Yeah, every club that spent more than us (see Chelsea and United) won more than us in the last 5 years because they spent more.
Oh wait!
Spending comes after developing a project. United doesn't had a project, that's why they accomplished nothing.
Chelsea managed to get a Champions League, despite the lack of planning.
That's how important investment is.
And hear me out - all this investment Boehly did and accomplished nothing last season because they didn't had a project. Now that Pochettino came, they will be a problem next season. A big problem.
Anyway, Liverpool had a project and when we had the investment, we succeded. We won a CL and a PL. It was the lack of investment during this period where we were winning that led to our downfall right after.
This is clear as day by now. Why do you think FSG started to make big signings? Because they understood their cash cow would die if they didn't finally put some money on it.