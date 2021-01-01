Alisson

Kelleher



Tsimikas

Robertson

VvD

Matip

Gomez

Konate

Trent



MacAllister

Sbozoszlia

Thiago

Jones

Elliott

Bajcetic



Salah

Nunez

Jota

Diaz

Nunez



Think we need at least 1 more CM, probably 2. Id also add another CB and lose either Matip or Tsimikas.



Get the right additions and that looks a decent squad to me. One that also has huge potential for growth. Wed go into season with 2nd or 3rd best squad aligned with one of the top 2 managers in World football.



Lots to be excited for with this current group of players



I think we need some more versatility across defence, especially if we won't to keep going with a hybrid back 4/3 set up. Gomez is the only one who covers more than one role/position and he's one of those you'd be looking to upgrade on. Him or Matip and Tsimikas being replaced by centre backs who you'd be happy playing right or left back(or a midfield role) would be good plus a first choice midfielder. Then can look at a proper first choice centre back next year and see what level of midfielder we need to replace Thiago depending on how the young players develop.