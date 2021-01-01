« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 908328 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27560 on: Today at 08:09:44 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:00:21 am
Luis release clause is over 100m. Theyve already lost Enzo in January and other this summer. I dont see them releasing another key player unless youre paying through the nose.
Pretty sure Benfica took under Nunez release clause last season.
I dont think there is any sell on fees etc for him.
I wont count out him going under his release clause
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27561 on: Today at 08:10:17 am »
we don't have a good history with Italian players be it Aquiliani, Balotelli, Borini etc. So those reports of Chiesa and/or Barella is not exciting me at all.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27562 on: Today at 08:10:43 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:10:17 am
we don't have a good history with Italian players be it Aquiliani, Balotelli, Borini etc. So those reports of Chiesa and/or Barella is not exciting me at all.
I see no tactical reason they get signed
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27563 on: Today at 08:10:53 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:10:17 am
we don't have a good history with Italian players be it Aquiliani, Balotelli, Borini etc. So those reports of Chiesa and/or Barella is not exciting me at all.

We won't sign either so I wouldn't worry ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27564 on: Today at 08:11:20 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 08:10:53 am
We won't sign either so I wouldn't worry ;D
Thank you  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27565 on: Today at 08:11:54 am »
Guys..

Guys..

I know it's Dom King..

But guys..

/paging KH..

They include Cheick Doucoure of Crystal Palace, Fiorentina captain Sofyan Amrabat  who excelled for Morocco during the World Cup  Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch, who has been on Liverpool's radar for many months, and Manchester City anchor Kalvin Phillips.

Phillips is an intriguing option, primarily because it is eight years since Liverpool and Manchester City last entered into negotiations for a transfer with each other and it remains to be seen whether last season's Treble winners would want to business that would help their bitter rivals.

Aurelien Tchouameni, Real Madrid's outstanding France international, continues to be admired by Liverpool  they failed with an attempt to sign him in the spring of 2022  but he would be reluctant to leave the Bernabeu as things stand.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27566 on: Today at 08:13:07 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:07:49 am
Stick Curtis at 6. Hes tall, quick, and you cant get the ball off him and he will progress it quickly from deep areas

Then get another 8 and Labia. Job done

You know what Tepid, thats not a bad shout for Curtis as a 6, not sure who this Labia is though.....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27567 on: Today at 08:13:48 am »


The original plan was clearly to work Mac and Szobo in with the existing 3 of Fab, Hendo and Thiago and give them time to get used to our system. With Fab and Hendo gone were now asking Mac and Szobo to be every game starters from day 1 which is a big ask but theyre class so we can hope it works out. However, surrounding them with just the kids we have and a perma-crocked Thiago would be insanity and is a guarantee that we end up injuring our starting 3. Pretending Trent should be counted as a midfielder when he is our right back when the other team has the ball is desperation. By that reckoning we have one right back, Ramsay, who isnt yet trusted to start PL games.

We desperately need another midfielder, ideally two. They dont need to be huge names but they need to take up starter minutes or were going to repeat last year. The club didnt know Fab and Hendo were going but youd hope there is a contingency plan. No one wants them to rush a bad deal but neither can we afford to blindly hope that Mac and Szobo play 60+ games without injury AND hit the ground running from day 1.

We also desperately need cover at CB. Matips legs are going and Gomez isnt good enough. Young CBs are relatively cheap if you know where to look so hopefully we can find someone to share game time with Virg and Ibou.

We are well stocked up front which is actually the hardest and most expensive area to fix so its not all doom and gloom but at the moment well struggle for top 4 with our lack of depth in midfield.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27568 on: Today at 08:14:08 am »
Quote from: Cohiba on Today at 08:13:07 am
You know what Tepid, thats not a bad shout for Curtis as a 6, not sure who this Labia is though.....
I found some info on google.

Labia. The labia (lips) are folds of skin around your vaginal opening. The labia majora (outer lips) are usually fleshy and covered with pubic hair. The labia minora (inner lips) are inside your outer lips.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27569 on: Today at 08:15:32 am »
Quote from: Cohiba on Today at 08:13:07 am
You know what Tepid, thats not a bad shout for Curtis as a 6, not sure who this Labia is though.....
I hope we're not starting the vagina monologues here
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27570 on: Today at 08:20:28 am »
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 08:15:32 am
I hope we're not starting the vagina monologues here
I'm sure, if we bid for it, even Vagina would cost at least 50M in this market.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27571 on: Today at 08:20:47 am »
Sorry Tepid, I couldnt resist not highlighting your typo  :D

So, what are thought regarding trying Curtis as a DM?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27572 on: Today at 08:21:18 am »
Popped in to see who we might be signing and it looks like we're interested in fanny flaps. Ok back soon play nice.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27573 on: Today at 08:21:36 am »
Were not signing Tchouameni. He clearly doesnt want to come here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27574 on: Today at 08:23:20 am »
This morning's rumour mill has Chelsea going in for Marc Guehi.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27575 on: Today at 08:24:01 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:21:36 am
Were not signing Tchouameni. He clearly doesnt want to come here.
Is he available though? I think Real may let him leave on loan only but he spent only a year there, crazy to outright sell him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27576 on: Today at 08:24:51 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:21:36 am
Were not signing Tchouameni. He clearly doesnt want to come here.
And Caicedo seemingly wants to go to Chelsea
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27577 on: Today at 08:26:19 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:58:44 am
Im definitely signing two 6s. If buy one DM and he breaks down youre back to square one. Also, youre future proofing yourself when Thiago leaves next season.

New DM - if he's not Lavia (so a Caicedo, Tchouameni type - rather than a DM that probably isn't good enough/ is still very raw) he can become our first choice DM straight away and always play when fit. If we get a player like this we don't need a 2nd DM because...
Bacjetic - will need minutes managing but he can be an able backup.
Thiago - can definitely do a job there when Trent is inverting. No less athletic than Fabinho.
Jones - can do pretty much everything so i suspect he could play 6 if he's got the tactical nous to track people properly. Everything else is fine - he makes tackles, he's strong and big and quick, he's impossible to press, he's able to progress the ball.

Now if the new DM is someone like Lavia the equation changes because I don't think he's good enough yet. That'd leave us not having a nailed on DM going into the new season which isn't ideal. But what we shouldn't be doing is buying someone who's hitting their peak/ has hit their peak and still isn't good enough for us, just because we need a new DM. I'd rather just buy potential and muddle through than a mid table player.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27578 on: Today at 08:26:42 am »
Quote from: HARD AS HELL on Today at 08:23:20 am
This morning's rumour mill has Chelsea going in for Marc Guehi.
I thought he'd be our Colwill alternative.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27579 on: Today at 08:32:25 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:26:42 am
I thought he'd be our Colwill alternative.
He doesnt fit the profile that Klopp looks for at all
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27580 on: Today at 08:35:48 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:14:08 am
I found some info on google.

Labia. The labia (lips) are folds of skin around your vaginal opening. The labia majora (outer lips) are usually fleshy and covered with pubic hair. The labia minora (inner lips) are inside your outer lips.

Loose Lavias sink ships.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27581 on: Today at 08:38:52 am »
Quote from: Cohiba on Today at 08:13:07 am
You know what Tepid, thats not a bad shout for Curtis as a 6, not sure who this Labia is though.....

I'm not surprised you don't know  :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27582 on: Today at 08:41:28 am »
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 08:24:51 am
And Caicedo seemingly wants to go to Chelsea

Shame Mac Allister can't get on the WhatsApp with him?!

We lose Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago, we can sign Caicedo and Lavia, surely??

Go bold or go home.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27583 on: Today at 08:44:38 am »
Not sure why Caicedo would be all in on Chelsea if we came calling. Feels more like an excuse to not make a bid for him.

Not that I think he's worth anywhere near the quoted figures but Lavia isn't worth £50m, Doucoure isn't worth £70m and Paulinha isn't worth £80m so not sure where we'll be getting value for money?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27584 on: Today at 08:45:50 am »
Quote from: Cohiba on Today at 08:13:07 am
You know what Tepid, thats not a bad shout for Curtis as a 6, not sure who this Labia is though.....
He's a close relative of actor Clit Eastwood.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27585 on: Today at 08:46:44 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:41:28 am
Shame Mac Allister can't get on the WhatsApp with him?!

We lose Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago, we can sign Caicedo and Lavia, surely??

Go bold or go home.
Throw in Colwill or someone of that ilk and we'd be good to go
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27586 on: Today at 08:52:58 am »
If we have to throw the chequebook at anybody it should be Colwill. He is a spectacular talent.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27587 on: Today at 08:54:24 am »
Quote from: HARD AS HELL on Today at 08:23:20 am
This morning's rumour mill has Chelsea going in for Marc Guehi.

Jesus imagine signing Guehi and blocking Colwills path to the 1st team, but Chelsea be like Chelsea do.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27588 on: Today at 08:54:27 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:44:38 am
Not sure why Caicedo would be all in on Chelsea if we came calling. Feels more like an excuse to not make a bid for him.

Not that I think he's worth anywhere near the quoted figures but Lavia isn't worth £50m, Doucoure isn't worth £70m and Paulinha isn't worth £80m so not sure where we'll be getting value for money?
Agreed completely. Weve got £50m extra that we werent anticipating so I dont see any reason for us to not be able to make a move for him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27589 on: Today at 08:57:54 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:44:38 am
Not sure why Caicedo would be all in on Chelsea if we came calling. Feels more like an excuse to not make a bid for him.

Not that I think he's worth anywhere near the quoted figures but Lavia isn't worth £50m, Doucoure isn't worth £70m and Paulinha isn't worth £80m so not sure where we'll be getting value for money?

i do think that if we manage to seal the deal, it wont even be the 50m touted. probably 30m+ and some addons probably to hit around 45m.  just like the macallister transfer i guess. the price keeps going up the longer the rumours go and then goes down lower and lower once the deal is agreed. similar to doucoure. it just posturing. no club will spend 50m on lavia or 70m on doucoure. Clubs aren't stupid enough to pass on 30-40m on their cash flow.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27590 on: Today at 08:58:39 am »
Quote from: Cohiba on Today at 08:20:47 am
Sorry Tepid, I couldnt resist not highlighting your typo  :D

So, what are thought regarding trying Curtis as a DM?

I don't see Jones as a DM specialist. Yes he could obviously play there and might be decent. However I think we will need somebody who has the experience to play in that position. I see Jones as more of an attacking midfielder who plays much further forward. Hopefully with the transfers of Henderson and Fabinho plus the savings of their salries, we bring in a DM.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27591 on: Today at 08:59:01 am »
Caicedo would be great but not for the prices being touted. We've signed two midfielders for nearly what it would cost to get him and that doesn't really align with our strategy. I'd much rather we signed someone for half the price, and put the other money towards a right back or a centre back.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27592 on: Today at 08:59:20 am »
I still can't believe Palace have the gall to ask for 70 mil for Docoure.
