LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #27960 on: Today at 08:53:17 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:48:34 pm
Alan Varela off to FC Porto.  :D

Whats that got to do with us Samie?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27961 on: Today at 08:55:16 pm »
We were linked with him in January and again this summer.  Argentinian #6 who plays for Boca Juniors.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27962 on: Today at 08:56:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:55:16 pm
We were linked with him in January and again this summer.  Argentinian #6 who plays for Boca Juniors.

add 100M to his price next summer if he has a good season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27963 on: Today at 08:59:48 pm »
Gertrude looks like a proper live wire. Interesting player...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27964 on: Today at 09:03:58 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 08:59:48 pm
Gertrude looks like a proper live wire. Interesting player...

Linked with Leipzig who spot a decent player
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27965 on: Today at 09:08:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:48:34 pm
Alan Varela off to FC Porto.  :D

Shit. I was hoping we might swing back around for him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27966 on: Today at 09:11:42 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 08:59:48 pm
Gertrude looks like a proper live wire. Interesting player...

A 6 foot 1 right back centre back and defensive midfielder who runs all day you say????
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27967 on: Today at 09:15:34 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 09:11:42 pm
A 6 foot 1 right back centre back and defensive midfielder who runs all day you say????
https://fbref.com/en/players/242e1043/Lutsharel-Geertruida
FYI all percentiles are compared non top 5 leagues. Looks like was mostly at RB and CB more then 6.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27968 on: Today at 09:19:55 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 08:59:48 pm
Gertrude looks like a proper live wire. Interesting player...

Interesting player indeed,played on the right and in central defence,even midfield and at the right age to move to a bigger scene (no offence to Feyenoord).
I also like his hipstery neckbeard.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27969 on: Today at 09:21:38 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:15:34 pm
https://fbref.com/en/players/242e1043/Lutsharel-Geertruida
FYI all percentiles are compared non top 5 leagues. Looks like was mostly at RB and CB more then 6.

Doesn't seem to have a crazy price tag either
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27970 on: Today at 09:22:41 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 09:11:42 pm
A 6 foot 1 right back centre back and defensive midfielder who runs all day you say????

I know nothing about him but he immediately feels like a clever signing. Very us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27971 on: Today at 09:25:19 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 08:59:48 pm
Gertrude looks like a proper live wire. Interesting player...

Gertrude  Is that not kuyts wife
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27972 on: Today at 09:25:33 pm »
We got 92 point's in 2022. we only lost 4 of 65 games. it was 17 games in before we lost one. The cl final was another, by a single goal late on. we came a hairs breath from going down as possibly the greatest team ever. imo we were in fact one of the best teams England's ever produced.

Then we had a (very) poor 2/3's of a season before we finally righted the ship and won 11 of 13 to close out. I personally put that down to mental, physical and emotional exhaustion, basically they were simply unable to summon the drive after doing it for such a sustained period. Its totally normal its a pattern thats seen been in team sports forever. you get near 60 you've seen this happen again and again and again. Its a simple matter of motivation. Nobody remembers milner losing his mind early doors because the great virgil vd turned his back on a ball in the box which was promptly buried? Trent, Robbo, Fab, Hendo, Virgil, Matip none of them came even close to replicating. The pressing from the front disappeared, the defence was constantly taken out by simple passes, the mids were terrible, the goals dried up. It wasn't just the midfield it was the entire team effectively broke down.

Yet people post as if we have been shit for years and years and put it all down to the recruitment piece.  2022 is a faded and not relevant memory.

I personally think that's very short sighted and just plain wrong, conventional wisdom or not. You don't go from that good to that bad because you bought nunez instead of choo choo or grabbing both. The only thing that happened in the run in was tweaking the system for trent gave things a "fresh" feel and the chase for qualification, while a long shot, gave us a very clear and pretty short term goal to aim for. the "animal spirits" returned. the motivation came back in, the all for one was back, everybody picked up substantially on the mental and emotional aspects and the same damn players started getting much better results. We never really got back to our very best, but you could easily look at it as two different teams made up of the very same squad.

For me we were going to tear out the blocks this year witha point to prove but the Kingdoms contribution remains to be seen how that ends up affecting team dynamics. we could end up much better though, if we get some hustle in. The early training camp stuff is electric.





Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27973 on: Today at 09:26:41 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 09:21:38 pm
Doesn't seem to have a crazy price tag either
Is Agency is Wasserman fyi.
I dont really want him for main #6 if the idea was utility guy maybe depending on the price
