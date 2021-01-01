We should pay what we need to pay for Luis.Failing that we should sign Sangare for the short term and Lavia for th long term. Sangare has plenty of experience and could slot straight in and do a decent job whilst making space for Lavia to develop, and wouldn't break the bank. Could get the pair for £75m or so.
Opinions of Tsimikas seem pretty dire by some on here?I think he's boss. Seems to stay fairly fit and has always been good cover for Robbo? Do we not think he's got the flexibility to his game to contribute down our left side of defence in some way, regardless of system?
A lot of you guys must be fun at parties.
The players we're losing weren't going to be first choice but we appear to have really weakened our squad depth in a position we already had problems and we haven't yet addressed issues emerging in our defensive line.It's gonna go one of two ways:Scenario 1 - We sign a duo of amazing players out of nowhere, players whose names haven't even been in the conversation.Scenario 2 - We're done for the summer and have a tough season ahead. We may get a panic loan right on the brink as some club out there doesn't want to pay wages for a crock. FSG can leak their interest in a random high profile player for another year before announcing they're too expensive.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Anyone tracking the whereabouts of Schmadtke?
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Sangare and have Bajetic as the understudy and put the rest of the money towards a LCB.
Page created in 0.023 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.36]