When we won CL and PL, it was not because we spent big for the sake of it. It was because we got players who were far better for the money we spent on them in transfers.



The bottom line is not about throwing cash, but about getting players who are available, who are the best out of the options, who would suit us, and who would be interested in playing for us.



For those banging the drum about we should've spent during x and y period, you have to understand that our club's success when we won the trophies came when we had a sure shortlist and waited for those players even if they weren't available immediately. It's possible that our options weren't available last season. The ones who want cash to be waved at are the very ones who will come out in full voices if a big signing doesn't suit us, or will accuse the club of panic buying.



There's no way Klopp doesn't know that we are short in midfield now after our departures and I fully expect the club to pull out planned signings instead of throwing cash just to appease people.



It was not because we spent big? Lad, we won the CL and PL because after we spent BIG to bring a world class defender in Van Dijk, a world class goalkeeper in Alisson and a world class defensive midfielder in Fabinho. These signings fixed our poor defensive system and thanks to that we went from a team that would have 23 goals against just in the first half of the PL to a team that would have 8 goals against in the same number of games.Literally, we suffered less goals in the entire 2018-19 league run (22) than in the first 19 matches of the 2017-18 season.You can't raise your performance without investing big to bring world class players that will fit in your system and fix the problems you have.It's moneyball and we are not different from anybody else.When you lack investment, the problems will not be fixed. When the problems are not fixed, your results slowly deteriorate to the point you go back where you start.That's what happened to us.We invested big between 2017 and 2018. We built a team that went from playing Europa League to a team capable to win the Champions League and the Premier League. But after 2018, the investment drown for years, so slowly we went from the top of the world to a team who plays Europa League.Like James Carville once said, "It's the economy, stupid".