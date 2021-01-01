



The original plan was clearly to work Mac and Szobo in with the existing 3 of Fab, Hendo and Thiago and give them time to get used to our system. With Fab and Hendo gone were now asking Mac and Szobo to be every game starters from day 1 which is a big ask but theyre class so we can hope it works out. However, surrounding them with just the kids we have and a perma-crocked Thiago would be insanity and is a guarantee that we end up injuring our starting 3. Pretending Trent should be counted as a midfielder when he is our right back when the other team has the ball is desperation. By that reckoning we have one right back, Ramsay, who isnt yet trusted to start PL games.



We desperately need another midfielder, ideally two. They dont need to be huge names but they need to take up starter minutes or were going to repeat last year. The club didnt know Fab and Hendo were going but youd hope there is a contingency plan. No one wants them to rush a bad deal but neither can we afford to blindly hope that Mac and Szobo play 60+ games without injury AND hit the ground running from day 1.



We also desperately need cover at CB. Matips legs are going and Gomez isnt good enough. Young CBs are relatively cheap if you know where to look so hopefully we can find someone to share game time with Virg and Ibou.



We are well stocked up front which is actually the hardest and most expensive area to fix so its not all doom and gloom but at the moment well struggle for top 4 with our lack of depth in midfield.



