Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27520 on: Today at 04:20:29 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 04:17:28 am
Its 6 isnt it?
If you include Trent.
Its Trent, Szobo, Mac Allister, Bajcetic, Jones and Thiago.

I know well only get half a season out of Thiago but hes still a midfielder.
Also, Elliott made 15 appearances in central midfield last season.
Would just say right now
It is Mac Allister, Elliott, Bajcetic, Thiago, Jones and Szoboszlai.
With Clark probably able for around 500ish minutes there also.
Add one more it 7 total. Trent inverting and Gakpo probablyy also likely considered for a MFer too possible but not 100%.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27521 on: Today at 04:38:24 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 04:11:14 am
The rate the prices are going up because of Arsenal paying £105m for Rice, at this rate £45m for Lavia is looking like a bargain no way is Rice worth two Lavia's,  Arsenal have fucked the market good and proper,  I think Lavia next to Trent in the box midfield may well work, then we go for Colwill with all we can.   

The money aside for Lavia use on him , the money we get from Fab, Hendo, Phillips etc goes for Colwill, if we get Like a Dacoure or Caciedo that pretty much it no defender i guess we will see.

Lavia in a box with Trent and Colwill and I am happy,  (maybe throw in Pavard for £25m to cover Trent in RB)

Loads of stories in the Italian papers we are going for Chiesa (again they really aint dropping it)

Looks like Palace in for Perr Schurr so thats another one we was looking at maybe gone.

I agree Arsenal set the precedent for these inflated prices but West Ham milked them good and proper. They did it on their terms because they knew Rice wanted to go there. Still doesnt make Rice with £105m. Its crazy.

I dont understand why some people are so down on Lavia ( not you). Southampton fans were the ones that watched him week in and week out (not us) and the last time they spoke so highly of a player was when we were chasing VVD. Surely they must see something that were not seeing.

As for Colwill, we can forget about him mate. Its not happening IMO. Wasnt there a report a couple of days ago that said we tapped him up and Chelsea were threatening to report us?

However, we absolutely need a CB and possibly even a RB if Trent is going to be playing in midfield all season. Someone said it a few pages back ( and Ive said it a few times) but our current CB options do not inspire much confidence in me as I think Matip cannot perform at a level required now. Konate has been plagued by injury problems. And I honestly dont know if Gomez can get back to a top level again. I think we will sign a CB, and it will happen out of the blue from none of them names that have been mentioned.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27522 on: Today at 05:05:29 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 04:38:24 am
I agree Arsenal set the precedent for these inflated prices but West Ham milked them good and proper. They did it on their terms because they knew Rice wanted to go there. Still doesnt make Rice with £105m. Its crazy.

I dont understand why some people are so down on Lavia ( not you). Southampton fans were the ones that watched him week in and week out (not us) and the last time they spoke so highly of a player was when we were chasing VVD. Surely they must see something that were not seeing.

As for Colwill, we can forget about him mate. Its not happening IMO. Wasnt there a report a couple of days ago that said we tapped him up and Chelsea were threatening to report us?

However, we absolutely need a CB and possibly even a RB if Trent is going to be playing in midfield all season. Someone said it a few pages back ( and Ive said it a few times) but our current CB options do not inspire much confidence in me as I think Matip cannot perform at a level required now. Konate has been plagued by injury problems. And I honestly dont know if Gomez can get back to a top level again. I think we will sign a CB, and it will happen out of the blue from none of them names that have been mentioned.

I think Chelsea coughing up £106.8m for a 5'10 midfielder with one good season in the Primeira Liga under his belt gave West Ham permission to request a similar fee for a homegrown player with 200+ PL matches experience.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27523 on: Today at 05:25:29 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 05:05:29 am
I think Chelsea coughing up £106.8m for a 5'10 midfielder with one good season in the Primeira Liga under his belt gave West Ham permission to request a similar fee for a homegrown player with 200+ PL matches experience.

Which in turn will give Brighton permission to demand 100m for Caicedo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27524 on: Today at 05:28:16 am »
We need to be pushing the Lavia deal over the line now. By all accounts weve put in a lot of groundwork. Get him in and give him a full preseason.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27525 on: Today at 05:37:55 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:25:29 am
Which in turn will give Brighton permission to demand 100m for Caicedo.
I think it's more of a deterrent though.
They don't want to let him go, but if you really, really want him- cough up so that we can get a suitable replacement + change.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27526 on: Today at 05:59:46 am »
Really hope that we've got someone lined up to replace Henderson with a deal that can be enacted quickly. Having deals drag on all summer for midfielders would be less than ideal
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27527 on: Today at 06:24:57 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:59:46 am
Really hope that we've got someone lined up to replace Henderson with a deal that can be enacted quickly. Having deals drag on all summer for midfielders would be less than ideal

The league kicks off in 4 weeks. Its no coincidence we are trying Trent in the 6 in case things drag on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27528 on: Today at 06:27:44 am »
Quote from: False9 on Today at 02:03:26 am
I would never trust TAA as the single 6. He doesn't know how to perform the role, but the most important thing is that he's a bad defender. He often takes too long to look at the spaces or doesn't at all (Vide the amount of goals that we take on crosses to his side, like the one in UCL final).



I was actually pleased with Trent defending at #6 yesterday,

There was 1 situation where he cut out a cross at RCB position .covering for VVD and Konate.

More please.

His passing fwd is where will get most benefits

Crunch games will be against top 6 opposition

I can still see us go for a quality #6, CB and maybe another RB

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27529 on: Today at 06:47:14 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:28:16 am
We need to be pushing the Lavia deal over the line now. By all accounts weve put in a lot of groundwork. Get him in and give him a full preseason.

Dont think hes defensively good enough to play as a primary 6, not yet anyway. Think we are probably looking at someone a bit more experienced to come in as the priority, possibly along with Lavia.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27530 on: Today at 06:51:00 am »
Trent at 6 may be an issue defensively, Im not sure. But its definitely an issue offensively. You dont put your most creative player in your deepest lying midfield position. So much of what weve done for years now has been around freeing up Trent, playing him at 6 would just shackle him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27531 on: Today at 06:58:06 am »
Been a lot of chat here about buying Lavia and then another midfielder with experience. I keep wondering about that Leicester lad Ndidi. Would he be a good option? May be able to get him relatively cheaply?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27532 on: Today at 07:03:32 am »
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 06:58:06 am
Been a lot of chat here about buying Lavia and then another midfielder with experience. I keep wondering about that Leicester lad Ndidi. Would he be a good option? May be able to get him relatively cheaply?

Dewsbury-hall for a 8, actually has really good numbers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27533 on: Today at 07:03:42 am »
Arsenal - Rice - 105m
Chelsea - Enzo - 104m
Real Madrid - Bellingham 100m
Real Madrid - Tchouameni - 85m

That is the market for midfielders. Brighton wont accept less than 100m why would they?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27534 on: Today at 07:04:15 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:59:46 am
Really hope that we've got someone lined up to replace Henderson with a deal that can be enacted quickly. Having deals drag on all summer for midfielders would be less than ideal

Yeah... I think its gotten a bit grim with these 2 expected departures. I think we'd all have been fine had this happened earlier in the window but it does seem like this was not the plan. Our previous situation was thiago, hendo and fab having 1, 2 and 3 years left on their deals. We expected one to go now and the other two within the next two years. Now we are in a state where we'd have lost all 3 by next summer. Since we dont expect Thiago to play week in week out, what we are looking at is a brand new midfield in its entirety. Hopefully Jones' injury issues are now behind him because this is perfectly set up for him to now own that position week in week out as the longest serving midfielder even at just 22 years of age. We have 0 midfielders in the ages between 25 and 32 which are the peak years for midfielders. I expect us to get 2 more midfielders who have played around a 150 senior games at a good level and not a couple 19-20 year olds who have had 1 season as a professional. That just wont work.
This is why I think Thuram, Kone, Lavia etc. are not the main targets anymore. They could potentially be the 2nd of the two where we have some allowance for them to get up to speed but we need one who is a bit more seasoned and has played week in week out for 2-3 full seasons.

So far there's not been one name that's popped up where you can absolutely see how he ticks all the boxes like with Macallister and Szoboszlai. I am hoping for another couple lightning deals, the first of which should hopefully happen by the weekend.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27535 on: Today at 07:05:02 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 04:20:29 am
Would just say right now
It is Mac Allister, Elliott, Bajcetic, Thiago, Jones and Szoboszlai.
With Clark probably able for around 500ish minutes there also.
Add one more it 7 total. Trent inverting and Gakpo probablyy also likely considered for a MFer too possible but not 100%.

That is good if our target is to finish in the Europa League places. We must sign at least 2 more top class midfielders, if we want to compete. Look at what Arsenal are doing ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27536 on: Today at 07:05:05 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 06:47:14 am
Dont think hes defensively good enough to play as a primary 6, not yet anyway. Think we are probably looking at someone a bit more experienced to come in as the priority, possibly along with Lavia.



There is absolutely nothing wrong with Lavia defensively. The problem is can he handle 40 games?
IMHO he is exactly what you need in the DM on and off the ball. As you saw yesterday, when you are faced with two banks of 4 you end up passing it side to side for long periods of aimlessly cross from deep. Its a major asset to have your DM break the lines with a progressive carry or a cross field pass. This forces the opposition out of their shape. We neee more than an out and out ball winner.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27537 on: Today at 07:13:20 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 07:05:02 am
That is good if our target is to finish in the Europa League places. We must sign at least 2 more top class midfielders, if we want to compete. Look at what Arsenal are doing ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27538 on: Today at 07:19:12 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 07:04:15 am
Yeah... I think its gotten a bit grim with these 2 expected departures. I think we'd all have been fine had this happened earlier in the window but it does seem like this was not the plan. Our previous situation was thiago, hendo and fab having 1, 2 and 3 years left on their deals. We expected one to go now and the other two within the next two years. Now we are in a state where we'd have lost all 3 by next summer. Since we dont expect Thiago to play week in week out, what we are looking at is a brand new midfield in its entirety. Hopefully Jones' injury issues are now behind him because this is perfectly set up for him to now own that position week in week out as the longest serving midfielder even at just 22 years of age. We have 0 midfielders in the ages between 25 and 32 which are the peak years for midfielders. I expect us to get 2 more midfielders who have played around a 150 senior games at a good level and not a couple 19-20 year olds who have had 1 season as a professional. That just wont work.
This is why I think Thuram, Kone, Lavia etc. are not the main targets anymore. They could potentially be the 2nd of the two where we have some allowance for them to get up to speed but we need one who is a bit more seasoned and has played week in week out for 2-3 full seasons.

So far there's not been one name that's popped up where you can absolutely see how he ticks all the boxes like with Macallister and Szoboszlai. I am hoping for another couple lightning deals, the first of which should hopefully happen by the weekend.

Were clearly aware of Fabinho and Hendersons actual level these days - and they are too otherwise they wouldnt be retiring from competitive football. Given their level those 2 being around wouldnt actually be any help in a footballing sense this coming season. Theres no guarantee a midfield 3 of Lavia/Jones, MacAllister/Jones/DS, DS/MacAllister/Jones would be better than what we had last season but theyre not going to be worse. Plus were presumably keeping the only one of our ageing midfielders whos still good enough when he is on the pitch in Thiago.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27539 on: Today at 07:19:51 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:05:05 am
There is absolutely nothing wrong with Lavia defensively. The problem is can he handle 40 games?
IMHO he is exactly what you need in the DM on and off the ball. As you saw yesterday, when you are faced with two banks of 4 you end up passing it side to side for long periods of aimlessly cross from deep. Its a major asset to have your DM break the lines with a progressive carry or a cross field pass. This forces the opposition out of their shape. We neee more than an out and out ball winner.

My worry with Lavia is that there's far too much unknown. Lad's just played one season at the senior level. I just dont see how you splash 50million on such an unconvincing sample size. If we are talking to Soton, smart money would be that we want alcaraz who'll cost half as much, if that and was brilliant for them since signing in january. Has been argentinian champion and did not struggle in the new league.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #27540 on: Today at 07:25:16 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:19:12 am
Were clearly aware of Fabinho and Hendersons actual level these days - and they are too otherwise they wouldnt be retiring from competitive football. Given their level those 2 being around wouldnt actually be any help in a footballing sense this coming season. Theres no guarantee a midfield 3 of Lavia/Jones, MacAllister/Jones/DS, DS/MacAllister/Jones would be better than what we had last season but theyre not going to be worse. Plus were presumably keeping the only one of our ageing midfielders whos still good enough when he is on the pitch in Thiago.

No matter what the decline, Hendo or Fabinho would be gold as finishers at the very minimum, though you'd expect them to have done more if they stayed. At the levels we had to be to compete with City and their endless riches you need some of that nous. Klopp always relied on the likes of Milner to come in and finish the job in tight games. With the whole midfield gone, its a new learning cycle for everyone on how to do that. I am sure we wanted to keep a player or two who knows how to do that. I think Klopp probably asked Hendo to be that guy and Hendo didnt want that role. Killing games is something you can only learn with experience. With a full refresh, you'd expect nervy finishes in tight games.
