« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 691 692 693 694 695 [696]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 915537 times)

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27800 on: Today at 02:54:14 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 02:49:39 pm
We should pay what we need to pay for Luis.

Failing that we should sign Sangare for the short term and Lavia for th long term. Sangare has plenty of experience and could slot straight in and do a decent job whilst making space for Lavia to develop, and wouldn't break the bank. Could get the pair for £75m or so.
Sangare and have Bajetic as the understudy and put the rest of the money towards a LCB.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online fiveways

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 248
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27801 on: Today at 02:55:35 pm »
Quote from: trail182 on Today at 01:33:53 pm
Opinions of Tsimikas seem pretty dire by some on here?

I think he's boss.  Seems to stay fairly fit and has always been good cover for Robbo?  Do we not think he's got the flexibility to his game to contribute down our left side of defence in some way, regardless of system?

as was evident again last night - he seems equally happy on his right foot - maybe he could cover both RB & LB ?
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,066
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27802 on: Today at 02:56:53 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 02:46:02 pm
A lot of you guys must be fun at parties.

At least I get invited  ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,405
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27803 on: Today at 02:57:29 pm »
Quote from: Cid on Today at 01:53:39 pm
The players we're losing weren't going to be first choice but we appear to have really weakened our squad depth in a position we already had problems and we haven't yet addressed issues emerging in our defensive line.

It's gonna go one of two ways:

Scenario 1 - We sign a duo of amazing players out of nowhere, players whose names haven't even been in the conversation.

Scenario 2 - We're done for the summer and have a tough season ahead.  We may get a panic loan right on the brink as some club out there doesn't want to pay wages for a crock. FSG can leak their interest in a random high profile player for another year before announcing they're too expensive.

Mofo, I bet you thought we;d buy no one too.  :wanker
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27804 on: Today at 02:58:55 pm »
Anyone tracking the whereabouts of Schmadtke?
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27805 on: Today at 02:59:04 pm »
I see Frimpong the rightback at Leverkusen would count as HG. He's also very good. Trent to midfield and one midfield signing. Frimpong, Lavia would be two HG players.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,585
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27806 on: Today at 02:59:16 pm »
Get a move on you mingebag c*nts.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,126
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27807 on: Today at 03:01:00 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 02:58:55 pm
Anyone tracking the whereabouts of Schmadtke?
Isn't he in Blackpool?
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27808 on: Today at 03:04:30 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 02:58:55 pm
Anyone tracking the whereabouts of Schmadtke?

Giving interviews to sky sports Germany.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27809 on: Today at 03:07:37 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:54:14 pm
Sangare and have Bajetic as the understudy and put the rest of the money towards a LCB.

Medina from Lens
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 691 692 693 694 695 [696]   Go Up
« previous next »
 