« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 694 695 696 697 698 [699]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 921678 times)

Online Victor

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,660
  • Daa Dah Daaaaaaaaaa
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27920 on: Today at 07:06:41 pm »
Quote from: nash_av on Today at 06:53:51 pm
Kimmich is grade A c*nt. And we haven't had someone like that since Suarez.
We are too nice as a team, a c*nt who can play clearly improves us. :D

Thats why we didnt go for Thuram.  Every article said he was a Nice midfielder
Logged
"There are two great teams in Liverpool.... Liverpool and Liverpool Reserves"

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27921 on: Today at 07:09:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:34:38 pm
In my head Im getting Kimmich and Kimchi mixed up.

If we end up with pickled vegetables playing in midfield you will be able to detect my involvement
:D
Logged

Online False9

  • Took the oil money!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27922 on: Today at 07:16:55 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 06:03:22 pm
When we won CL and PL, it was not because we spent big for the sake of it. It was because we got players who were far better for the money we spent on them in transfers.

The bottom line is not about throwing cash, but about getting players who are available, who are the best out of the options, who would suit us, and who would be interested in playing for us.

For those banging the drum about we should've spent during x and y period, you have to understand that our club's success when we won the trophies came when we had a sure shortlist and waited for those players even if they weren't available immediately. It's possible that our options weren't available last season. The ones who want cash to be waved at are the very ones who will come out in full voices if a big signing doesn't suit us, or will accuse the club of panic buying.

There's no way Klopp doesn't know that we are short in midfield now after our departures and I fully expect the club to pull out planned signings instead of throwing cash just to appease people.

It was not because we spent big? Lad, we won the CL and PL because after we spent BIG to bring a world class defender in Van Dijk, a world class goalkeeper in Alisson and a world class defensive midfielder in Fabinho. These signings fixed our poor defensive system and thanks to that we went from a team that would have 23 goals against just in the first half of the PL to a team that would have 8 goals against in the same number of games.

Literally, we suffered less goals in the entire 2018-19 league run (22) than in the first 19 matches of the 2017-18 season.

You can't raise your performance without investing big to bring world class players that will fit in your system and fix the problems you have.

It's moneyball and we are not different from anybody else.

When you lack investment, the problems will not be fixed. When the problems are not fixed, your results slowly deteriorate to the point you go back where you start.

That's what happened to us.

We invested big between 2017 and 2018. We built a team that went from playing Europa League to a team capable to win the Champions League and the Premier League. But after 2018, the investment drown for years, so slowly we went from the top of the world to a team who plays Europa League.

Like James Carville once said, "It's the economy, stupid".
Logged

Online False9

  • Took the oil money!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27923 on: Today at 07:17:49 pm »
Quote from: Victor on Today at 07:06:41 pm
Thats why we didnt go for Thuram.  Every article said he was a Nice midfielder

I shouldn't have laught so hard from this ;D ;D ;D
Logged

Online LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27924 on: Today at 07:18:31 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:45:31 pm
Ill be amazed if Caicedo leaves for less than 90m. He has a long contract and no release clause and Brighton dont want to sell. This isnt a bluff, they want nothing more than Chelsea to fuck off.

I agree, £90m to £100m.

Chelsea titting around at around £70m for weeks on end, with incremental increases every now and then, serves no beneficial purpose.  Tony Bloom has a number in mind, anything below that is dismissed.  Brighton are flush for cash these days and Caicedo signed a long term contract.  Win-win . either he stars for Brighton 2023/24 or the club receive the best part of £100m (in instalments).

Chelsea are missing out on a full pre season with the player.
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,523
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27925 on: Today at 07:19:30 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:34:38 pm
In my head Im getting Kimmich and Kimchi mixed up.

If we end up with pickled vegetables playing in midfield you will be able to detect my involvement
That happened in the Brighton game last season.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27926 on: Today at 07:23:03 pm »
Quote from: False9 on Today at 07:16:55 pm
It was not because we spent big? Lad, we won the CL and PL because after we spent BIG to bring a world class defender in Van Dijk, a world class goalkeeper in Alisson and a world class defensive midfielder in Fabinho. These signings fixed our poor defensive system and thanks to that we went from a team that would have 23 goals against just in the first half of the PL to a team that would have 8 goals against in the same number of games.

Literally, we suffered less goals in the entire 2018-19 league run (22) than in the first 19 matches of the 2017-18 season.

You can't raise your performance without investing big to bring world class players that will fit in your system and fix the problems you have.

It's moneyball and we are not different from anybody else.

When you lack investment, the problems will not be fixed. When the problems are not fixed, your results slowly deteriorate to the point you go back where you start.

That's what happened to us.

We invested big between 2017 and 2018. We built a team that went from playing Europa League to a team capable to win the Champions League and the Premier League. But after 2018, the investment drown for years, so slowly we went from the top of the world to a team who plays Europa League.

Like James Carville once said, "It's the economy, stupid".

PIM said 'for the sake of it' in fairness. In reality you're both right. We spent big AND we spent well. You should accept that we spent 'well' and PIM should accept we spent 'big'.
Logged

Online Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 605
  • Up the Red Men
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27927 on: Today at 07:30:04 pm »
Quote from: False9 on Today at 07:16:55 pm
It was not because we spent big? Lad, we won the CL and PL because after we spent BIG to bring a world class defender in Van Dijk, a world class goalkeeper in Alisson and a world class defensive midfielder in Fabinho. These signings fixed our poor defensive system and thanks to that we went from a team that would have 23 goals against just in the first half of the PL to a team that would have 8 goals against in the same number of games.

Literally, we suffered less goals in the entire 2018-19 league run (22) than in the first 19 matches of the 2017-18 season.

You can't raise your performance without investing big to bring world class players that will fit in your system and fix the problems you have.

It's moneyball and we are not different from anybody else.

When you lack investment, the problems will not be fixed. When the problems are not fixed, your results slowly deteriorate to the point you go back where you start.

That's what happened to us.

We invested big between 2017 and 2018. We built a team that went from playing Europa League to a team capable to win the Champions League and the Premier League. But after 2018, the investment drown for years, so slowly we went from the top of the world to a team who plays Europa League.

Like James Carville once said, "It's the economy, stupid".
I think this is spot on.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,083
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27928 on: Today at 07:37:15 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 05:25:06 pm
I'd take 28 year old Kimmich for 70m. He's that good. He can play the No. 6 position and he can deputize for Trent as well.

Yeah, like FSG will ever pay £70 million and Kimmich's wages ...
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,788
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27929 on: Today at 07:41:37 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:23:03 pm
PIM said 'for the sake of it' in fairness. In reality you're both right. We spent big AND we spent well. You should accept that we spent 'well' and PIM should accept we spent 'big'.

Of course, I do acknowledge we spent big before and may likely do again, the point I'm trying to bring out is that, we don't always 'have' to spend big like some expect. We bought VVD, Alisson, Nunez and the likes but we also got the likes of Salah, Mane, Gakpo, Wijnaldum, Konate, Matip, Robertson, Diaz, MacAllister etc. during Klopp's time for moderate to low fees comparably.

I repeat, it's not important how much spend, it's the quality of players that we bring in that matters more.

During the time we didn't spend much, we had a stable squad for the most part and we didn't have much need for an overhaul. Now, we have a need for overhaul and we are doing it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 694 695 696 697 698 [699]   Go Up
« previous next »
 