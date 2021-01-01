« previous next »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 10:29:41 pm
Martinez was paid off, I said it in Anfield when the news came through and Ill say it til the day I die.

I don't think Martinez was paid off. But I think Aston Villa owners were.

If you look at Martinez comments from July that year, before the match against Italy, when he was asked about the knee problems, he said "I don't have anything. Just a cronic pain I have since I was 17".

Gerrard also confessed he had the decision of fielding Martinez took out of his hands by the club.

The only thing I blame anyone - apart from the ownership of Aston Villa - for that match was Gerrard's decision to take Coutinho out when the match was 2-0. It basically killed Aston Villa offensive capabilities and let City even more comfortable to attack without fearing taking another goal.

You don't take out a player like Coutinho in a match like that. Gerrard learned the worst way possible.
Quote from: a little break on Today at 10:28:48 pm
Same with me. Went to the first 3 or 4 up the Ajax I think and was just still devastated.

I got over the slip after a few years. Probably because there was still a fair bit of football to be played.

When Coutinho made it 2-0 I did what I promised myself I wouldnt do after the last day of 2019 and believed. Ill never get over it I dont think.

And then to lose in the fashion that everything happened in Paris from the outside factors to absolutely hammering them and that Courtois having the best game hell ever play in 1000 lives. I dont think Ill ever get over it. Imagine how our players feel.
End of last season ruined me, hearing they'd gone 3-2 up was felt like my heart had been ripped out of my chest. I felt like I could've gone a year without another liverpool game after that.
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:39:11 pm
Is 'Lad' a term used in Brazil a lot?

No. But I know people around Liverpool used it a lot. I'm from the same region where Firmino grew up and we have a similar expression to lad here: "Macho".

So I decided to integrate "lad" to my english in order to help my communication here. As I imagine "lad" is your version of "macho".

Definitly nothing passive agressive.
Great post above @Bobinhood, thank you.

I'm filled with hope for the season to come, and I'm backing us to be the closest challengers to Man City, if not outright Premier League winners.

Sort out the tawdry Saudi business asap, reinvest, and let's go. The players look hungry.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:43:51 pm
;D

I was wondering! Then I realised he maybe saw others using it here, and hes trying for the passive aggresive tone, and failing miserably.
Thought nothing into to be honest. Just wondering is all. I know the new lads say it in the videos like but hes saying it more than the lads from liverpool who post on here ;D
Quote from: False9 on Today at 10:48:27 pm
No. But I know people around Liverpool used it a lot. I'm from the same region where Firmino grew up and we have a similar expression to lad here: "Macho".

So I decided to integrate "lad" to my english in order to help my communication here. As I imagine "lad" is your version of "macho".

Definitly nothing passive agressive.
No worries mate. Just asking.  ;)

Erm, and on the macho thing. Nope ;D
