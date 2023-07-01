« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 919843 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27880 on: Today at 05:25:06 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 04:55:49 pm

If kimmich was 22 not 28

Or kimmich at £25m

I'd take 28 year old Kimmich for 70m. He's that good. He can play the No. 6 position and he can deputize for Trent as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27881 on: Today at 05:26:41 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:00:21 pm
Doucore is a natural 6.
Hes younger
Used to league
Bigger, faster, and stronger

Also, Munich wants to move Kimmich on and you have to wonder why.

They want funds for Kane. There's no way you're going to make it out as he isn't good. He's probably the best DM in the world after Rodri.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27882 on: Today at 05:27:51 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 05:25:06 pm
I'd take 28 year old Kimmich for 70m. He's that good. He can play the No. 6 position and he can deputize for Trent as well.

70m for a 28 year old? No thanks. In a Klopp team youre getting 2 years out of him and youll make a pittance when you try to sell him on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27883 on: Today at 05:28:22 pm »
Imagine signing Kimmich and we find out he's got the legs of Fabinho. We're building for the future, I don't think we should be looking at any short-term signings.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27884 on: Today at 05:28:27 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 05:26:41 pm
They want funds for Kane. There's no way you're going to make it out as he isn't good. He's probably the best DM in the world after Rodri.

Hes not a pure DM.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27885 on: Today at 05:29:13 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 05:28:22 pm
Imagine signing Kimmich and we find out he's got the legs of Fabinho. We're building for the future, I don't think we should be looking at any short-term signings.

Agreed. Im still nervous about Fabinho passing his medical.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27886 on: Today at 05:30:30 pm »
Quote from: False9 on Today at 05:20:57 pm
If we had spent more, we would have reached more CL finals, won more CLs and PLs.

Yeah, every club that spent more than us (see Chelsea and United) won more than us in the last 5 years because they spent more.

Oh wait!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27887 on: Today at 05:31:15 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 03:07:37 pm
Medina from Lens
I prefer Mecca better
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27888 on: Today at 05:34:50 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:27:51 pm
70m for a 28 year old? No thanks. In a Klopp team youre getting 2 years out of him and youll make a pittance when you try to sell him on.

He's not coming, but you know that age changes relevance based on the players position, right?

A 28 year old winger is with his days counted, a 28 year old CM or CDM is just starting. The physical profile of each one makes that.

Xabi Alonso moved to Real Madrid when he was 28 yo and won the Champions League at 33 years old, while still playing at high level in Munich at 36 yo.

Xavi played high level until he was 34 years old.

And then you have guys like Modric who are still top in the game while being 37 yo.

28 years old is young for a midfielder.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27889 on: Today at 05:35:00 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:29:13 pm
Agreed. Im still nervous about Fabinho passing his medical.

If I had to guess, I'm guessing the medical at the club he's signing for isn't as rigid as the ones we do. I wouldn't be surprised if the doctor just cups his balls and asks him to cough.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27890 on: Today at 05:36:54 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:29:13 pm
Agreed. Im still nervous about Fabinho passing his medical.

He's already passed his medical,  he just hasn't taken it yet.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27891 on: Today at 05:36:55 pm »
Ready for the outgoings to be announced so we can just move on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27892 on: Today at 05:38:44 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:00:21 pm
Doucore is a natural 6.
Hes younger
Used to league
Bigger, faster, and stronger

Also, Munich wants to move Kimmich on and you have to wonder why.

How well does Doucore play in transition? Can't have a DM without a solid range of quick passing. Might get away with one that is slow on the turn or has limited dribbling ability.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27893 on: Today at 05:39:53 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 05:30:30 pm
Yeah, every club that spent more than us (see Chelsea and United) won more than us in the last 5 years because they spent more.

Oh wait!

Spending comes after developing a project. United doesn't had a project, that's why they accomplished nothing.

Chelsea managed to get a Champions League, despite the lack of planning.

That's how important investment is.

And hear me out - all this investment Boehly did and accomplished nothing last season because they didn't had a project. Now that Pochettino came, they will be a problem next season. A big problem.

Anyway, Liverpool had a project and when we had the investment, we succeded. We won a CL and a PL. It was the lack of investment during this period where we were winning that led to our downfall right after.

This is clear as day by now. Why do you think FSG started to make big signings? Because they understood their cash cow would die if they didn't finally put some money on it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27894 on: Today at 05:42:02 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 05:21:41 pm
You'd really want us to spend £100m+ for a player with 45 PL appearances who drops his knickers for every club who winks at him? Give it 12 months and he'll be doing the same for Real Madrid.
He's probably locked at his next club for a while because Madrid would have to pay £150-£200m to get him and they're moving away from their Galactocos strategy to focus on younger players.

What do you think about £70m for Doucoure who's older and less experienced at the highest level? It's a mooted price but so is £100m for Caicedo?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27895 on: Today at 05:45:31 pm »
Ill be amazed if Caicedo leaves for less than 90m. He has a long contract and no release clause and Brighton dont want to sell. This isnt a bluff, they want nothing more than Chelsea to fuck off.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27896 on: Today at 05:45:35 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 05:16:30 pm
If we only spent on one midfield player in 5 years and we still reached the CL finals twice in that period (won once), won the League and twice were runners-up by 1 point means our midfield was quite stable for most of that period.

We struggled last season, but there was no reason Jurgen could anticipate the decline in Fabinho so quickly after an excellent previous season. At 28-29, a player is supposed to be at his peak.

He could have easily recognised that we weren't going to get much from Ox or Keita, Milner and Henderson weren't going to get better (best case scenario) along with the long previous season plus an upcoming world cup mid-season meant that we needed at least one starter-level signing in midfield, it was certainly a commonly-held belief on here last summer and turned out to be absolutely correct too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27897 on: Today at 05:49:29 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:28:27 pm
Hes not a pure DM.

Started 34 games all comps for Bayern as DM, albeit in a double pivot. But remember, Fabinho also played in a double pivot at Monaco.

He's not at all a mug defensively as some are making out. The amount of defensive actions per 90 is high especially for a team that enjoys lot of possession. The only concern is the low number of aerials won which is 0.5 p90 compared to Fabinho's 1.0 p90. We may or may not get him, but I don't see why the option is to be dismissed right away.



United don't always get things right, but a 30 year old Casemiro instantly improved their midfield and is there to stay.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27898 on: Today at 05:51:55 pm »
I think we need two midfielders because Henderson and Fabinho clearly both still had significant roles in the squad that need replacing, but I can see us spending big on one midfielder and calling it quits. The CB situation looks like it will be deferred til next summer anyway.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27899 on: Today at 05:55:52 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:35:00 pm
If I had to guess, I'm guessing the medical at the club he's signing for isn't as rigid as the ones we do. I wouldn't be surprised if the doctor just cups his balls and asks him to cough.

And then the government lops the doctor's head off.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27900 on: Today at 05:55:56 pm »
It really is silly season, print any old shite, now: el futbolero saying we're in for Neymar.

We've just offloaded multiple high-salary injury cases, why would we sign another one, especially a half-season prima-donna like Neymar?

Just start the season already!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27901 on: Today at 06:00:54 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 05:25:06 pm
I'd take 28 year old Kimmich for 70m. He's that good. He can play the No. 6 position and he can deputize for Trent as well.

100%

Basically swapping Fabinho & 20m for Kimmich is a no brainer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27902 on: Today at 06:02:14 pm »
Quote from: False9 on Today at 05:34:50 pm
He's not coming, but you know that age changes relevance based on the players position, right?

A 28 year old winger is with his days counted, a 28 year old CM or CDM is just starting. The physical profile of each one makes that.

Xabi Alonso moved to Real Madrid when he was 28 yo and won the Champions League at 33 years old, while still playing at high level in Munich at 36 yo.

Xavi played high level until he was 34 years old.

And then you have guys like Modric who are still top in the game while being 37 yo.

28 years old is young for a midfielder.
Yeah in Spain where it's less physical and slower than the PL.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27903 on: Today at 06:03:22 pm »
Quote from: False9 on Today at 05:39:53 pm
Spending comes after developing a project. United doesn't had a project, that's why they accomplished nothing.

Chelsea managed to get a Champions League, despite the lack of planning.

That's how important investment is.

And hear me out - all this investment Boehly did and accomplished nothing last season because they didn't had a project. Now that Pochettino came, they will be a problem next season. A big problem.

Anyway, Liverpool had a project and when we had the investment, we succeded. We won a CL and a PL. It was the lack of investment during this period where we were winning that led to our downfall right after.

This is clear as day by now. Why do you think FSG started to make big signings? Because they understood their cash cow would die if they didn't finally put some money on it.

When we won CL and PL, it was not because we spent big for the sake of it. It was because we got players who were far better for the money we spent on them in transfers.

The bottom line is not about throwing cash, but about getting players who are available, who are the best out of the options, who would suit us, and who would be interested in playing for us.

For those banging the drum about we should've spent during x and y period, you have to understand that our club's success when we won the trophies came when we had a sure shortlist and waited for those players even if they weren't available immediately. It's possible that our options weren't available last season. The ones who want cash to be waved at are the very ones who will come out in full voices if a big signing doesn't suit us, or will accuse the club of panic buying.

There's no way Klopp doesn't know that we are short in midfield now after our departures and I fully expect the club to pull out planned signings instead of throwing cash just to appease people.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27904 on: Today at 06:05:46 pm »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 04:23:57 pm
You've gone full Superman 3

Remember scary robot woman? She genuinely freaked me out as a kid.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27905 on: Today at 06:08:05 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 05:55:52 pm
And then the government lops the doctor's head off.

But after Fabinho signs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27906 on: Today at 06:09:36 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:05:46 pm
Remember scary robot woman? She genuinely freaked me out as a kid.

Nowadays she'd be employed as a tory minister.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27907 on: Today at 06:10:48 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:35:00 pm
If I had to guess, I'm guessing the medical at the club he's signing for isn't as rigid as the ones we do. I wouldn't be surprised if the doctor just cups his balls and asks him to cough.
Saudi doctors aren't allowed to do that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27908 on: Today at 06:12:14 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:35:00 pm
If I had to guess, I'm guessing the medical at the club he's signing for isn't as rigid as the ones we do. I wouldn't be surprised if the doctor just cups his balls and asks him to cough.

I'd worry about him passing that to be honest.

I wonder if Bobby had a no look medical :)
