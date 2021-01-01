That's such an arbitrary line in the sand, especially when alternatives are looking like £70 million or higher and fees are constantly rising.
I think we need to start accounting for rising fees more when valuing players, £50 million now could easily be £80 million in a season.
Yep, nothing is ever learned and I hate this "wait until window_x" nonsense. The price of good players nearly always rises, unless they get some massive issue. Every year the value of players increases and clubs like Chelsea and states like SA have just shafted nearly everyone with inflated fees in the past 12 months.
Get the new squad built now, while we can. Had a few pieces already but perhaps just 2 or 3 still to go.