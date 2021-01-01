« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #27720 on: Today at 01:09:29 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:08:04 pm
In 10 pages time, someone will be complaining that we havent even considered Takales of Uruguay.

That's why I'm going to work now, you bunch of loons :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #27721 on: Today at 01:09:31 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 12:06:11 pm
Matvienko


Didn't they have a couple of Latin-jazz pop hits in the 80's?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #27722 on: Today at 01:10:33 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:09:13 pm
Nobody talks about Palacios when talking about defensive midfielders, but every time I look at fbref he always seems to be the highest ranked player in some categories. Injury record not amazing mind.
Wilson Palacios is 38 now, so we can rule him out. Didn't he miss a game at Anfield with a twisted testicle once? Poor Wilson.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #27723 on: Today at 01:10:52 pm
Quote from: Saus76 on Today at 12:42:10 pm
Delusional. It's years of under investment that have led us to a near midfield rebuild in one window. 95m is peanuts today.
We got two excellent players for that £95m.

Its true. Some you are more bothered how much we spend, rather than what we get for our money.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #27724 on: Today at 01:13:12 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 01:09:20 pm
There are a lot of people in this thread who would still moan if we signed 5/6 top class players this summer but ended the window with a low net spend, they'd still demand we spend more because balancing the books isn't cool or sexy.

Weird as the most buzzing this thread has been this summer was when we all found out Mac Allister was 35m and not the bigger prices mentioned.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #27725 on: Today at 01:13:21 pm
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 01:06:35 pm
So much work to be done in so little time. With Henderson and Fabinho going that leaves a squad of about 16 players capable of starting and 4 of those are constantly injured. This is years of chronic under-investment coming to bite us on the arse.

So we do obviously need 3/4 quality additions across defence and midfield, but I think you'll feel a lot better about it in a couple of weeks.

FWIW, this doesn't seem too weak to me for the opening game, even if there wasn't any further additions by then (which surely won't be the case). Obviously DM is the bit looking most precarious...

Alisson, Trent, Konate, Virgil, Robertson, Thiago, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Gakpo, Salah.
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Darwin.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #27726 on: Today at 01:14:33 pm
Alisson
Kelleher

Tsimikas
Robertson
VvD
Matip
Gomez
Konate
Trent

MacAllister
Sbozoszlia
Thiago
Jones
Elliott
Bajcetic

Salah
Nunez
Jota
Diaz
Nunez

Think we need at least 1 more CM, probably 2. Id also add another CB and lose either Matip or Tsimikas.

Get the right additions and that looks a decent squad to me. One that also has huge potential for growth. Wed go into season with 2nd or 3rd best squad aligned with one of the top 2 managers in World football.

Lots to be excited for with this current group of players

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #27727 on: Today at 01:15:08 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 01:10:52 pm
We got two excellent players for that £95m.

Its true. Some you are more bothered how much we spend, rather than what we get for our money.

Prior to that our only investment in the midfield in 5 years had been £20m on Thiago.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #27728 on: Today at 01:16:51 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:13:21 pm
So we do obviously need 3/4 quality additions across defence and midfield, but I think you'll feel a lot better about it in a couple of weeks.

FWIW, this doesn't seem too weak to me for the opening game, even if there wasn't any further additions by then (which surely won't be the case). Obviously DM is the bit looking most precarious...

Alisson, Trent, Konate, Virgil, Robertson, Thiago, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Gakpo, Salah.
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Darwin.


That's a pretty good squad as is. Needs one more defender, and at least one very solid midfielder (preferably two, considering Thiago is made of glass).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #27729 on: Today at 01:17:21 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 01:02:10 pm
Im delusional. But not whining into the void. Lets see how this window works out. We needed to spend a shitload before Henderson & Fabinho left, more so now. But we have spent £95m and made a good start. Wed have to sell some real big guns to recoup what weve spent and I dont think any of us would be happy with that. As for wanting to spend £100m on players justbecause that is incredibly weird and childish. Im glad we didnt waste that amount on the likes of Grealish, Fernandez or Rice. Theyre not worth it. Perhaps one day well find out who Juergen thinks is worth that much.

Dominik Szoboszlai is a start - 4 out of top 5 transfer fees are at the club and the other left after running down his contract.

I thing the gaffer and FSG are prepared to go to the market and pay serious money if needed
I do agree that we will have a challenge this summer to replace 6 Midfield departures (inclu loan deals).

Record transfer fees paid by Liverpool F.C.

1   Netherlands Virgil van Dijk   England Southampton   £75 million   1 January 2018   [31]
2   Brazil Alisson   Italy Roma   £66.8 million   19 July 2018   [32]
3   Uruguay Darwin Núñez   Portugal Benfica   £64 million   14 June 2022   [33]
4   Hungary Dominik Szoboszlai   Germany RB Leipzig   £60 million   2 July 2023   [34]
5   Guinea Naby Keïta   Germany RB Leipzig   £45 million   1 July 2018
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #27730 on: Today at 01:18:12 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:14:33 pm
Alisson
Kelleher

Tsimikas
Robertson
VvD
Matip
Gomez
Konate
Trent

MacAllister
Sbozoszlia
Thiago
Jones
Elliott
Bajcetic

Salah
Nunez
Jota
Diaz
Nunez

Think we need at least 1 more CM, probably 2. Id also add another CB and lose either Matip or Tsimikas.

Get the right additions and that looks a decent squad to me. One that also has huge potential for growth. Wed go into season with 2nd or 3rd best squad aligned with one of the top 2 managers in World football.

Lots to be excited for with this current group of players
For me, another CM is a priority after the exit of Fab and Hendo. Don't mind us going for the best available there (i.e) because we can afford it.

Also, we need another rightback given that Trent started in midfield yesterday and we loaned our 2nd choice rightback out.  CB would be the third on the list but IMO, CM and RB are higher on the list of priorities.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #27731 on: Today at 01:20:34 pm
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 01:15:08 pm
Prior to that our only investment in the midfield in 5 years had been £20m on Thiago.
We know. We spent a whole season moaning about it. Harping on about the past is a) fucking tedious b) has no relevance on what weve already done what we clearly have to do in the near future
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #27732 on: Today at 01:20:46 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:14:33 pm
Alisson
Kelleher (likely leaving)

Tsimikas (nowhere near good enough)
Robertson
VvD
Matip (never fit)
Gomez (never fit + very poor last season)
Konate (never fit)
Trent (still a RB? maybe, who knows)

MacAllister
Sbozoszlia
Thiago (never fit)
Jones
Elliott
Bajcetic (Injured/leaving on loan)

Salah
Nunez (never fit)
Jota
Diaz (coming off serious injury)
Nunez (counted twice and still never fit)


When you actually look at the squad objectively it's really not very good. It's effectively a slightly weaker version of a squad that just finished 5th.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #27733 on: Today at 01:20:54 pm
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 01:06:35 pm
So much work to be done in so little time. With Henderson and Fabinho going that leaves a squad of about 16 players capable of starting and 4 of those are constantly injured. This is years of chronic under-investment coming to bite us on the arse.
Oh no! Woe is we! ::)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #27734 on: Today at 01:21:00 pm
We needed another CM with Henderson and Fab on the books. Now they are leaving (IMHO) we need two.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #27735 on: Today at 01:22:48 pm
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 01:15:08 pm
Prior to that our only investment in the midfield in 5 years had been £20m on Thiago.

Well, thats not true. E.g. Fabinho, Elliott, Melo. Oh, and Keita.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #27736 on: Today at 01:23:19 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 01:20:34 pm
We know. We spent a whole season moaning about it. Harping on about the past is a) fucking tedious b) has no relevance on what weve already done what we clearly have to do in the near future

Of course it has relevance. It's the reason a £95m spend this summer isn't anywhere near enough. If we'd actually had a net spend equivalent to our standing over the past 4 years we wouldn't be in this position.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #27737 on: Today at 01:24:37 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:22:48 pm
Well, thats not true. E.g. Fabinho, Elliott, Melo. 

Fabinho was over 5 years ago. Elliot cost next to nothing as a 16 year old in 2019 and you can't be serious with Melo.

Keita was over 5 years ago as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #27738 on: Today at 01:25:18 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 01:09:29 pm
That's why I'm going to work now, you bunch of loons :D

 ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #27739 on: Today at 01:25:44 pm
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 01:20:46 pm
When you actually look at the squad objectively it's really not very good. It's effectively a slightly weaker version of a squad that just finished 5th.

I would say your assessment above was far from objective. Some may say it was an emotional assessment from someone who is clearly frustrated by the clubs transfer policy. Its not objective though.

Apologies one of the Nunezs should have been Gakpo
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #27740 on: Today at 01:25:57 pm
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 01:24:37 pm
Fabinho was over 5 years ago. Elliot cost next to nothing and you can't be serious with Melo.

Keita was over 5 years ago as well.

July 2018 for Keita.

I agree we havent invested enough, but no need to use fiction to make the argument.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #27741 on: Today at 01:27:06 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:25:57 pm
July 2018 for Keita.

I agree we havent invested enough, but no need to use fiction to make the argument.

it's 2023 mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #27742 on: Today at 01:28:56 pm
The netspenders are back.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #27743 on: Today at 01:30:54 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:21:00 pm
We needed another CM with Henderson and Fab on the books. Now they are leaving (IMHO) we need two.

Yep.

And I'd say we need a new CB and RB.

We really should be planning a Salah replacement as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #27744 on: Today at 01:31:08 pm
Why are we not in for Ceicedo? Why werent we in for Rice?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #27745 on: Today at 01:32:23 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 01:31:08 pm
Why are we not in for Ceicedo? Why werent we in for Rice?

Can't afford them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #27746 on: Today at 01:32:57 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 01:31:08 pm
Why are we not in for Ceicedo? Why werent we in for Rice?

Jurgen doesn't rate them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #27747 on: Today at 01:33:27 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 01:31:08 pm
Why are we not in for Ceicedo? Why werent we in for Rice?

We don't like a bidding war as it inflates the fees, and we didn't know Fabinho would leave.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #27748 on: Today at 01:33:53 pm
Opinions of Tsimikas seem pretty dire by some on here?

I think he's boss.  Seems to stay fairly fit and has always been good cover for Robbo?  Do we not think he's got the flexibility to his game to contribute down our left side of defence in some way, regardless of system?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #27749 on: Today at 01:35:20 pm
Quote from: Andy on Today at 01:33:27 pm
We don't like a bidding war as it inflates the fees, and we didn't know Fabinho would leave.

Why cant we get nice things? We are the 4th richest club in the world.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #27750 on: Today at 01:35:44 pm
Tifo are absolutely the best at analysis

Who should Liverpool get to replace Fabinho
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_3xAgKmjao&ab_channel=TifoIRL
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #27751 on: Today at 01:35:51 pm
(🟢) 𝗡𝗘𝗪:

Re Kalvin Phillips: Liverpool officials have often given the impression they would be reluctant to give Manchester City a speck of dirt off a football boot, let alone several million for one of their cast-offs. -
@_ChrisBascombe
 #LFC


 ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #27752 on: Today at 01:36:46 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 01:35:51 pm
(🟢) 𝗡𝗘𝗪:

Re Kalvin Phillips: Liverpool officials have often given the impression they would be reluctant to give Manchester City a speck of dirt off a football boot, let alone several million for one of their cast-offs. -
@_ChrisBascombe
 #LFC


 ;D
Is this real?🤣🤣🤣🤣
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #27753 on: Today at 01:37:05 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:14:33 pm
Alisson
Kelleher

Tsimikas
Robertson
VvD
Matip
Gomez
Konate
Trent

MacAllister
Sbozoszlia
Thiago
Jones
Elliott
Bajcetic

Salah
Nunez
Jota
Diaz
Nunez

Think we need at least 1 more CM, probably 2. Id also add another CB and lose either Matip or Tsimikas.

Get the right additions and that looks a decent squad to me. One that also has huge potential for growth. Wed go into season with 2nd or 3rd best squad aligned with one of the top 2 managers in World football.

Lots to be excited for with this current group of players
I think we need some more versatility across defence, especially if we won't to keep going with a hybrid back 4/3 set up. Gomez is the only one who covers more than one role/position and he's one of those you'd be looking to upgrade on. Him or Matip and Tsimikas being replaced by centre backs who you'd be happy playing right or left back(or a midfield role) would be good plus a first choice midfielder. Then can look at a proper first choice centre back next year and see what level of midfielder we need to replace Thiago depending on how the young players develop.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #27754 on: Today at 01:37:47 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 01:35:51 pm
(🟢) 𝗡𝗘𝗪:

Re Kalvin Phillips: Liverpool officials have often given the impression they would be reluctant to give Manchester City a speck of dirt off a football boot, let alone several million for one of their cast-offs. -
@_ChrisBascombe
 #LFC


 ;D

Haha! Is right!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #27755 on: Today at 01:37:48 pm
Should try for Guimaraes. Doubt it happens like, but I'm convinced he has a release clause - he'd be daft not to have included one when he joined Newcastle. And for all the talk of them offering him a new deal, it hasn't happened yet. Think he's wed to their project, but you never know.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #27756 on: Today at 01:37:55 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 01:32:23 pm
Can't afford them.
We can. Whether we think he's worth it is another issue.
