest team ever. imo we were in fact one of the best teams England's ever produced.



Then we had a (very) poor 2/3's of a season before we finally righted the ship and won 11 of 13 to close out. I personally put that down to mental, physical and emotional exhaustion, basically they were simply unable to summon the drive after doing it for such a sustained period. Its totally normal its a pattern thats seen been in team sports forever. you get near 60 you've seen this happen again and again and again. Its a simple matter of motivation. Nobody remembers milner losing his mind early doors because the great virgil vd turned his back on a ball in the box which was promptly buried? Trent, Robbo, Fab, Hendo, Virgil, Matip none of them came even close to replicating. The pressing from the front disappeared, the defence was constantly taken out by simple passes, the mids were terrible, the goals dried up. It wasn't just the midfield it was the entire team effectively broke down.



Yet people post as if we have been shit for years and years and put it all down to the recruitment piece. 2022 is a faded and not relevant memory.



I personally think that's very short sighted and just plain wrong, conventional wisdom or not. You don't go from that good to that bad because you bought nunez instead of choo choo or grabbing both. The only thing that happened in the run in was tweaking the system for trent gave things a "fresh" feel and the chase for qualification, while a long shot, gave us a very clear and pretty short term goal to aim for. the "animal spirits" returned. the motivation came back in, the all for one was back, everybody picked up substantially on the mental and emotional aspects and the same damn players started getting much better results. We never really got back to our very best, but you could easily look at it as two different teams made up of the very same squad.



For me we were going to tear out the blocks this year witha point to prove but the Kingdoms contribution remains to be seen how that ends up affecting team dynamics. we could end up much better though, if we get some hustle in. The early training camp stuff is electric.







You didn't get, lad. 2022 was a swan song. The swan, before he dies, he sings the best of the melodies. That's what 2022 was for us. That's why we were so poor in 2020-21 and why we were even worse in 2022-23. And if we had done nothing this window, we would have been even worse - Chelsea level of bad - next season.



We need to have the squad fixed. It's pretty evident for everybody now that we are in the Europa League, but we just are in such position because the team wasn't being fixed properly during the years.



And that was what I pointed out before - if we had signed a centerback in the summer of 2019, we probably wouldn't have faced the sort of defensive problems we did in 2021.



As a consequence, the money we spent on a centerback in the summer of 2021 could have been used to get us another player, like a midfielder or a forward... In this scenario, we could have won even more than we did.



But we didn't. Liverpool has been in a huge trend of letting the problems getting big to the point they are evident to everybody in order for them to be fixed.



We needed our defense to be in shambles in 2020-21 for them to buy a new centerback, when it was already obvious for anyone paying attention that Van Dijk needed help.



Now we needed a horrible 2022-23 to make sure that we need midfielders. Until the summer of 2022, we had Klopp himself saying we didn't need midfielders. Now it's evident and it's just because of that we are getting reinforced.



We can do better than that and our investment in the team has absolutely everything to do with what we are going through right now.



Winning the transfer window is important mmmmkay.ButTo be fair the tactical switches that left us exposed whilst not having the players for the system and/or tweaking it to allow for the players we had was probably a massive contributing factor. And that's got to be the manager's and the management team's fault, which I'm sure he would acknowledge. There was a bit of a negative feedback loop - tactical setup wasn't right, pressing wasn't right, get played through week on week, everyone looking for someone to blame, start again. We looked a much better side when we got the setup right, then everyone knew what to do pressing wise, then we just looked more solid and everyone was enjoing football more, us included.You're right though, we will definitely be better and I'm hoping, like you that we come out swinging.A swan song for that iteration of Liverpool for sure, but unlike the bird that carks it, Liverpool endures just under a different guise. Whether that's better or worse only time will tell.