Martinez was paid off, I said it in Anfield when the news came through and Ill say it til the day I die.



I don't think Martinez was paid off. But I think Aston Villa owners were.If you look at Martinez comments from July that year, before the match against Italy, when he was asked about the knee problems, he said "I don't have anything. Just a cronic pain I have since I was 17".Gerrard also confessed he had the decision of fielding Martinez took out of his hands by the club.The only thing I blame anyone - apart from the ownership of Aston Villa - for that match was Gerrard's decision to take Coutinho out when the match was 2-0. It basically killed Aston Villa offensive capabilities and let City even more comfortable to attack without fearing taking another goal.You don't take out a player like Coutinho in a match like that. Gerrard learned the worst way possible.