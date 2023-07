I think the above comment is fair. However, it's probably also right to suggest that whomever the replacement(s) is/are will need a bit of time to adjust. Sure there'll have to be some learning on the job, but the sooner they're with us at preseason, the better.



Hendo's faced a lot of very justified criticism, but he was such a good talker. If he was staying, he could've talked them through the role during the game - can't see Szob/Mac doing that as they're both newcomers themselves.