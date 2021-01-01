We got 92 point's in 2022. we only lost 4 of 65 games. it was 17 games in before we lost one. The cl final was another, by a single goal late on. we came a hairs breath from going down as possibly the greatest team ever. imo we were in fact one of the best teams England's ever produced.



Then we had a (very) poor 2/3's of a season before we finally righted the ship and won 11 of 13 to close out. I personally put that down to mental, physical and emotional exhaustion, basically they were simply unable to summon the drive after doing it for such a sustained period. Its totally normal its a pattern thats seen been in team sports forever. you get near 60 you've seen this happen again and again and again. Its a simple matter of motivation. Nobody remembers milner losing his mind early doors because the great virgil vd turned his back on a ball in the box which was promptly buried? Trent, Robbo, Fab, Hendo, Virgil, Matip none of them came even close to replicating. The pressing from the front disappeared, the defence was constantly taken out by simple passes, the mids were terrible, the goals dried up. It wasn't just the midfield it was the entire team effectively broke down.



Yet people post as if we have been shit for years and years and put it all down to the recruitment piece. 2022 is a faded and not relevant memory.



I personally think that's very short sighted and just plain wrong, conventional wisdom or not. You don't go from that good to that bad because you bought nunez instead of choo choo or grabbing both. The only thing that happened in the run in was tweaking the system for trent gave things a "fresh" feel and the chase for qualification, while a long shot, gave us a very clear and pretty short term goal to aim for. the "animal spirits" returned. the motivation came back in, the all for one was back, everybody picked up substantially on the mental and emotional aspects and the same damn players started getting much better results. We never really got back to our very best, but you could easily look at it as two different teams made up of the very same squad.



For me we were going to tear out the blocks this year witha point to prove but the Kingdoms contribution remains to be seen how that ends up affecting team dynamics. we could end up much better though, if we get some hustle in. The early training camp stuff is electric.











