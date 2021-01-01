So much work to be done in so little time. With Henderson and Fabinho going that leaves a squad of about 16 players capable of starting and 4 of those are constantly injured. This is years of chronic under-investment coming to bite us on the arse.
So we do obviously need 3/4 quality additions across defence and midfield, but I think you'll feel a lot better about it in a couple of weeks.
FWIW, this doesn't seem too weak to me for the opening game, even if there wasn't any further additions by then (which surely won't be the case). Obviously DM is the bit looking most precarious...
Alisson, Trent, Konate, Virgil, Robertson, Thiago, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Gakpo, Salah.
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Darwin.