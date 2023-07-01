Spending comes after developing a project. United doesn't had a project, that's why they accomplished nothing.



Chelsea managed to get a Champions League, despite the lack of planning.



That's how important investment is.



And hear me out - all this investment Boehly did and accomplished nothing last season because they didn't had a project. Now that Pochettino came, they will be a problem next season. A big problem.



Anyway, Liverpool had a project and when we had the investment, we succeded. We won a CL and a PL. It was the lack of investment during this period where we were winning that led to our downfall right after.



This is clear as day by now. Why do you think FSG started to make big signings? Because they understood their cash cow would die if they didn't finally put some money on it.



When we won CL and PL, it was not because we spent big for the sake of it. It was because we got players who were far better for the money we spent on them in transfers.The bottom line is not about throwing cash, but about getting players who are available, who are the best out of the options, who would suit us, and who would be interested in playing for us.For those banging the drum about we should've spent during x and y period, you have to understand that our club's success when we won the trophies came when we had a sure shortlist and waited for those players even if they weren't available immediately. It's possible that our options weren't available last season. The ones who want cash to be waved at are the very ones who will come out in full voices if a big signing doesn't suit us, or will accuse the club of panic buying.There's no way Klopp doesn't know that we are short in midfield now after our departures and I fully expect the club to pull out planned signings instead of throwing cash just to appease people.